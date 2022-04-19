Gujarat Forest Guard Result 2022 to Release Today @ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Check Link Here

Gujarat Forest Guard Result 2022: Gujarat Forest Department conducted a written examination for the post of Forest Guard on On 27 March 2022. Now, the department will release the result of the exam today, 19 April 2022, on its website. Candidates who have attended this exam can download Gujarat Forest Guard Result from OJA Gujarat Website i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in, once released. We have provided the login link for the candidates, below, for checking the updates.

Candidates who would qualify in the Gujarat Forest Guard Exam 2022 will appear for a Physical Exam or Document Verification. The details regarding the Physical Exam/DV Round shall be notified later on the official website of the department i.e. forests.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Department Forest Guard Event Important Dates Gujarat Department Forest Guard Exam Date 27 March 2022 (Sunday) from 12 Noon to 2 PM Gujarat Department Forest Guard Answer Key Date 27 March 2022 Gujarat Department Forest Guard Answer Key Objection Dates 28 March to 12 April 2022 Gujarat Department Forest Guard Final Answer Key Date 18 April 2022 Gujarat Department Forest Guard Result Date 19 April 2022

How to Download Gujarat Forest Guard Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of OJAS Gujarat (ojas.gujarat.gov.in) and visit ‘Click here to View Important Notices’ Now, click on ‘જાહેરાત ક્રમાંક - FOREST/201819/1 વનરક્ષક, વર્ગ-૩ની પરીક્ષાલક્ષી સંભવિત સમય-સારિણી’ Click on ‘૧૯/૦૪/૨૦૨૨ મગં ળવાર ઉમદે વાર Final Result (સાજેં ૫ વાગ્યાથી) જોઇ શકશ.ે’ It will redirect you to a new page i.e. https://eformonline.in/Forest_Result22 where you are required to enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth Download Forest Guard Result

The department of Forest, Gujarat uploaded the Forest Guard Final Answer Key on 18 April 2022. The recriuitmnet is being done fill up 334 persons in the department.