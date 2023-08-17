EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Last Date For TGT, Hostel Warden, Librarian And Other Posts

EMRS Apply Online Last Date 2023: Last date to apply under Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) 6329 TGT and Hostel Warden posts is August 18, 2023 on its official website. Check eligibility, application process, age limit and other details here.

EMRS Recruitment 2023 Last Date: If you have not applied yet for the 6329, TGT Hostel Warden and others posts then you should know that August 18, 2023 is the last date for submission of online application. You can apply for these posts in online mode through the official website of EMRS- emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 6329 vacancies are to be filled out of which 5660 are for TGT, 335 for Hostel Warden (Male) and 334 for Hostel Warden (Female).

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for the registration process for these posts is August 18, 2023.

EMRS Vacancy 2023 Details

TGT- 5660

Hostel Warden (Male)-335

Hostel Warden (Female)-334

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Staff Selection Exam Post Name Hostel Warden/TGT Category Govt Jobs Mode of Apply Online Last Date to Apply August 18, 2023 Official Website emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be conducted in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode. You should note that the medium of Examination will be both Hindi and English, However, the Language Competency Test in Part VI will be conducted in Regional Language for the TGTs, Miscellaneous Category Teachers and Hostel Warden posts. Further, for the post of TGT (Third Language), the medium of test for PartV (Domain Knowledge) will be in a concerned third language.



EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

How To Apply Online For EMRS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts with the official website after following the steps given below.