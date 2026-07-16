DSEU B.Tech Admissions 2026: Check Round 4 Cutoff Opening and Closing Ranks
JAC Delhi has officially released the Round 4 opening and closing ranks for B.Tech admission at DSEU (Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University). The article shares category-wise closing ranks for admission to top engineering branches. The admission will be done for DSEU campuses based on the Delhi region and Outside Delhi region quota. Check the details below.
Admission to Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be done through JAC Delhi exam scores. The admission process is underway; JAC Delhi has released the Round 4 opening and closing ranks for engineering seat allotment across participating colleges in Delhi. The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) counseling rounds from Round 1 till 4 ensure the admission process and seat allotment based on the preferences filled by the candidates.
For admission to Computer Science Engineering branch under the Delhi region quota, the Round 4 allotment ends at 133622 while under outside Delhi region, it ends around 38980 (general category). To understand and analyze the branches, we have provided a category-wise list for appearing candidates to help them find clarity for admission to DSEU.
DSEU B.Tech: Category-wise Round 4 Closing Ranks Delhi Region
The table shared below shares category-wise Round 4 closing ranks for candidates of Delhi Region. The candidates who are appearing for the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) admission in the Delhi region quota will receive 85% reservation across participating institutes. Under the category, candidates who have completed their Class 12 within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi region will be eligible for the reservation benefit.
The table shares the most competitive branch to the least competitive branch along with closing ranks for different categories. Candidates can check and review the ranks that are falling under JAC Delhi Round 4 seat allotment.
|
Course Full Form
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Artificial Intelligence (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)
|
147821
|
223074
|
436577
|
806501
|
-
|
Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Ranhola Campus)
|
150274
|
214196
|
479125
|
893969
|
-
|
Computer Science Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)
|
133622
|
176678
|
374309
|
659646
|
1024811
|
Computer Science Engineering (Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Campus)
|
145105
|
190425
|
396489
|
710331
|
-
|
Computer Science Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)
|
143006
|
209902
|
391596
|
731120
|
1275470
|
Data Science (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)
|
159942
|
233115
|
507570
|
939608
|
-
|
Data Science (DSEU Okhla Campus)
|
157986
|
232478
|
519854
|
974420
|
-
|
Electrical Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)
|
171781
|
244954
|
557093
|
966479
|
-
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering (Ambedkar DSEU Campus)
|
151364
|
224638
|
494496
|
813481
|
-
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)
|
165535
|
238560
|
541083
|
1045722
|
-
|
Mechanical Engineering (Aryabhatt DSEU Campus)
|
168885
|
252206
|
576451
|
954377
|
-
|
Mechanical Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)
|
173636
|
251170
|
561901
|
1075501
|
-
|
Network Engineering & Security (DSEU Dwarka Campus)
|
163739
|
233118
|
463221
|
911413
|
-
|
Production Engineering with Specialization in Advanced Manufacturing
|
175769
|
257295
|
585531
|
1081944
|
-
|
Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Okhla Campus)
|
153424
|
224865
|
528693
|
890826
|
-
DSEU B.Tech: Category-wise Round 4 Round Closing Rank Outside Delhi
The table shared below contains closing ranks for DSEU B.Tech admission 2026. The categories shared below offer a look into the last rank that received seat allocation during the JAC Delhi Round 4 process in the Outside Delhi region quota.
Appearing for the counseling under the outside Delhi region quota, candidates will receive 15% reservation in seats across participating institutes. Check the table shared below for top engineering branches and its closing ranks to determine admission options.
|
Course Full Form
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Artificial Intelligence (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)
|
40017
|
53006
|
61688
|
179596
|
351244
|
Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Ranhola Campus)
|
41378
|
52490
|
63414
|
173305
|
-
|
Computer Science Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)
|
38980
|
49466
|
56731
|
172312
|
323207
|
Computer Science Engineering (Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Campus)
|
40651
|
51942
|
60840
|
151566
|
365955
|
Computer Science Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)
|
40581
|
50858
|
60858
|
174359
|
357463
|
Data Science (Bhai Parmanand DSEU Campus)
|
42049
|
53448
|
63230
|
184264
|
345957
|
Data Science (DSEU Okhla Campus)
|
42480
|
53360
|
63535
|
185764
|
364000
|
Electrical Engineering (DSEU Pusa 1 Campus)
|
43246
|
55991
|
66308
|
187919
|
350567
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering (Ambedkar DSEU Campus)
|
40654
|
52002
|
62042
|
170457
|
344083
|
Electronics & Communication Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)
|
42021
|
55815
|
66064
|
181769
|
366238
|
Mechanical Engineering (Aryabhatt DSEU Campus)
|
44056
|
56733
|
64287
|
182952
|
348063
|
Mechanical Engineering (G.B. Pant DSEU Campus)
|
43496
|
56258
|
67164
|
191682
|
365567
|
Network Engineering & Security (DSEU Dwarka Campus)
|
42212
|
53654
|
67318
|
182413
|
-
|
Production Engineering with Specialization in Advanced Manufacturing
|
44546
|
57426
|
67910
|
190687
|
367213
|
Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (DSEU Okhla Campus)
|
42060
|
48686
|
62204
|
176753
|
360711
By comparing the Delhi region and Outside Delhi region quota, candidates can identify which quota is offering the most benefit. While the admission in Delhi region colleges will be easy for candidates appearing through Delhi region quota, candidates from outside Delhi, can refer to the closing ranks shared to check the possibility of admission to Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.