GPSC Final Answer Key 2023 Out For Civil Services Posts@gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download PDF Here

GPSC Civil Services Final Answer Key 2023: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on April 10, 2023 released the final answer keys for the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service on its official website.

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for Gujarat Civil Services/Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service held on January 08, 2023 can download the final answer key through the official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Alternatively, you can download the final answer key for Gujarat civil service exam directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: GPSC Civil Services Final Answer Key 2023





Earlier, the Commission has released the provisional answer key for the Civil Service exam on January 11, 2023 on its official website. Last date for raising of objection regarding the answer key was January 18, 2023.

Based on the assessment of the suggestions, the Commission has uploaded the final answer key for the Gujarat Civil Service exam against advt no. 20/2022-23 on the official website.

You can download the Civil Service final answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: GPSC Final Answer Key 2023