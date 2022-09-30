DSSSB PRT Result 2022 (Out) @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: 1817 Selected, Check 45/21 Cut Off Marks

DSSSB PRT Result 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) uploaded the result of the exam along with the cut-off marks conducted for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary) on its official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in and dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates can download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result from this page. Out of 60489 candidates, a total of 1817 candidates have qualified for the exam. Shortlisted candidates are required to upload their requisite documents in the e-dossier through the OARS module for which the link will be available from 01 October to 15 October 2022. They are also required to upload all necessary documents of the educational, professional certificates and other documents.

DSSSB PRT Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below:

Category Cut Off EWS 147.16 UR 154.31 OBC 153.33 SC 144.51 ST 123.56 PWD 83.13

How to Download DSSSB PRT Result 2022 ?

Go to the website of the board i.e. 'https://dsssbonline.nic.in' Click on the 'Click to Sign In' Enter your registration number and sign in Check DSSSB Result 2022

The board is filling up 434 vacancies for Assistant Teacher (Primary) under Post Code 42/21 in the Directorate of Education. The online exam for the candidates was held on 07, 16, 20, 27, 29 and 30 March 2022 and more than sixty thousand candidates appeared in the exam.