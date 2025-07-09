50+ Guru Purnima Quotes and Wishes for Teachers, Students and Kids in English, Hindi & Sanskrit

Guru Purnima Quotes & Wishes: Today, the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of Guru Purnima 2025, a sacred day dedicated to honouring teachers and mentors who enlighten our lives with knowledge, wisdom, and values. Whether young or old, everyone takes a moment on this day to remember and thank their gurus with deep respect and gratitude. Guru Purnima 2025 is being celebrated on Thursday, 10th July. This day holds special significance for students and children. It’s a heartfelt opportunity to express appreciation, seek blessings, and acknowledge the profound role of teachers in shaping one’s learning journey and character. To help you make this occasion even more meaningful, we’ve curated the best Guru Purnima wishes, quotes, and messages that beautifully capture the spirit of this day.

In this article, you’ll find 50+ Guru Purnima quotes and wishes in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit — perfect for students, kids, teachers, and anyone who wants to convey heartfelt thanks. Whether you’re looking for meaningful Guru Purnima quotes in English or Hindi, wishes for children, or spiritual Sanskrit shlokas, this collection is designed to help you honour your gurus in the most sincere way. We have also included beautiful Hindi Shayari to mark the occasion of Guru Purnima with emotion and grace. For Hindi Shayri, go to the last sections of this article. 50+ Heartfelt Quotes & Wishes on Guru Purnima 2025 Check below for the short and long inspirational, emotional, and respectful Guru Purnima quotes and wishes to share with your teachers and mentors on this special day. Guru Purnima Quotes 2025 – Best Quotes for Teachers

A guru lights the path when life seems dark. Your teachings live in me forever. To the world, you may be just a teacher. To me, you are a Guru. The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Thank you for being my guiding light. Happy Guru Purnima! A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. You didn't just teach me subjects, you taught me life. Happy Guru Purnima! Every word you spoke turned into wisdom. Thank you, Teacher! On this Guru Purnima, I bow to the one who gave me knowledge. A true teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others. A guru is not just a teacher, but a torchbearer who shows the way through darkness. Gratitude to all who guide us, today and always. Every success I’ve had traces back to your lessons. A student is nothing without a good teacher. Dear Guru, your words inspire me daily. Happy Guru Purnima! Every success of mine has your teachings at its foundation. Thank you for being the compass of my academic journey. Your blessings made me who I am today. The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires. What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches. Guru is the one who lights the lamp of wisdom within us

Also Check| Guru Purnima Easy & Creative Greeting Card Ideas Guru Purnima Best Drawing Ideas for Students & Kids Guru Purnima Quotes for Kids - Short & Sweet Celebrate the spirit of Guru Purnima with these simple and heartwarming quotes that kids can easily understand and share with their favourite teachers. These short lines are perfect for school greetings, handmade cards, or classroom speeches. Teachers make learning fun and life bright. A good teacher is a superhero in disguise. Thank you for teaching me with kindness and patience. A teacher is like a candle that lights the way. My teacher helps me grow, just like the sun helps flowers bloom. A guru shows us the path when we feel lost. The best gift a teacher gives is confidence. Teachers open our minds and touch our hearts. With every lesson, you make us better people. You teach me not just what’s in the book, but what’s in life.

Guru Purnima Wishes for Kids in English You made learning fun and life meaningful. May your blessings guide me always. Happy Guru Purnima to my very first superhero – my teacher! I learned how to read and dream because of you. Forever thankful for your wisdom. To my favourite teacher – you make learning so much fun! Thank you for being my guide. Happy Guru Purnima! Blessed to have you as my teacher. Happy Guru Purnima! Thank you for guiding me. Thank you for helping me learn and grow. Happy Guru Purnima! Check| Guru Purnima Speech, 10 Lines in Hindi Guru Purnima Speech, 10 Lines in English Guru Purnima Wishes & Messages 2025 Guru Purnima is a special occasion to thank the mentors and teachers who guide us, shape our thoughts, and inspire our journey. Share these heartfelt Guru Purnima wishes with your teachers to show your love, gratitude, and respect.

On this sacred day of Guru Purnima, I bow to the guiding light in my life—may your wisdom always illuminate my path. Happy Guru Purnima to the light of my life – my teacher. May your wisdom continue to inspire generations. Happy Guru Purnima! To the best teacher ever, Happy Guru Purnima! You made learning a joy. Guru is the one who shows the path – thank you for showing me mine. Dear Teacher, your knowledge and support have shaped my journey. Happy Guru Purnima! A heartfelt thank you for your teachings. Happy Guru Purnima to you, Sir/Ma'am. On this auspicious day, I express my gratitude for all that you have taught me. Wishing you health, happiness, and success. Happy Guru Purnima, dear teacher! Your wisdom is the foundation of my success. Thank you and Happy Guru Purnima! To the teacher who shaped my future, warm wishes on Guru Purnima. Happy Guru Purnima! Thank you for being the guiding light in my life. May your teachings always inspire me to walk the right path. A teacher like you is a blessing for life. Wishing you a joyful Guru Purnima. Your wisdom has been a guiding force in my life. Thank you and Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima Wishes for Students Happy Guru Purnima! May you always find the guidance of a true teacher to light your path of learning and wisdom. On this auspicious day, let's thank all our teachers who shape our minds and future. Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima! A good student is one who respects their guru with heart and follows their teachings with dedication. Happy Guru Purnima! May the blessings of your guru lead you to success and happiness. Happy Guru Purnima, dear student! Let us remember the guiding light who shows us the way in the darkest of times. Wishing you a thoughtful Guru Purnima! Your teacher is your first step to knowledge—respect, listen, and grow. Happy Guru Purnima! May your life be filled with the wisdom of your teachers. Happy Guru Purnima to all students! Today we honour those who make learning a joy and knowledge a treasure. Happy Guru Purnima! Be a curious learner and a grateful student. Guru’s blessings will always be with you. On Guru Purnima, thank your teachers for planting the seed of learning in you.

