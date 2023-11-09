FSNL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Executive & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

FSNL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL), a Mini Ratna-II Government of India Undertaking has released job notification for various Executive posts in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 25, 2023.
A total of 35 vacancies are to be filled in the Operation Department and Maintenance Deptt. (Mech./ Elect.) and others in different disciplines.
FSNL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
The last date for submission of online application for these posts is November 25, 2023.
FSNL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Operation Department
Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2)-09
Maintenance Deptt. (Mech./ Elect.)
Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2)-11
Material Management
Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2): 05
Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2): 07
Executive (E-0)/ Jr. Manager (E-1)/ Asst. Manager (E-2): 03
Scale of Pay For FSNL Executive Jobs 2023
Executive (E-0): Rs.30,000-3%- 1,20,000/-
Jr. Manager (E-1): Rs.40,000-3%-1,40,000/-
Asst. Manager (E-2): Rs.50,000-3%-1,60,000/-
FSNL Educational Qualification 2023
Operations: Degree in Mechanical /Electrical /Electronics/Mining/ Metallurgical / Production Engg. from a recognized University/ Open & Distance Learning mode approved by UGC/AICTE.
Diploma Holders from a Recognized University/ an institution of repute/ Open & Distance Learning mode approved by UGC/AICTE, in the above discipline can also apply.
Maintenance (Mech & Elect): Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Electrical
/ Electronics Engg. from a Recognized University/ Open & Distance Learning mode
approved by UGC/AICTE.
Diploma holders from a Recognized University/ an institution of repute/ Open &
Distance Learning mode approved by UGC/AICTE, in the above discipline can also apply.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
How To Apply Online For FSNL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website - http://fsnl.nic.in/career.php.
- Step 2: Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" follow the steps specified to generate
Provisional Registration Number.
- Step 3: Only one mobile Number can be used once for registration. Once the applicant registers a particular mobile number he will not be allowed for any further registration.
- Step 4: Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised
- to use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.
- Step 5: Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.