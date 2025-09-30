Meet IAS Vishakha Yadav: UPSC Rank 6 Holder Without Coaching, Qualification & Biography

IAS Vishakha Yadav: IAS Vishakha Yadavis currently serving as the DC of Kurung Kamey District, Arunachal Pradesh. Vishakha has graduated from the Delhi Technological University (DTU) and later pursued her Master’s degree in Public Management (MPM). After her graduation, she worked at CISCO, Bengaluru. She was earning really well when she decided to quit the high-paying job and started preparing for the most coveted Civil Services Examination. Initially, she gave two attempts and failed at Prelims level, but then she decided to go for another attempt and with her will and perseverance, she cracked the UPSC CSE with AIR 6 without any formal coaching.
IAS Vishakha Yadav Biography
Vishakha Yadav hails from Dwarka, Delhi. She was born in 1994. She comes from a family of public servants. Her father, RajKumar Yadav is an Assistant Sub-Inspector and her mother, Sarita Yadav is a homemaker. She completed her education from Delhi itself. She pursued her graduation in B.Tech from Delhi Technological University (DTU), and then went on to pursue her Master’s degree in Public Management. For some time after her graduation, she worked in the private sector. Then she pursued her dream of becoming an IAS officer and serving the people. Her educational and family background had also played a major role in her success and determination.
IAS Vishakha Yadav Qualification
Vishakha Yadav pursued her Graduation from Delhi Technological University (DTU) in B.Tech (Computer Applications). She also completed her Master’s in Public Management. She excelled in her education and her dedication led her to a high-paying job at CISCO, Bengaluru. Then she left everything to pursue her dream of serving the people and joining the Civil Services. She cracked the UPSC CSE with a good rank without any formal coaching. She prepared on her own and bagged AIR 06.
Vishakha’s UPSC Journey
Vishakha’s UPSC journey has been a testament to hard work and determination. She was working at a high-paying salaried job at CISCO, when she decided to give up on the job and pursue the Civil Services Exam. She started her UPSC journey without any formal coaching. She did self-study and her dedication has made her succeed in the third attempt. In the initial two attempts, she miserably failed at the Preliminary level. But this failure didn’t let her feel dejected and she started again with all the vigour to clear the exam. Finally, her hard work paid off when she cleared the UPSC CSE with AIR 06.
Also Read:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation