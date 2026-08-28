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Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: Expectted Opening and Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 17:58 IST

Considering BAMS at Government Ayurveda Medical College, Bangalore? Check the 2026 AYUSH NEET UG admissions by reviewing our detailed analysis. Below we have provided expected 2026 opening and closing ranks along with the historical data from 2023–2025 to help you accurately check admission chances

Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: Expectted Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: Expectted Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is scheduled to be conducted in September 2026 for admission to the Ayurveda Programme in eligible institutes.
For medical aspirants looking beyond traditional MBBS degrees, the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at Government Ayurveda Medical College, Bangalore is an excellent choice. To help candidates evaluate their admission chances, below we have provided the previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks, along with the expected cutoffs for the 2026.

Expected AYUSH NEET UG Ranks for 2026

The opening rank is the highest rank that secured admission in a specific category, whereas the closing rank represents the final student admitted under that same category. Cutoff marks change every year based on factors like overall seat availability, number of students selecting the college counselling, exam difficulty, and category-specific reservations.

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Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Expected Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing ranks of each category which is derived after analysing the historical data

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

37887 - 47027

50121 - 54117

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

43071 - 51979

57023 - 64117

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

37737 - 58967

48167 - 60117

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

174581 - 179517

194121 - 206117

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

207273 - 265791

207275 - 231117

 

Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Previous Year Cutoff Trends (2025, 2024, 2023)

Candidates going to appear in the Ayush Counselling 2026 must analyse the previous trends to gauge their chances of geeting selected in Round 1 counselling.

Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2025 (Round 1)

The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2025 session

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

47023

53119

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

51978

59469

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

58965

59396

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

179514

195413

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

228516

228516

 

Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2024 (Round 1)

The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2024 session

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

44761

50814

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

37734

59804

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

49349

63390

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

176025

204178

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

265789

265789

Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2023 (Round 1)

The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2025 session

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

37884

43577

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

43068

50357

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

48164

48164

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

174578

176721

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

207271

207271

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 17:58 IST

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