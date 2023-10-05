EMRS Admit Card 2023: What is Exam and ESSE Call Letter Date

EMRS Admit Card 2023: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited online applications from students to fill 6329 vacancies for the posts of TGT & Hostel Warden, and an additional 4062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff, including PGT, Principal, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Clerk, Lab Attendant, and Accountant in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).
What is EMRS Admit Card 2023
The admit card is expected to be released 7 days before the exam. No admit card will be sent by post.
What is Mode of EMRS Exam 2023
According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted in offline mode only i.e. “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode.
ESSE 2023 Overview
The candidates can check the important details related to the exam below:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Recruitment Body
|
Eklavya Model Residential School
|
Posts
|
TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden, Principal, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA)/ Clerk, Lab Attendant, and Accountant
|
Vacancies
|
10391
|
EMRS Admit Card Date 2023
|
7 to 10 days before exam date
|
EMRS Exam Date 2023
|
to be released
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Official website
|
https://emrs.tribal.gov.in/
Things to Carry at the Exam Centre
- Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NESTS website.
- One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) should be taken for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet, if required, at Centre during the examination.
- Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired)-PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card (With photograph) E-Aadhaar with photograph/Ration Card with photograph.
- PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category OR PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per AppendixII/ Appendix IIC given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category. OR Letter of Undertaking for using Own Scribe as per Appendix-III given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.