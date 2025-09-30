List of Key Changes and New Rules from October 1, 2025: All You Need To Know

Starting October 1, 2025, India will see the rollout of various significant regulatory updates, new regulations, and updated guidelines in the areas of banking, pensions, e-payments, gaming, railway reservations, government services, and capital markets.

The updates aim to enhance transparency, user safety, convenience, and financial well-being. Read along to know more the major changes and new rules starting October 1, 2025.

Key Details on Changes & New Rules from October 1, 2025

The National Pension System overhaul allows investors to diversify retirement planning through multiple schemes on one PAN, amplifying choice and returns.

RBI’s transition to continuous cheque clearing means faster settlement and access to funds, phased rollout to full implementation by January 2026.

SEBI’s new F&O rules restrict risk exposure for individual and institutional investors in derivatives, strengthening market stability.