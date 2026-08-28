Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check BAMS Opening & Closing Ranks
Check the expected 2026 NEET UG cutoff ranks for Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College, Mangaluru. The article analyses historical trends from 2023 to 2025 across management and Muslim minority quotas, helping you gauge your admission chances for the upcoming AYUSH counselling session
Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2026: As per the latest updates, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is scheduled to be conducted in September 2026 for admission to the Ayurveda Programme in eligible institutes.
For candidates who have are not shotliested in the MBBS programmes and are exploring other options are Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) program at Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College, Mangaluru is the good option. Below we have provided the detailed category wise opening and closing rank for over the years as well expected ranks for 2026
Expected AYUSH NEET UG Ranks for 2026
The opening rank is the rank of candidate at which the first candidate is assigned a seat in a particular category, while the closing rank is the rank of the last assigned candidate in that category. The cut-off varies, and it depend on multiple factor such as category of candidates, number of candidates filled the college in their choice, etc.
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Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Expected Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing ranks of each category which is derived after analysing the historical data
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
BAMS
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
228481 - 496923
|
843521 - 1011091
|
BAMS
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
123703 - 413837
|
830773 - 1205587
|
BAMS
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
218983 - 803497
|
803501 - 955093
|
BAMS
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
349035 - 736471
|
821617 - 981883
|
BAMS
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
711863 - 1028377
|
721459 - 1028391
|
BAMS
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
General
|
242753 - 596045
|
954357 - 1126929
|
BAMS
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
OBC
|
387739 - 463021
|
1170047 - 1233769
|
BAMS
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
EWS
|
401625 - 842297
|
926091 - 1149861
Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Previous Year Cutoff Trends (2025, 2024, 2023)
Candidates going to appear in the Ayush Counselling 2026 must analyse the previous trends to gauge their chances of geeting selected in Round 1 counselling
Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2025 (Round 1)
The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2025 session
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
228479
|
843532
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
123701
|
830767
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
218982
|
839928
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
349034
|
821616
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
711861
|
721456
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
General
|
402309
|
1089552
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
OBC
|
463019
|
1243553
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
EWS
|
842296
|
1066520
Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2024 (Round 1)
The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2024 session
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
496921
|
981882
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
413835
|
966300
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
803495
|
803495
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
736469
|
981882
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
798833
|
798833
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
General
|
242752
|
1126926
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
OBC
|
388100
|
1233766
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
EWS
|
602175
|
1149859
Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College Cutoff 2023 (Round 1)
The table below contains opening and closing ranks for the BAMS program during Round 1 of the 2023 session
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
GN
|
317194
|
1011073
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
356192
|
1205582
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
287039
|
955092
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
256621
|
767245
|
Management/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
1028375
|
1028375
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
GN
|
596044
|
954354
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
OBC
|
387738
|
1170045
|
Muslim Minority Quota
|
EWS
|
401624
|
926088
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