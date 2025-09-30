India emerged as a world fisheries giant led by ambitious aquaculture programs, abundant water supplies, and pro-fisheries policies of the government. Now the fisheries industry not only provides nutrition for millions of people but also contributes to export earnings and offers essential livelihood and employment opportunities. Total Indian fish production in 2024–25 reached an all-time high of 19.5 million metric tonnes, thus establishing the country as the second-largest fish-producing nation in the world after China. Read along to know more about the states that are leading this blue revolution and why they are major contributors. Top 10 Fish Producing States in India (2025) Rank State Fish Production (Million Metric Tonnes) Share of Total Production (%) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.00 25.64 2 West Bengal 2.00 10.26 3 Karnataka 1.00 5.13 4 Odisha 0.92 4.72 5 Gujarat 0.88 4.53 6 Tamil Nadu 0.88 4.53 7 Chhattisgarh 0.70 3.59 8 Kerala 0.69 3.51 9 Uttar Pradesh 0.55 2.82 10 Assam 0.45 2.31

Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh takes the lead with 5 million metric tonnes, having a stronghold over both inland and marine fisheries. The state is internationally renowned as a shrimp-exporting behemoth, accounting for almost 70% of India's shrimp exports. Its rich rivers, aquaculture-friendly policies, and extensive coastal line nurture a highly diversified fish species portfolio, enhancing livelihoods and exports. West Bengal West Bengal is second, which is renowned for its strong cultural affinity towards fish. It is maintained by the complex system of rivers, ponds, and wetlands with a production of 2 million metric tonnes, promoting the popular Hilsa and Carp species. Fisheries play a crucial role in food security and employment in rural Bengal. Karnataka Karnataka excels with strong marine catches and a successful aquaculture sector. 66% of its production comes from marine fishing, and local rivers and tanks raise favorite inland fish such as carps.

Odisha Producing almost 1 million metric tonnes of fish, Odisha utilizes both marine and fresh water resources. Key species are rohu, hilsa, and prawns. State policy aims to double inland aquaculture productions in future years. Gujarat Gujarat leads in sea fishing, accounting for more than 20% of India's sea catch. Its coastline and innovative open-sea cage farming operations have made it a leader in marine fisheries, particularly for the likes of shrimp and pomfrets. Tamil Nadu This state accounts for 0.88 million tonnes, driving both domestic consumption and exports. Sardines and mackerel are significant catches from its extensive marine fisheries industry. Chhattisgarh With 92% utilization of pond systems for fish culture, Chhattisgarh has become a leader in inland fish production and provides employment for more than 200,000 individuals in fisheries and aquaculture.

Kerala Kerala continues to be a seafood hub, prized for its sardines, mackerel, and prawn. Owing to marine catch reduction, the aquaculture and backwater systems remain productive. Uttar Pradesh Though landlocked, Uttar Pradesh is among the top 10, drawing on rivers and ponds to produce over 0.5 million tonnes, and sustaining important rural livelihoods. Assam Assam is a power-base in the Northeast with 0.45 million tonnes from its productive riverine and wetland fisheries, contributing critical nutrition and livelihoods. Other Key Facts About Fish Production in India Total Indian fish production in 2024–25 is at 19.5 million metric tonnes, more than doubling over the last 10 years.

Inland fisheries contribute to over 75% of the total output, highlighting India's significant transition from marine towards freshwater aquaculture.

Fisheries provide employment to over 16 million people all over the country and generate significant seafood exports, placing India as a world fisheries exporter.