Goa SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board 10th Result at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net, Check Latest News, Passing Marks

Official Links To Check Goa SSC Result 2023 Online

Students have to enter their seat number and their login credentials to at the below-mentioned websites:

results.gbshsegoa.net gbshse.in gbshse.gov.in

Updated as on May 20 at 9:42 AM

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 via SMS

Students can also check their Goa Board Result 2023 Class 10 via SMS. To check the marks via SMS, send a message in the given format:

Step 1: Type : RESULTGOA10ROLLNO

Step 2: Send it to 56263/5676750

Step 3: Goa Board marks will be sent through SMS on the same phone number

Updated as on May 20 at 9:20 AM

Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Login Window

Students have to use their seat number, school index, birth date and captcha code to check their SSC result. The image of login window will look like this:

Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 9:09 AM

Goa SSC Result 2023 Statistics

Along with releasing the notice, the board has also announced the total number of students, boys and girls. Check table for complete details: