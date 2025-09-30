Meet IAS Vishakha Yadav: UPSC Rank 6 Holder Without Coaching, Qualification & Biography

IAS Vishakha Yadav: IAS Vishakha Yadavis currently serving as the DC of Kurung Kamey District, Arunachal Pradesh. Vishakha has graduated from the Delhi Technological University (DTU) and later pursued her Master’s degree in Public Management (MPM). After her graduation, she worked at CISCO, Bengaluru. She was earning really well when she decided to quit the high-paying job and started preparing for the most coveted Civil Services Examination. Initially, she gave two attempts and failed at Prelims level, but then she decided to go for another attempt and with her will and perseverance, she cracked the UPSC CSE with AIR 6 without any formal coaching.

IAS Vishakha Yadav Biography

Vishakha Yadav hails from Dwarka, Delhi. She was born in 1994. She comes from a family of public servants. Her father, RajKumar Yadav is an Assistant Sub-Inspector and her mother, Sarita Yadav is a homemaker. She completed her education from Delhi itself. She pursued her graduation in B.Tech from Delhi Technological University (DTU), and then went on to pursue her Master’s degree in Public Management. For some time after her graduation, she worked in the private sector. Then she pursued her dream of becoming an IAS officer and serving the people. Her educational and family background had also played a major role in her success and determination.