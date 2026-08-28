Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: Expectted Opening and Closing Ranks
Considering BAMS at Government Ayurveda Medical College, Bangalore? Check the 2026 AYUSH NEET UG admissions by reviewing our detailed analysis. Below we have provided expected 2026 opening and closing ranks along with the historical data from 2023–2025 to help you accurately check admission chances
Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2026: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is scheduled to be conducted in September 2026 for admission to the Ayurveda Programme in eligible institutes.
For medical aspirants looking beyond traditional MBBS degrees, the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at Government Ayurveda Medical College, Bangalore is an excellent choice. To help candidates evaluate their admission chances, below we have provided the previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks, along with the expected cutoffs for the 2026.
Expected AYUSH NEET UG Ranks for 2026
The opening rank is the highest rank that secured admission in a specific category, whereas the closing rank represents the final student admitted under that same category. Cutoff marks change every year based on factors like overall seat availability, number of students selecting the college counselling, exam difficulty, and category-specific reservations.
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Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Expected Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing ranks of each category which is derived after analysing the historical data
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
37887 - 47027
|
50121 - 54117
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
43071 - 51979
|
57023 - 64117
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
37737 - 58967
|
48167 - 60117
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
174581 - 179517
|
194121 - 206117
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
207273 - 265791
|
207275 - 231117
Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Previous Year Cutoff Trends (2025, 2024, 2023)
Candidates going to appear in the Ayush Counselling 2026 must analyse the previous trends to gauge their chances of geeting selected in Round 1 counselling.
Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2025 (Round 1)
The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2025 session
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
47023
|
53119
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
51978
|
59469
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
58965
|
59396
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
179514
|
195413
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
228516
|
228516
Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2024 (Round 1)
The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2024 session
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
44761
|
50814
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
37734
|
59804
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
49349
|
63390
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
176025
|
204178
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
265789
|
265789
Government Ayurveda Medical College Bangalore Cutoff 2023 (Round 1)
The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2025 session
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
37884
|
43577
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
43068
|
50357
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
48164
|
48164
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
174578
|
176721
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
207271
|
207271
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