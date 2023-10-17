ESIC Jammu and Kashmir Region Paramedical Recruitment for 9 Vacancies, Check Details

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 for J&K Region: ESIC released notification for 9 Paramedical on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for ESIC Recruitment 2023.

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 for J&K Region: The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the recruitment notification for 9 Paramedical vacancies for the Jammu and Kashmir region on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will start from October 4 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - esic.gov.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a written exam and typing test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023

ESIC notification for the recruitment of 9 Paramedical has been released for the J&K region. The application process for the post started on October 4. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Employee State Insurance Corporation Posts Name Paramedical Region Jammu and Kashmir Total Vacancies 9 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 4, 2023 Application Start Date October 4, 2023 Application End Date October 30, 2023 Selection process Written Exam Typing Test

ESIC Paramedical Notification PDF

Candidates can download the ESIC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 9 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of ESIC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Paramedical Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For ESIC?

Candidates can fill out the ESIC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. The application fee for SC/ST/PwBDs/Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen is Rs 250 which will get refunded after deducting bank charges once the candidate gets appears in the written examination. Category wise application fees is listed below

Category Application Fees SC/ST/PwBDs/Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen 250 All Other Categories 500

Vacancies For ESIC Paramedical

A total of 9 vacancies were announced by ESIC for Paramedical. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Number of Vacancies ECG Technician 1 Junior Radiographer 2 OT Assistant 2 Pharmacist (Allopathic) 2 Pharmacist (Ayurveda) 1 Radiographer 1

What is the ESIC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for ESIC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the ESIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Check the table below for education qualification and age limit

Post Age Limit Educational Qualification ECG Technician Between 18 and 25 years 10+2 in Science or equivalent from a recognized Board. Two years Diploma in ECG from Central or State Government or AICTE recognized institute Junior Radiographer Between 18 and 25 years 12th class pass with Science from a recognized Board. Certificate or Diploma in Radiography (Two years Duration) from a recognized Institute. OT Assistant Not exceeding 32 years Senior Secondary/10+2 with Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with one-year experience in O.T. of a recognized Hospital Pharmacist (Allopathic) Not exceeding 32 years Degree in pharmacy/Sr. Secondary with Diploma in pharmacy from a recognized institution and qualified & registered as pharmacist under Pharmacy Act, 1948 Pharmacist (Ayurveda) Between 18 and 25 years 12th class passed with Science stream (Physics or Chemistry or Biology) from a recognized board Bachelor of Pharmacy in Ayurveda from a Central Government or State Government recognized institute with one-year experience as Pharmacist (Ayurveda) from any Central Government or State Government recognized Ayurvedic Dispensary or Hospital. OR Diploma in Ayurvedic Pharmacy (said diploma is not less than 2 years’ duration) from a central Government or State Government recognized institute with three years’ experience as Pharmacist (Ayurveda) from any Central Government or State Government recognized Ayurvedic Dispensary or Hospital. Radiographer Between 18 and 25 years 12th class pass with Science from a recognized Board. Diploma or Certificate in Radiography (Two years Duration)from a recognized Institute One-year experience in Radiography in recognized Hospital or Medical Institute.

ESIC Paramedical Selection Process

The ESIC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Typing Test

Paramedical Salary

The selected candidates will get the pay on different pay scale. The pay for each post is tabulated below

Post Number of Vacancies ECG Technician Level-4 (25500- 81100) in a pay matrix Junior Radiographer Level-3 in the pay matrix (21,700- 69,100) OT Assistant Level-3 in the pay matrix (21,700- 69,100) Pharmacist (Allopathic) Level-5 (29200- 92300) in a pay matrix Pharmacist (Ayurveda) Level-5 (29200- 92300) in a pay matrix Radiographer Level-5 (29200- 92300) in a pay matrix

Steps to Apply for the ESIC Paramedical

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - esic.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to submit an online application

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Save the number for future reference.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference