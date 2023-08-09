DSSSB TGT Jobs 2023 Apply Online For 1841 Vacancies

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for TGT, PGT 1841 Vacancy dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Eligibility

DSSSB Vacancy 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the 1841 TGT, Music Teacher and others posts on its official website. Check the application process, pdf, age limit, salary and others update here. 

Get all the details of DSSSB TGT, PGT Vacancy 2023 exam here.
DSSSB Vacancy 2023 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed notification for TGT, PGT Laboratory Assistant, and other posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, DSSSB is going to recruit a total of 1841 vacancies for various positions including Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 15, 2023. The online application process will commence from August 17, 2023. 

DSSSB Vacancy 2023

There are total 1842 vacancies are available for various posts including Music Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD), and others. You can check the notification link for details of the posts. 

Career Counseling

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 17, 2023
Closing date of application: September 15, 2023


DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) 
Name of Posts Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD) and others
Number of Posts  1841
Opening date of online application August 17, 2023
Closing date of application September 15, 2023
Application process Online 
Official Website  dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 

TGT (Special Education Teacher):

Candidates should have Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with a two years’ diploma in special education or postgraduate professional diploma in special education. OR Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

Publicity Assistant:

Bachelor’s of a recognised University with English or Hindi  as one of the subjects along with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication/Advertising and Public Relations of a recognised institute/university. OR
Three year Graduation Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication of a recognised university.
2. Two years’ experience of working in a publicity organisation of repute in the field of public relation or outdoor publicity or advertisement unit.
Surveillance Worker:

Matric preferably with Science subject from recognized institution.
Diploma of Sanitary Inspector Course / Malaria Inspector from recognized institution.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Selection Process 

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in one tier examination scheme.
 It is noted that the marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Test/Exam will be normalized (If required) by using the formula published by DSSSB earlier. Such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and provisional nomination/selection.


Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/EWS  40%
OBC (Delhi)  35%
SC/ST/PH (PwD)  30%
Ex-Servicemen will be given 5% relaxation in their respective categories subject to a minimum of
30%, if post is reserved for Ex-Servicemen.		  



DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply Online For DSSSB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below. Applicants should note that only one online application is allowed to be submitted by a candidate for the examination of each post code. 

  • Step 1: To apply online, tisit to the official website https:https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link TGT/PGT Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Upload recent and clear colour photograph.
  • Step 4: Online Applications with blurred/ illegible Photograph/ Signature will be rejected so be careful during submission of application.
  • Step 5: Candidates must fill their correct and active e-mail addresses and mobile numbers in their online application forms.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for DSSSB Recruitment 2023?

Opening date of online application is August 17, 2023. Closing date of application for these posts is September 15, 2023.

What are the Jobs in DSSSB Recruitment 2023?

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited application for 1841 posts of TGT, PGT Laboratory Assistant, and other.
