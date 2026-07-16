DSEU B.Tech Admissions 2026: Check Round 4 Cutoff Opening and Closing Ranks

Admission to Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be done through JAC Delhi exam scores. The admission process is underway; JAC Delhi has released the Round 4 opening and closing ranks for engineering seat allotment across participating colleges in Delhi. The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) counseling rounds from Round 1 till 4 ensure the admission process and seat allotment based on the preferences filled by the candidates. For admission to Computer Science Engineering branch under the Delhi region quota, the Round 4 allotment ends at 133622 while under outside Delhi region, it ends around 38980 (general category). To understand and analyze the branches, we have provided a category-wise list for appearing candidates to help them find clarity for admission to DSEU. DSEU B.Tech: Category-wise Round 4 Closing Ranks Delhi Region

The table shared below shares category-wise Round 4 closing ranks for candidates of Delhi Region. The candidates who are appearing for the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) admission in the Delhi region quota will receive 85% reservation across participating institutes. Under the category, candidates who have completed their Class 12 within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi region will be eligible for the reservation benefit. The table shares the most competitive branch to the least competitive branch along with closing ranks for different categories. Candidates can check and review the ranks that are falling under JAC Delhi Round 4 seat allotment. Course Full Form General EWS OBC SC ST Artificial Intelligence (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus) 147821 223074 436577 806501 - Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Ranhola Campus) 150274 214196 479125 893969 - Computer Science Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus) 133622 176678 374309 659646 1024811 Computer Science Engineering (Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Campus) 145105 190425 396489 710331 - Computer Science Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus) 143006 209902 391596 731120 1275470 Data Science (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus) 159942 233115 507570 939608 - Data Science (DSEU Okhla Campus) 157986 232478 519854 974420 - Electrical Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus) 171781 244954 557093 966479 - Electronics & Communication Engineering (Ambedkar DSEU Campus) 151364 224638 494496 813481 - Electronics & Communication Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus) 165535 238560 541083 1045722 - Mechanical Engineering (Aryabhatt DSEU Campus) 168885 252206 576451 954377 - Mechanical Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus) 173636 251170 561901 1075501 - Network Engineering & Security (DSEU Dwarka Campus) 163739 233118 463221 911413 - Production Engineering with Specialization in Advanced Manufacturing 175769 257295 585531 1081944 - Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Okhla Campus) 153424 224865 528693 890826 -

DSEU B.Tech: Category-wise Round 4 Round Closing Rank Outside Delhi The table shared below contains closing ranks for DSEU B.Tech admission 2026. The categories shared below offer a look into the last rank that received seat allocation during the JAC Delhi Round 4 process in the Outside Delhi region quota. Appearing for the counseling under the outside Delhi region quota, candidates will receive 15% reservation in seats across participating institutes. Check the table shared below for top engineering branches and its closing ranks to determine admission options. Course Full Form General EWS OBC SC ST Artificial Intelligence (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus) 40017 53006 61688 179596 351244 Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Ranhola Campus) 41378 52490 63414 173305 - Computer Science Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus) 38980 49466 56731 172312 323207 Computer Science Engineering (Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Campus) 40651 51942 60840 151566 365955 Computer Science Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus) 40581 50858 60858 174359 357463 Data Science (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus) 42049 53448 63230 184264 345957 Data Science (DSEU Okhla Campus) 42480 53360 63535 185764 364000 Electrical Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus) 43246 55991 66308 187919 350567 Electronics & Communication Engineering (Ambedkar DSEU Campus) 40654 52002 62042 170457 344083 Electronics & Communication Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus) 42021 55815 66064 181769 366238 Mechanical Engineering (Aryabhatt DSEU Campus) 44056 56733 64287 182952 348063 Mechanical Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus) 43496 56258 67164 191682 365567 Network Engineering & Security (DSEU Dwarka Campus) 42212 53654 67318 182413 - Production Engineering with Specialization in Advanced Manufacturing 44546 57426 67910 190687 367213 Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Okhla Campus) 42060 48686 62204 176753 360711