10 Easy and Beautiful Guru Purnima Rangoli Designs for School Competition

10 Easy and Simple Guru Purnima Rangoli Design
For students who are looking for guru purnima rangoli design ideas. They can check the article below for simple, easy and beautiful rangoli designs alongwith quotes and sayings
1. "A true Guru doesn't give you the answers, but shows you how to find them for yourself."
2. "The Guru is the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and boundless love."
3. "From darkness to light, from ignorance to knowledge, a Guru shows the way."
4. "Guru Purnima reminds us to honor those who have shaped our minds and spirits."
5. "Salutations to all the Gurus who selflessly share their wisdom and uplift humanity."
6."A Guru's wisdom is like a lighthouse, always showing us the way through life's storms.
7. "Every step forward is a testament to the guidance received from our Gurus."
8. "A Guru's presence transforms our journey, turning challenges into opportunities for growth."
9. "Let's recommit to the path of learning and self-improvement, inspired by our revered Gurus."
