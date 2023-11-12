GSEB Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: The GSEB HSC Class 11th રસાયણશાસ્ત્ર (Science Stream) Syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024 has been published by the Gujarat Board. The Chemistry syllabus plays a crucial role as it lays the groundwork for the 12th class, college-level studies, etc. This article provides free access to the contents of the Gujarat Board 11th Chemistry syllabus in PDF format. 

  • Chapter 1 - Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
  • Chapter 2 - Structure of Molecules
  • Chapter 3 - Classification of Elements and Frequence in Properties
  • Chapter 4 - Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
  • Chapter 5 - Thermodynamics
  • Chapter 6 - Equilibirium
  • Chapter 7 - Redox Process

