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DSEU B.Tech Admissions 2026: Check Round 4 Cutoff Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 14:34 IST

JAC Delhi has officially released the Round 4 opening and closing ranks for B.Tech admission at DSEU (Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University). The article shares category-wise closing ranks for admission to top engineering branches. The admission will be done for DSEU campuses based on the Delhi region and Outside Delhi region quota. Check the details below.  

DSEU B.Tech Admissions 2026: Check Round 4 Cutoff Opening and Closing Ranks
DSEU B.Tech Admissions 2026: Check Round 4 Cutoff Opening and Closing Ranks

Admission to Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be done through JAC Delhi exam scores. The admission process is underway; JAC Delhi has released the  Round 4 opening and closing ranks for engineering seat allotment across participating colleges in Delhi. The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) counseling rounds from Round 1 till 4 ensure the admission process and seat allotment based on the preferences filled by the candidates. 

For admission to Computer Science Engineering branch under the Delhi region quota, the Round 4 allotment ends at 133622 while under outside Delhi region, it ends around 38980 (general category). To understand and analyze the branches, we have provided a category-wise list for appearing candidates to help them find clarity for admission to DSEU. 

DSEU B.Tech: Category-wise Round 4 Closing Ranks Delhi Region

The table shared below shares category-wise Round 4 closing ranks for candidates of Delhi Region. The candidates who are appearing for the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) admission in the Delhi region quota will receive 85% reservation across participating institutes. Under the category, candidates who have completed their Class 12 within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi region will be eligible for the reservation benefit.

The table shares the most competitive branch to the least competitive branch along with closing ranks for different categories. Candidates can check and review the ranks that are falling under JAC Delhi Round 4 seat allotment. 

Course Full Form

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Artificial Intelligence (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)

147821

223074

436577

806501

-

Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Ranhola Campus)

150274

214196

479125

893969

-

Computer Science Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)

133622

176678

374309

659646

1024811

Computer Science Engineering (Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Campus)

145105

190425

396489

710331

-

Computer Science Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)

143006

209902

391596

731120

1275470

Data Science (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)

159942

233115

507570

939608

-

Data Science (DSEU Okhla Campus)

157986

232478

519854

974420

-

Electrical Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)

171781

244954

557093

966479

-

Electronics & Communication Engineering (Ambedkar DSEU Campus)

151364

224638

494496

813481

-

Electronics & Communication Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)

165535

238560

541083

1045722

-

Mechanical Engineering (Aryabhatt DSEU Campus)

168885

252206

576451

954377

-

Mechanical Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)

173636

251170

561901

1075501

-

Network Engineering & Security (DSEU Dwarka Campus)

163739

233118

463221

911413

-

Production Engineering with Specialization in Advanced Manufacturing

175769

257295

585531

1081944

-

Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Okhla Campus)

153424

224865

528693

890826

-

DSEU B.Tech: Category-wise Round 4 Round Closing Rank Outside Delhi

The table shared below contains closing ranks for DSEU B.Tech admission 2026. The categories shared below offer a look into the last rank that received seat allocation during the JAC Delhi Round 4 process in the Outside Delhi region quota.

Appearing for the counseling under the outside Delhi region quota, candidates will receive 15% reservation in seats across participating institutes. Check the table shared below for top engineering branches and its closing ranks to determine admission options. 

Course Full Form

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Artificial Intelligence (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)

40017

53006

61688

179596

351244

Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Ranhola Campus)

41378

52490

63414

173305

-

Computer Science Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)

38980

49466

56731

172312

323207

Computer Science Engineering (Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Campus)

40651

51942

60840

151566

365955

Computer Science Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)

40581

50858

60858

174359

357463

Data Science (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)

42049

53448

63230

184264

345957

Data Science (DSEU Okhla Campus)

42480

53360

63535

185764

364000

Electrical Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)

43246

55991

66308

187919

350567

Electronics & Communication Engineering (Ambedkar DSEU Campus)

40654

52002

62042

170457

344083

Electronics & Communication Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)

42021

55815

66064

181769

366238

Mechanical Engineering (Aryabhatt DSEU Campus)

44056

56733

64287

182952

348063

Mechanical Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)

43496

56258

67164

191682

365567

Network Engineering & Security (DSEU Dwarka Campus)

42212

53654

67318

182413

-

Production Engineering with Specialization in Advanced Manufacturing

44546

57426

67910

190687

367213

Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Okhla Campus)

42060

48686

62204

176753

360711

By comparing the Delhi region and Outside Delhi region quota, candidates can identify which quota is offering the most benefit. While the admission in Delhi region colleges will be easy for candidates appearing through Delhi region quota, candidates from outside Delhi, can refer to the closing ranks shared to check the possibility of admission to Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 14:34 IST

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