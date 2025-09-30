List of Countries with Most Public Holidays [2025]

Key Points India leads the world with 42 public holidays, followed by Nepal (35) and Iran/Myanmar (26 each), thanks to their diverse cultures and traditions.

Some countries like Vietnam (6), Netherlands (9), and the UK (10) have very few public holidays, with 11 being the most common number globally.

Public holidays are government-declared, while religious holidays may or may not overlap, depending on whether the state officially recognizes them.

Public Holidays: Holidays are something that bring people together. Whether it is celebrating culture, faith, or national pride, holidays give us time to relax, enjoy traditions, and spend time with our loved ones. Every country in the world has holidays, but not all countries have the same number of them. Some countries pack their calendar with dozens of festive breaks, while others keep things very minimal. For example, New Year’s Eve is celebrated almost everywhere, while festivals like Diwali, Ramadan, or Thanksgiving are more specific to certain regions. Similarly, some holidays are religious, others are political, and many mix both elements. But the interesting part is that countries enjoy far more holidays than others. So, which countries actually celebrate the most? Check out:Important Days in October 2025: National and International Dates List

Countries with the Most Public Holidays As per the World Population Review report, the following countries are seeing the most public holidays in the world this year. S. No. Country Number of Holidays 1 India 42 2 Nepal 35 3 Iran 26 4 Myanmar 26 5 Sri Lanka 25 6 Malaysia 24 7 Fiji 23 8 Bangladesh 22 9 Liechtenstein 22 10 Cambodia 21 11 Vietnam 6 12 Mexico 8 13 Netherlands 9 14 Serbia 9 15 UK 10 16 Ecuador 11 1. India India tops the list with a staggering 42 holidays each year. Thanks to its diverse cultures, religions, and traditions, the country has festivals almost every month. From Diwali and Holi to Eid, Christmas, and countless regional events, India’s holiday calendar is one of the busiest in the world.

2. Nepal Nepal comes in second, with 35 holidays annually. Being home to Hindu and Buddhist traditions, Nepal celebrates festivals like Dashain, Tihar, and Buddha Jayanti, along with cultural and historical holidays. 3. Iran Iran has 26 official holidays, most of which are linked to Islamic traditions. Major religious observances, along with Nowruz (Persian New Year), make Iran’s calendar full of national and religious celebrations. 4. Myanmar Matching Iran, Myanmar also observes 26 holidays. Buddhist festivals, including Thingyan (Water Festival), and national events are widely celebrated across the country. 5. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka is another country rich in cultural and religious diversity, with 25 holidays every year. Both Buddhist and Hindu festivals are recognized, along with national days.