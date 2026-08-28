Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check BAMS Opening & Closing Ranks

Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026: As per the latest updates, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is scheduled to be conducted in September 2026 for admission to the Ayurveda Programme in eligible institutes.

For candidates who have are not shotliested in the MBBS programmes and are exploring other options are Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) program at Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College, Mangaluru is the good option. Below we have provided the detailed category wise opening and closing rank for over the years as well expected ranks for 2026

Expected AYUSH NEET UG Ranks for 2026

The opening rank is the rank of candidate at which the first candidate is assigned a seat in a particular category, while the closing rank is the rank of the last assigned candidate in that category. The cut-off varies, and it depend on multiple factor such as category of candidates, number of candidates filled the college in their choice, etc.