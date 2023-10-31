EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification For 56 Auditor Vacancies

EPFO Recruitment 2023 is out for 56 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for EPFO Recruitment 2023

EPFO Recruitment 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released the recruitment notification for 56 auditor posts on a deputation basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the application form is December 9. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - epfindia.gov.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

EPFO Auditor Recruitment 2023

EPFO notification for the recruitment of 56 Auditors and Assistant Auditors has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

EPFO Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Employees Provident Fund Organization Posts Name Auditor and Assistant Auditor Total Vacancies 56 Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on October 25, 2023 Application Start Date October 25, 2023 Application End Date December 9, 2023 Selection process Interview Document Verification

EPFO Auditor Notification PDF

Candidates can download the EPFO Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 56 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of EPFO Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Auditor Download PDF

Vacancies For EPFO Auditor

A total of 56 vacancies were announced by EPFO for Auditor. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline Vacancy Auditor 37 Assistant Auditor Officer 19 Total Vacancies 56

What is the EPFO Auditor Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for EPFO Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the EPFO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria:

The Candidates should be Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation/Central Government/ State Government Holding analogous posts on a regular basis or With 05 years to 07 years of regular service in posts in Level-6 of the pay matrix

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for candidates applying for Auditor and Assistant Audit Officer is 56 years as on last date of application. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.

EPFO Auditor Selection Process

The EPFO 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Document Verification

EPFO Auditor Salary 2023

The Salary of selected candidates will be paid a Salary on Level-6 or Level-7 of the Pay Matrix (PB-2 Rs. 9300- 34800, G.P. Rs. 4600/- (Pre-revised).

Steps to Apply for the EPFO Auditor

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitments - Download the application form

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Send the application form - EPFO, Head Office within 45 days, name to Shri Shahid Iqbal, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I (HRM-III), BhavishyaNidhiBhawan, 14, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi-110066.