Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: Expectted Opening and Closing Ranks

Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is scheduled to be conducted in September 2026 for admission to the Ayurveda Programme in eligible institutes.

For medical aspirants looking beyond traditional MBBS degrees, the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at Government Ayurveda Medical College, Bangalore is an excellent choice. To help candidates evaluate their admission chances, below we have provided the previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks, along with the expected cutoffs for the 2026.

Expected AYUSH NEET UG Ranks for 2026

The opening rank is the highest rank that secured admission in a specific category, whereas the closing rank represents the final student admitted under that same category. Cutoff marks change every year based on factors like overall seat availability, number of students selecting the college counselling, exam difficulty, and category-specific reservations.