DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for TGT, PGT 1841 Vacancy dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Eligibility

DSSSB Vacancy 2023 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed notification for TGT, PGT Laboratory Assistant, and other posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, DSSSB is going to recruit a total of 1841 vacancies for various positions including Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 15, 2023. The online application process will commence from August 17, 2023.

DSSSB Vacancy 2023

There are total 1842 vacancies are available for various posts including Music Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD), and others. You can check the notification link for details of the posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 17, 2023

Closing date of application: September 15, 2023



DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Name of Posts Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), Lab Assistant (Gr. IV), Assistant (OT/CSSD) and others Number of Posts 1841 Opening date of online application August 17, 2023 Closing date of application September 15, 2023 Application process Online Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

TGT (Special Education Teacher):

Candidates should have Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. with a two years’ diploma in special education or postgraduate professional diploma in special education. OR Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by CBSE.

Publicity Assistant:

Bachelor’s of a recognised University with English or Hindi as one of the subjects along with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication/Advertising and Public Relations of a recognised institute/university. OR

Three year Graduation Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication of a recognised university.

2. Two years’ experience of working in a publicity organisation of repute in the field of public relation or outdoor publicity or advertisement unit.

Surveillance Worker:

Matric preferably with Science subject from recognized institution.

Diploma of Sanitary Inspector Course / Malaria Inspector from recognized institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in one tier examination scheme.

It is noted that the marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Test/Exam will be normalized (If required) by using the formula published by DSSSB earlier. Such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and provisional nomination/selection.



Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/EWS 40% OBC (Delhi) 35% SC/ST/PH (PwD) 30% Ex-Servicemen will be given 5% relaxation in their respective categories subject to a minimum of

30%, if post is reserved for Ex-Servicemen.





DSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For DSSSB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below. Applicants should note that only one online application is allowed to be submitted by a candidate for the examination of each post code.