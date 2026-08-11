Gujarat NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming for admission to medical colleges in Gujarat can secure seats if they have ranked between 93 to 780,515. Colleges like Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and AIIMS Rajkot are some of the highly demanding colleges among medical aspirants. In order to help students estimate the admission possibilities during Round 1 seat allocation, we have shared a list of medical colleges in Gujarat. The list further details previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to these colleges under All India and open seat quotas. The past trend will help analyze the expected opening and closing ranks for the 2026 admission cycle. Check the article to access the complete list.

NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process conducted by the MCC Medical Counselling Committee can check the related details from the table shared below.