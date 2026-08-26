Seth Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

Govindji Raoji Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, located in Solapur, Maharashtra, expects admission between 105319 to 204317 ranks (general category) for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery. An expected opening and closing ranks are shared to assess the admission chances during Round 1 seat allocation under the Jain Minority Quota (Government Aided). The Round 1 counseling registration dates are yet to be released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).

In the meantime, candidates can estimate the category-wise opening and closing ranks as per previous year trends. Check the expected and previous year (past three years) opening and closing ranks shared below.

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