Guru Purnima Quotes and Wishes in Hindi | गुरु पूर्णिमा शुभकामनाएं और अनमोल विचार Below are some meaningful Hindi quotes and heartfelt wishes you can share with your gurus and mentors to express your gratitude. Guru Purnima Quotes in Hindi (गुरु पूर्णिमा कोट्स) गुरु ज्ञान का वह दीपक हैं जो अज्ञानता के अंधकार को मिटा देते हैं। गुरु बिना ज्ञान नहीं, ज्ञान बिना जीवन नहीं। गुरु वो दिशा हैं जो मंज़िल की राह दिखाते हैं। जिसने मुझे जीवन का मार्ग दिखाया, वही मेरे लिए सच्चा गुरु है। गुरु का स्थान भगवान से भी ऊपर माना गया है। Guru Purnima Wishes in Hindi (गुरु पूर्णिमा शुभकामनाएं) गुरु पूर्णिमा के पावन अवसर पर मेरे गुरु को शत् शत् नमन। आपने मुझे अंधेरे से उजाले की ओर ले जाया, शुक्रिया मेरे गुरु। गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं – आप हमेशा मेरे पथ प्रदर्शक रहें। आपका आशीर्वाद हमेशा मेरे साथ रहे, यही मेरी प्रार्थना है। गुरु का आशीर्वाद जीवन का सबसे बड़ा वरदान होता है।

To get more such beautiful heartfelt quotes & wishes check the link below: गुरु पूर्णिमा पर अपने गुरु से शेयर करें ये ख़ास शुभकामनायें, कविता और बधाई संदेश Guru Purnima Quotes in Sanskrit (गुरु पूर्णिमा संस्कृत श्लोक) Below are some powerful Sanskrit shlokas traditionally recited to honour gurus, along with their Hindi and English meanings. 1. गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः।

गुरु साक्षात् परं ब्रह्म तस्मै श्रीगुरवे नमः॥ Hindi Meaning:

गुरु ब्रह्मा हैं (सृजनकर्ता), गुरु विष्णु हैं (पालनकर्ता), गुरु महेश्वर हैं (संहारकर्ता)। गुरु वास्तव में परब्रह्म हैं, उन्हें मैं नमस्कार करता हूँ। English Meaning:

The Guru is Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the preserver), and Shiva (the destroyer). The Guru is verily the supreme divine. I offer my salutations to that Guru. 2. अज्ञानतिमिरान्धस्य ज्ञानाञ्जनशलाकया।

चक्षुरुन्मीलितं येन तस्मै श्रीगुरवे नमः॥

Hindi Meaning:

जो गुरु अज्ञान रूपी अंधकार में डूबे शिष्य की आँखें ज्ञान रूपी अंजन से खोलते हैं, ऐसे गुरु को मेरा नमन है। English Meaning:

To the Guru who opened my eyes, blinded by the darkness of ignorance, with the collyrium stick of knowledge—I offer my humble salutations. 3. न गुरोरधिकं तत्त्वं न गुरोरधिकं तपः।

तत्त्वज्ञानात् परं नास्ति तस्मै श्रीगुरवे नमः॥ Hindi Meaning:

गुरु से बढ़कर कोई तत्व नहीं, गुरु से बड़ा कोई तप नहीं, तत्वज्ञान से ऊपर कुछ नहीं—ऐसे गुरु को मैं नमस्कार करता हूँ। English Meaning:

There is no higher truth than the Guru, no greater penance than service to the Guru, and no knowledge beyond what the Guru imparts. I bow to such a Guru. 4. ध्यानमूलं गुरोर्मूर्तिः पूजामूलं गुरोः पदम्।

मन्त्रमूलं गुरोर्वाक्यं मोक्षमूलं गुरोः कृपा॥ Hindi Meaning:

गुरु की मूर्ति ध्यान का आधार है, गुरु के चरण पूजा का मूल हैं। गुरु के वचन ही मंत्र हैं, और मोक्ष की प्राप्ति का मूल गुरु की कृपा है।

English Meaning:

The form of the Guru is the foundation of meditation, The feet of the Guru are the basis of worship. The words of the Guru are the essence of mantras, and the grace of the Guru is the root of liberation. Get more such inspirational sanskrit shloks from the following link: संस्कृत गुरू पूर्णिमा श्लोक छात्रों के लिए Guru Purnima Shayari in Hindi: गुरु पूर्णिमा पर भावपूर्ण शायरी और प्रेरणादायक दोहे 1.गुरु तेरे उपकार का, कैसे चुकाऊं मैं मोल,

लाख कीमती धन भला, गुरु हैं मेरे अनमोल!! 2.गुरु के बिना ज्ञान कहाँ, ज्ञान के बिना मान कहाँ,

गुरु ने दी शिक्षा जहाँ, सुख ही सुख हैं वहाँ! 3.यह तन विष की बेलरी, गुरु अमृत की खान।

सीस दिए जो गुरु मिले, तो भी सस्ता जान॥ 4.करता करे ना कर सके, गुरु करे सब होय

सात दीप नौ खंड में, गुरु से बड़ा ना कोय। 5.गुरु की महिमा है अनंत, गाकर तरता शिष्य

गुरु कल का अनुमान कर, गढ़ता आज भविष्य