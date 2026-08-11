Gujarat NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
Candidates can find expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS admission in Gujarat's medical colleges for NEET UG 2026. It details previous year cutoffs for colleges like AIIMS Rajkot and B.J. Medical College under various quotas.
NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming for admission to medical colleges in Gujarat can secure seats if they have ranked between 93 to 780,515. Colleges like Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and AIIMS Rajkot are some of the highly demanding colleges among medical aspirants. In order to help students estimate the admission possibilities during Round 1 seat allocation, we have shared a list of medical colleges in Gujarat. The list further details previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to these colleges under All India and open seat quotas. The past trend will help analyze the expected opening and closing ranks for the 2026 admission cycle. Check the article to access the complete list.
NEET UG Admission 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process conducted by the MCC Medical Counselling Committee can check the related details from the table shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Conducting Body
|
NTA (National Testing Agency)
|
Exam Name
|
NEET UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate)
|
Academic Qualification
|
Must pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English
|
Official Website
|
neet.nta.nic.in
|
Scorecard Release Date
|
July 16, 2026
|
Seat/Quota Types
|
|
Counseling Body
|
MCC (Medical Counselling Committee)
|
Counseling website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Counseling Mode
|
Online registration and counseling through the MCC portal.
Gujarat NEET Cutoff 2026 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
As per previous year Round 1 cutoff ranks, AIIMS, Rajkot remains one of the most demanding colleges for MBBS admission. While the least preferred college in Gujarat is K.M. Shah Dental College, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara. Check the complete list shared below.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
All India
|
229
|
889
|
AIIMS, Rajkot
|
Open Seat Quota
|
93
|
1,997
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
All India
|
929
|
2,986
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
All India
|
71
|
3,869
|
Pt. D.D.U. Medical College, Rajkot
|
All India
|
2,459
|
5,609
|
M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
|
All India
|
3,058
|
5,864
|
Medical College, Bhavnagar
|
All India
|
1,060
|
6,613
|
GMERS Medical College, Porbandar
|
All India
|
10,293
|
15,464
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
All India
|
10,609
|
16,056
|
GMERS Medical College, Navsari
|
All India
|
16,016
|
17,448
|
GMERS Medical College, Panchmahal Godhra
|
All India
|
15,260
|
17,630
|
GMERS Medical College, Rajpipla
|
All India
|
16,307
|
18,038
|
Government Dental College & Hospital, Ahmedabad
|
All India
|
29,211
|
29,211
|
SBKS Medical Institute & Research Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
66,113
|
337,779
|
K.M. Shah Dental College, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
225,736
|
780,515
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.