Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya in Solapur expects BAMS admissions between 105319-204317 ranks for the general category in NEET UG 2026. The article details expected and past three years' opening and closing ranks for various categories under Round 1 seat allocation.
Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, located in Solapur, Maharashtra, expects admission between 105319 to 204317 ranks (general category) for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery. An expected opening and closing ranks are shared to assess the admission chances during Round 1 seat allocation under the Jain Minority Quota (Government Aided). The Round 1 counseling registration dates are yet to be released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).
In the meantime, candidates can estimate the category-wise opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends. Check the expected and previous year (past three years) opening and closing ranks shared below.
Also Check: Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
SGR Ayurved College Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. As per the historical , candidates can expect admission close to 105319 to 236417 for general, OBC and EWS categories.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
105319 - 112698
|
184721 - 204317
|
OBC
|
121114 - 249865
|
115721 - 127317
|
EWS
|
178511 - 178511
|
223821 - 236417
SGR Ayurved College NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya opening and closing ranks during NEET UG 2025 Round 1 admissions. The previous year data suggest admission within the range of 105317 to 197920 for general category.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
105317
|
197920
|
OBC
|
121112
|
121112
|
EWS
|
178509
|
231415
Also check: RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details
SGR Ayurved College NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks highlighted in the table below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
112696
|
218058
|
EWS
|
168952
|
233149
SGR Ayurved College NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 opening and closing ranks during the AYUSH counselling shared in the table below. The 2023 admission opened at 72566 and closed at 271672 for general candidates.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
72566
|
271672
|
EWS
|
93391
|
287303
|
OBC
|
249863
|
285160
Also Check:
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AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
-
AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Pune Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
-
AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.