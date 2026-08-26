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Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 18:13 IST

Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya in Solapur expects BAMS admissions between 105319-204317 ranks for the general category in NEET UG 2026. The article details expected and past three years' opening and closing ranks for various categories under Round 1 seat allocation.

Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, located in Solapur, Maharashtra, expects admission between 105319 to 204317 ranks (general category) for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery. An expected opening and closing ranks are shared to assess the admission chances during Round 1 seat allocation under the Jain Minority Quota (Government Aided). The Round 1 counseling registration dates are yet to be released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). 

In the meantime, candidates can estimate the category-wise opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends. Check the expected and previous year (past three years) opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Also Check: Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

SGR Ayurved College Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the expected AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. As per the historical , candidates can expect admission close to 105319 to 236417 for general, OBC and EWS categories. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

105319 - 112698

184721 - 204317

OBC

121114 - 249865

115721 - 127317

EWS

178511 - 178511

223821 - 236417

SGR Ayurved College NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya opening and closing ranks during NEET UG 2025 Round 1 admissions. The previous year data suggest admission within the range of 105317 to 197920 for general category. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

105317

197920

OBC

121112

121112

EWS

178509

231415

Also check: RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details

SGR Ayurved College NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks highlighted in the table below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

112696

218058

EWS

168952

233149

SGR Ayurved College NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 opening and closing ranks during the AYUSH counselling shared in the table below. The 2023 admission opened at 72566 and closed at 271672 for general candidates. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

72566

271672

EWS

93391

287303

OBC

249863

285160

Also Check: 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 18:13 IST

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