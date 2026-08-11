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Gujarat NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 18:13 IST

Candidates can find expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission in Gujarat's medical colleges for NEET UG 2026. It details previous year cutoffs for colleges like AIIMS Rajkot and B.J. Medical College under various quotas.

Gujarat NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
Gujarat NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming for admission to medical colleges in Gujarat can secure seats if they have ranked between 93 to 780,515. Colleges like Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and AIIMS Rajkot are some of the highly demanding colleges among medical aspirants. In order to help students estimate the admission possibilities during Round 1 seat allocation, we have shared a list of medical colleges in Gujarat. The list further details previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to these colleges under All India and open seat quotas. The past trend will help analyze the expected opening and closing ranks for the 2026 admission cycle. Check the article to access the complete list.

NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights 

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process conducted by the MCC Medical Counselling Committee can check the related details from the table shared below. 

Particulars 

Description

Conducting Body

NTA (National Testing Agency) 

Exam Name 

NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate)

Academic Qualification

Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English 

Official Website 

neet.nta.nic.in

Scorecard Release Date

July 16, 2026

Seat/Quota Types


  • All India Quota (AIQ), 

  • State Quota, and 

  • Institutional/private

Counseling Body 

MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) 

Counseling website 

mcc.nic.in

Counseling Mode 

Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal. 

Gujarat NEET Cutoff 2026 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS 

As per previous year Round 1 cutoff ranks, AIIMS, Rajkot remains one of the most demanding colleges for MBBS admission. While the least preferred college in Gujarat is K.M. Shah Dental College, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara. Check the complete list shared below.

College Name

Quota

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

All India

229

889

AIIMS, Rajkot

Open Seat Quota

93

1,997

Medical College, Baroda

All India

929

2,986

Government Medical College, Surat

All India

71

3,869

Pt. D.D.U. Medical College, Rajkot

All India

2,459

5,609

M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar

All India

3,058

5,864

Medical College, Bhavnagar

All India

1,060

6,613

GMERS Medical College, Porbandar

All India

10,293

15,464

GMERS Medical College, Morbi

All India

10,609

16,056

GMERS Medical College, Navsari

All India

16,016

17,448

GMERS Medical College, Panchmahal Godhra

All India

15,260

17,630

GMERS Medical College, Rajpipla

All India

16,307

18,038

Government Dental College & Hospital, Ahmedabad

All India

29,211

29,211

SBKS Medical Institute & Research Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

66,113

337,779

K.M. Shah Dental College, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

225,736

780,515

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 18:13 IST

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