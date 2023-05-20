Goa SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board 10th Result at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net, Check Latest News, Passing Marks

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the class 10 result today. Students can check their scores online from 4:30 pm at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. They have to use their seat number to check their Goa board SSC result. This year, a total of 20,476 students registered for Goa SSC exams including 10,074 girl students, 10,402 boys, 425 Children with Special Needs (CWSN), 3,195 with NSFQ subjects, and 23 ITI. The Goa SSC exams were conducted from April 1 to 22, 2023.
Check Latest Updates on Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2023 Here!
|
Official Links To Check Goa SSC Result 2023 Online
Students have to enter their seat number and their login credentials to at the below-mentioned websites:
Updated as on May 20 at 9:42 AM
Goa Board SSC Result 2023 via SMS
Students can also check their Goa Board Result 2023 Class 10 via SMS. To check the marks via SMS, send a message in the given format:
Updated as on May 20 at 9:20 AM
Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Login Window
Students have to use their seat number, school index, birth date and captcha code to check their SSC result. The image of login window will look like this:
Updated as on May 20, 2023 at 9:09 AM
Goa SSC Result 2023 Statistics
Along with releasing the notice, the board has also announced the total number of students, boys and girls. Check table for complete details: