Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 3115 Vacancies Notified, Apply From Today

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eastern Railway is hiring 3115 candidates for Apprentice Posts. Applications are invited from 30 September to 29 October 2022.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eastern Railway has started the application process for the recruitment of Apprentices today i.e. on 30 September 2022. Interested persons who possess the required eligibility can apply much before the last date which is 29 October 2022 on rrcer.com.The railways has 3115 positions across Kolkata at Howrah Division, Liluah Workshop, Sealdah Division, Kanchrapara Workshop, Malda Division, Asansol Workshop, and Jamalpur Workshop.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date of ER Online Application 30 September 2022 Last Date of ER Online Application 29 October 2022

Eastern Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Name of the Division No of vacancy Howrah Division 659 Liluah Workshop 612 Sealdah Division 440 Kanchrapara Workshop 187 Malda Division 138 Asansol Workshop 412 Jamalpur Workshop 667 Total 3115

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

However, for the trades of Welder (Gas and Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman,Wireman, Carpenter and Painter (General).

Eastern Railway Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) will be on the basis of average of marks in the mentioned qualification and ITI.

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the ER - rrcer.com - kolkata Click on the application link ‘Link for filling up of Online application for Engagement of Act Apprentices for Training Slot in Eastern Railway Units, Notice No. RRC-ER/Act Apprentices /2022-23.’ Provide your details Go to ‘Click To Proceed Further’ Select Trade and Type of Disability (if any) and confirm. Fill up your basic details including email id/ mobile No. etc. Now, Select Your Unit Preference Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and relevant documents Pay Application Fee

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-