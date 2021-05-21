GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 for 278 Paramedical Posts, Download Notice @gmcjammu.nic.in

GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 Notification: Govrnemnt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals, Jammu has released recruitment notifications for the post of Junior Staff Nurse, Nursing Supervisor, Lab Assistant, X-Ray Technician and Pharmacist on its website - gmcjammu.nic.in. Interested and eligible applicants belonging to UT of Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu Division) can apply Govt in the prescribed applications format on or before 23 May 2021.

Important Date

Last date to submit the Application: 23 May 2021 till 4:30PM (Sunday Open).





GMC Jammu Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 278

Junior Staff Nurse - 195 Posts

Nursing Supervisor - 16 Posts

Lab Assistant - 12 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 8 Posts

Pharmacist - 47 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GMC Jammu Paramedical Job

Educational Qualification:

Junior Staff Nurse - 12th passed above qualification with diploma in Nursing from recognized institute by J&K Para Medical Council One year experience after receiving degree in Public and Private Sector

Nursing Supervisor- B.Sc.Nursing I or Matric or Equivalent with diploma in Nursing from recognized institute by J&K Para Medical Council, Experience (minimum one years) as Nursing Supervisor

Lab Assistant - 10+2 with two year Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology / Lab, Assistant training form a recognized institute.

X-Ray Technician - L0+2 or above qualification with diploma in the line from recognized institute

Pharmacist - 10+2 with Diploma in Pharmacy training Course from SMF or any other recognized Institute.

Age Limit:

Nursing Supervisor - 63 Years

Other - 45 years

How to Apply for GMC Jammu Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply in the prescribed applications and send the application along with documents through registered / speed post/ personally and should reach to the office of the Personnet Officer, Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical College Jammu for Nurse Posts and to the office of Principal GMC Jammu for Other Posts on or before 23 May 2021.

GMC Jammu Nurse Notification Download

GMC Jammu Other Posts Notification Download