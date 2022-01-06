GSECL JE Admit Card 2022 OUT @gsecl.in, Exam from 17 January, Check Admit card Download Link Here

GSECL JE Admit Card 2022 has been released by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) on gsecl.in. Check Exam date and admit card download link here.

GSECL JE Exam 2022 Date: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) and Vidyut Sahayak (Plant Attendant Gr I) on the official website. Candidates who applied for GSECL JE Exam 2022 can download the exam schedule from the official website of GSECL.i.e.gsecl.in.

GSECL Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from 17 January to 21 January 2022. All those who applied for GSECL JE Recruitment 2021-22 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How to Download GSECL JE Admit Card?

Visit the official website of GSECL.i.e.gsecl.in. Click on the ‘Career’ Section. It will redirect you to the new page. Click on the link that reads ‘Link for filling downloading admit card for the post of V.S.(J.E.)/Jr. Prog./V.S.(PA-I)/I.M.’ Click on the application login. Enter your user id, password and login button. The admit card will be opened. Download GSECL JE Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download GSECL JE Admit Card

GSECL JE Exam 2021: Time Table for Junior Engineer and Plant Attendant

GSECL JE Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted Online mode considering the no. of candidates registered. The exam will be conducted on the following topics.

Section: I Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%)

Section: II General Knowledge (10%)

Section: III English knowledge (10%)

Section: IV Computer Knowledge (10%)

Section: V Covering following subjective topics (60%)

