FSNL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Executive & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

FSNL Recruitment 2023: Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL) has released job notification for 35 Executive posts on its official website. Check the notification pdf here.

FSNL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL), a Mini Ratna-II Government of India Undertaking has released job notification for various Executive posts in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 25, 2023.

A total of 35 vacancies are to be filled in the Operation Department and Maintenance Deptt. (Mech./ Elect.) and others in different disciplines.

FSNL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for submission of online application for these posts is November 25, 2023.

FSNL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Operation Department

Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2)-09

Maintenance Deptt. (Mech./ Elect.)

Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2)-11

Material Management

Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2): 05

Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2): 07

Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2): 03

Scale of Pay For FSNL Executive Jobs 2023

Executive (E-0): Rs.30,000-3%- 1,20,000/-

Jr. Manager (E-1): Rs.40,000-3%-1,40,000/-

Asst. Manager (E-2): Rs.50,000-3%-1,60,000/-

FSNL Educational Qualification 2023

Operations: Degree in Mechanical /Electrical /Electronics/Mining/ Metallurgical / Production Engg. from a recognized University/ Open & Distance Learning mode approved by UGC/AICTE.

Diploma Holders from a Recognized University/ an institution of repute/ Open & Distance Learning mode approved by UGC/AICTE, in the above discipline can also apply.

Maintenance (Mech & Elect): Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Electrical

/ Electronics Engg. from a Recognized University/ Open & Distance Learning mode

approved by UGC/AICTE.

Diploma holders from a Recognized University/ an institution of repute/ Open &

Distance Learning mode approved by UGC/AICTE, in the above discipline can also apply.

How To Apply Online For FSNL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.