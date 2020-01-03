GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Result 2020 out, 3946 candidates shortlisted for Combined Competitive Mains 2020

GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Result 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced Administrative & Civil Services Result 2020 on its official website.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. All candidates who appeared in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2019 against the Advt. No. 10/2019‐20, Gujarat Administrative Service, Class‐1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class‐2 can download their result through the official website of GPSC.

GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Prelims Exam 2019 was held on 13 October 2019 at various exam centres. Now the result and category wise cut off marks for GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services 2020 has been uploaded at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the result published by the GPSC, a total of 3946 candidates have been provisionally selected for Combined Competitive Mains 2020. Candidates will be able to check GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Prelims (Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2019 Marks) 2020 from 6 January 2020 onwards by using their credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website.

Those candidates whose roll number in the result list will have to fill up the online application form for GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Mains 2020 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 23 February, 8 and 15 March 2020 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre. Candidates can check roll number wise result in the provided link.

GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Result 2020

Check Latest Government Jobs:

DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for 710 Posts of PGT & Counselor, Get Apply Link Here



EIL Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 102 Executive Posts, Apply by 22 January



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Group A Faculty Posts



NABARD Grade A Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 154 Vacancies @ nabard.org, Apply Online from January 10