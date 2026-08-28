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Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check BAMS Opening & Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 16:57 IST

Check the expected 2026 NEET UG cutoff ranks for Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College, Mangaluru. The article analyses historical trends from 2023 to 2025 across management and Muslim minority quotas, helping you gauge your admission chances for the upcoming AYUSH counselling session

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026
Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026: As per the latest updates, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is scheduled to be conducted in September 2026 for admission to the Ayurveda Programme in eligible institutes.
For candidates who have are not shotliested in the MBBS programmes and are exploring other options are Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) program at Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College, Mangaluru is the good option. Below we have provided the detailed category wise opening and closing rank for over the years as well expected ranks for 2026

Expected AYUSH NEET UG Ranks for 2026

The opening rank is the rank of candidate at which the first candidate is assigned a seat in a particular category, while the closing rank is the rank of the last assigned candidate in that category. The cut-off varies, and it depend on multiple factor such as category of candidates, number of candidates filled the college in their choice, etc.

 Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026: AYUSH Counselling Opening and Closing Ranks

 Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

 Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

 Gujarat Ayurved University NEET Cutoff 2026: BAMS Opening and Closing Ranks

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Expected Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing ranks of each category which is derived after analysing the historical data

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

BAMS

Management/Paid Seats Quota

General

228481 - 496923

843521 - 1011091

BAMS

Management/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

123703 - 413837

830773 - 1205587

BAMS

Management/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

218983 - 803497

803501 - 955093

BAMS

Management/Paid Seats Quota

SC

349035 - 736471

821617 - 981883

BAMS

Management/Paid Seats Quota

ST

711863 - 1028377

721459 - 1028391

BAMS

Muslim Minority Quota

General

242753 - 596045

954357 - 1126929

BAMS

Muslim Minority Quota

OBC

387739 - 463021

1170047 - 1233769

BAMS

Muslim Minority Quota

EWS

401625 - 842297

926091 - 1149861

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Previous Year Cutoff Trends (2025, 2024, 2023)

Candidates going to appear in the Ayush Counselling 2026 must analyse the previous trends to gauge their chances of geeting selected in Round 1 counselling

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2025 (Round 1)

The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2025 session

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Management/Paid Seats Quota

General

228479

843532

Management/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

123701

830767

Management/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

218982

839928

Management/Paid Seats Quota

SC

349034

821616

Management/Paid Seats Quota

ST

711861

721456

Muslim Minority Quota

General

402309

1089552

Muslim Minority Quota

OBC

463019

1243553

Muslim Minority Quota

EWS

842296

1066520

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2024 (Round 1)

The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2024 session

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Management/Paid Seats Quota

General

496921

981882

Management/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

413835

966300

Management/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

803495

803495

Management/Paid Seats Quota

SC

736469

981882

Management/Paid Seats Quota

ST

798833

798833

Muslim Minority Quota

General

242752

1126926

Muslim Minority Quota

OBC

388100

1233766

Muslim Minority Quota

EWS

602175

1149859

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2023 (Round 1)

The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2023 session

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Management/Paid Seats Quota

GN

317194

1011073

Management/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

356192

1205582

Management/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

287039

955092

Management/Paid Seats Quota

SC

256621

767245

Management/Paid Seats Quota

ST

1028375

1028375

Muslim Minority Quota

GN

596044

954354

Muslim Minority Quota

OBC

387738

1170045

Muslim Minority Quota

EWS

401624

926088

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 16:57 IST

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