10 Easy and Beautiful Guru Purnima Rangoli Designs for School Competition

Hello Folks! Searching for simple yet stunning rangoli designs perfect for school and college competitions? This article showcases the top 10 beautiful designs to inspire you. We understand that not everyone is an experienced rangoli artist, which is why we've specifically focused on designs that are perfect for beginners. 

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 10, 2025, 11:10 IST
Get here easy and simple Guru Purnima Rangoli Designs for Competition

 Are you on the hunt for captivating yet easy-to-create rangoli designs that will truly shine in your upcoming school or college competitions? Look no further! This comprehensive article is your ultimate guide, meticulously curating the top 10 most beautiful and inspiring rangoli designs that are not only visually striking but also surprisingly simple to execute. You'll find step-by-step guidance and helpful tips to ensure your rangoli masterpiece comes to life effortlessly, making your competition entry both memorable and awe-inspiring.

10 Easy and Simple Guru Purnima Rangoli Design

For students who are looking for guru purnima rangoli design ideas. They can check the article below for simple, easy and beautiful rangoli designs alongwith quotes and sayings

1. "A true Guru doesn't give you the answers, but shows you how to find them for yourself."

Gurupournima

2. "The Guru is the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and boundless love."

3. "From darkness to light, from ignorance to knowledge, a Guru shows the way."

rangoli

4. "Guru Purnima reminds us to honor those who have shaped our minds and spirits."

5. "Salutations to all the Gurus who selflessly share their wisdom and uplift humanity."

download (10)

6."A Guru's wisdom is like a lighthouse, always showing us the way through life's storms.

7. "Every step forward is a testament to the guidance received from our Gurus."

download (15)

9. "Let's recommit to the path of learning and self-improvement, inspired by our revered Gurus."

download (9) (1)

10. "Salutations to all the Gurus who selflessly share their wisdom and uplift humanity."

FAQs

  • What is the time of Guru Purnima?
    +
    Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 10, 2025 Thursday corresponding to the full moon in the Hindu month of Ashadha.
  • Can we wish Guru Purnima to a teacher?
    +
    Yes, Guru Purnima is a reminder to pause, reflect, and express gratitude to those who have shown us way.

