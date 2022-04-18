Gujarat Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2022 (Today) @forests.gujarat.gov.in: Check Details Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Gujarat Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2022 to be released on 18 April 2022 at forests.gujarat.gov.in: Check Details Here

Created On: Apr 18, 2022 18:52 IST
Gujarat Final Answer Key 2022
Gujarat Final Answer Key 2022

Gujarat Forest Guard Final Answer Key 2022 Download: Forest Department has scheduled to release the answer key of the exam for the post of Forest Guard Post today i.e. on 18 April 2022. Candidates can check Forest Guard Answer Key Updates from the official website of the Forest Department of Gujarat - forests.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Forest Guard Final Answer Key Download

Gujarat Forest GuardFinal Answer Key Login Link

Gujarat Forest Guard Result 2022

The department will release the result of the exam tomorrow i.e. on 19 April 2022 (Tuesday).

Gujarat Forest Guard Exam was conducted on 27 March 2022 and the answer key for the same was released on 27 March 2022. The candidates were invited to submit objections from 28 March 2022 to 12 April 2022.

Gujarat Forest Guard Final Answer Key Notice PDF

How to Download Gujarat Forest Guard Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of the Gujarat Firest Department - forests.gujarat.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Link to download provisional answer key and OMR sheets of BG Bharti exam’
  3.  A PDF file be open
  4. Scroll Download
  5. Now, click on ‘Final Answer Key’ given against ‘૧૮/૦૪/૨૦૨૨ સોમવાર’
  6. Enter your details such as Exam Center District , Roll No/Seat No, SEVEN digit Roll No/Seat No., Birth Date  and  Image Text 
  7. Download Forester Answer Key

