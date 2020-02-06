HARCO Bank Admit Card 2019-20 for Assistant Manager/Development Officer Download @harcobank.org.in

HARCO Bank Admit Card 2019-20: Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd (HARCO bank) has activated the admit card link of online exam for the post of Assistant Manager/Development Officer. HARCO Bank Admit Card Download will soon start on official website HARCO Bank www.harcobank.org.in. Candidates can download HARCO Bank Admit Card from the official website. The bank has also sent intimation for downloading HARCO call letter 2020.

HARCO Bank Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates will be required to provide their Registration Number/ Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

HARCO Bank Admit Card Download Link

The admit card for other posts including Clerk andJunior :

Accountant, Senior Accountant will be released soon on HARCO official website.

HARCO Bank Assistant Manager/Development Officer online examination will have 180 objective type multiple choice questions of 0.5 marks each. The duration of the test shall be of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Each correct answer will get 0.5 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

As per the official exam notice “75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Current Affairs, Numerical Ability, Other relevant fields etc. 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana and 8 to qualify under this, the candidates would have to score minimum 50% marks of this 25% weightage. The medium of examination shall be English/Hindi except where the knowledge of English language of the candidates is to be tested”

Candidates should carry their HARCO Bank Assistant Manager/Development Officer Admit Card along with Photo Identity Proof and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original at the exam centre.