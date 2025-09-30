List of Countries with Most Public Holidays [2025]

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Sep 30, 2025, 15:31 IST

India has the most public holidays, with a number of around 42 public holidays annually. Nepal has 35, while Iran and Myanmar have 26. Check out the detailed list below and know how many holidays you have in your country.

Countries with Most Holidays
Key Points

  • India leads the world with 42 public holidays, followed by Nepal (35) and Iran/Myanmar (26 each), thanks to their diverse cultures and traditions.
  • Some countries like Vietnam (6), Netherlands (9), and the UK (10) have very few public holidays, with 11 being the most common number globally.
  • Public holidays are government-declared, while religious holidays may or may not overlap, depending on whether the state officially recognizes them.

Public Holidays: Holidays are something that bring people together. Whether it is celebrating culture, faith, or national pride, holidays give us time to relax, enjoy traditions, and spend time with our loved ones. Every country in the world has holidays, but not all countries have the same number of them. 

Some countries pack their calendar with dozens of festive breaks, while others keep things very minimal. For example, New Year’s Eve is celebrated almost everywhere, while festivals like Diwali, Ramadan, or Thanksgiving are more specific to certain regions. 

Similarly, some holidays are religious, others are political, and many mix both elements. But the interesting part is that countries enjoy far more holidays than others. So, which countries actually celebrate the most?

Countries with the Most Public Holidays

As per the World Population Review report, the following countries are seeing the most public holidays in the world this year. 

S. No.

Country

Number of Holidays

1

India

42

2

Nepal

35

3

Iran

26

4

Myanmar

26

5

Sri Lanka

25

6

Malaysia

24

7

Fiji

23

8

Bangladesh

22

9

Liechtenstein

22

10

Cambodia

21

11

Vietnam

6

12

Mexico

8

13

Netherlands

9

14

Serbia

9

15

UK

10

16

Ecuador

11

1. India 

India tops the list with a staggering 42 holidays each year. Thanks to its diverse cultures, religions, and traditions, the country has festivals almost every month. From Diwali and Holi to Eid, Christmas, and countless regional events, India’s holiday calendar is one of the busiest in the world.

2. Nepal 

Nepal comes in second, with 35 holidays annually. Being home to Hindu and Buddhist traditions, Nepal celebrates festivals like Dashain, Tihar, and Buddha Jayanti, along with cultural and historical holidays.

3. Iran

Iran has 26 official holidays, most of which are linked to Islamic traditions. Major religious observances, along with Nowruz (Persian New Year), make Iran’s calendar full of national and religious celebrations.

COuntries with most Public Holiday

4. Myanmar 

Matching Iran, Myanmar also observes 26 holidays. Buddhist festivals, including Thingyan (Water Festival), and national events are widely celebrated across the country.

5. Sri Lanka 

Sri Lanka is another country rich in cultural and religious diversity, with 25 holidays every year. Both Buddhist and Hindu festivals are recognized, along with national days.

Public Holidays vs. Religious Holidays

It is important to know that public holidays and religious holidays are not always the same. Public holidays are officially declared by governments, while religious holidays may or may not be recognized at a national level

For example, Christmas is both a public and religious holiday in many countries. But smaller religious festivals might only be observed by communities, without government recognition.

