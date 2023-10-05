EMRS Admit Card 2023: What is Exam and ESSE Call Letter Date

EMRS Admit Card 2023: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)  will soon release the exam dates for PGT, TGT and other posts. The candidates who applied for ESSE 2023 can check the direct link to download the EMRS Admit Card, Exam Date and Latest Information Here.

EMRS Admit Card 2023: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited online applications from students to fill 6329 vacancies for the posts of TGT & Hostel Warden, and an additional 4062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff, including PGT, Principal, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Clerk, Lab Attendant, and Accountant in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).

All candidates who have successfully submitted their applications are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the exam dates for the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2023), which is expected to be conducted in November 2023. However, there is currently no information regarding the exam dates available on the official website.
 
Furthermore, the official website states, "The correction window for ESSE-2023 will be opened in the next week. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for updates." Candidates will have the opportunity to edit their applications in the second week of October 2023. Therefore, it is anticipated that the announcement of the exam dates will follow after the correction of applications.
 
The exam dates will be officially announced on the website. Candidates are strongly advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the exam date and other important information.

What is EMRS Admit Card 2023

The admit card is expected to be released 7 days before the exam. No admit card will be sent by post.

What is Mode of EMRS Exam 2023

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in offline mode only i.e. “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode.

ESSE 2023 Overview

The candidates can check the important details related to the exam below:

Exam Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Recruitment Body

Eklavya Model Residential School

Posts

TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden, Principal, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Clerk, Lab Attendant, and Accountant

Vacancies

10391

EMRS Admit Card Date 2023

7 to 10 days before exam date

EMRS Exam Date 2023

to be released

Mode of Exam

Offline

Official website

https://emrs.tribal.gov.in/

Things to Carry at the Exam Centre

  • Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NESTS website.
  • One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) should be taken for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet, if required, at Centre during the examination.
  •  Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired)-PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card (With photograph) E-Aadhaar with photograph/Ration Card with photograph.
  • PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category OR PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per AppendixII/ Appendix IIC given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category. OR Letter of Undertaking for using Own Scribe as per Appendix-III given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

