EMRS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Last Date For TGT, Hostel Warden, Librarian And Other Posts

EMRS Recruitment 2023 Last Date: If you have not applied yet for the 6329, TGT Hostel Warden and others posts then you should know that August 18, 2023 is the last date for submission of online application. You can apply for these posts in online mode through the official website of EMRS- emrs.tribal.gov.in.
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 6329 vacancies are to be filled out of which 5660 are for TGT, 335 for Hostel Warden (Male) and 334 for Hostel Warden (Female).
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- The last date for the registration process for these posts is August 18, 2023.
EMRS Vacancy 2023 Details
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Overview
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be conducted in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode. You should note that the medium of Examination will be both Hindi and English, However, the Language Competency Test in Part VI will be conducted in Regional Language for the TGTs, Miscellaneous Category Teachers and Hostel Warden posts. Further, for the post of TGT (Third Language), the medium of test for PartV (Domain Knowledge) will be in a concerned third language.
EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply Online For EMRS Recruitment 2023?
You can apply for these posts with the official website after following the steps given below.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Eklavya Model Residential Schools-emrs.tribal.gov.in.
- Step 2: Go to the "Recruitment" or "Career" section on the homepage.
- Step 3: Click on the concerned link and click on it.
- Step 4: Now you have to click on the "Apply Online "or" Registration"link to start the application process.
- Step 5: Now you will have to upload the necessary documents, photograph and other credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 6: Once you have reviewed everything, submit the application form.
- Step 7: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.
- Step 8: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.