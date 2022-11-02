Haryana CET 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Haryana CET 2022 to be held on 5th & 6th November 2022. Check detailed syllabus, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list.

Haryana CET 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern
Haryana CET 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Haryana CET Syllabus 2022: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the Haryana CET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test was active till July 10, 2022. The Common Eligibility Test (CET-2022) Haryana for Group C posts is scheduled to be conducted on 5th & 6th November 2022.

Once the exam is conducted and the result is declared, the commission will invite applications from all the eligible candidates based on the CET Score to determine whether the candidate is interested in participating in the skill and/or written examination for that post.

As per the Haryana CET Exam Pattern, the common eligibility test will be conducted offline. It consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks with an exam duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes. 

Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get a fair idea of the topics typically asked in the CET exam. It is advised to create an exam strategy based on the latest Haryana CET syllabus and exam pattern for better results.

Haryana CET 2022 Important Dates

The table shared below consists of important dates of Haryana CET 2022:

Events

Dates

Haryana CET Application Start Date

12th January 2021

Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application

10th July 2022

Haryana CET 2022 Dates

5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

The written exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e Pen & Paper Based. The Haryana CET exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions. The exam duration for each paper shall be 1 hour and 45 minutes. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The medium of the paper will be English & Hindi. 

As per the Haryana CET marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there will be no negative markings in the exam.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi

70

70

Haryana General Knowledge

30

30

Total

100

100

Haryana CET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the upcoming Haryana Common Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to learn the basic concepts of the chapters relevant to the upcoming exam. Check out the Haryana CET syllabus given below for reference purposes.

Subject

Haryana CET Topics

General Awareness

Questions relating to India and neighboring countries, especially pertaining to History, Indian Polity & Constitution, Events, General Science, Economics, General Policy, National/International Organizations /Institutions,  Art & Culture, Geography, Environment, Globalization, Climate, Computer literacy, etc.

Reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations

Symbolic Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Observation

Relationship

Concepts

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic

Number Classification

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole pattern-folding & unfolding 

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern folding and completion

Number series

Embedded figures

Figural series

Critical thinking

Problem-solving

Emotional intelligence

Arithmetical number series

Arithmetical reasoning

Word building

Social Intelligence

Coding and decoding, etc

Quantitative Ability

Simplification

Decimals

Fractions

Relationship between numbers. 

L.C.M

H.C.F

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Roots

Average

Profit & Loss

Discount

Simple & Compound Interest

Mensuration

Partnership 

Mixture and Allegation

Time & Work

Time & Distance

Tables & Graphs

Trigonometry

Basic Algebra

Geometry etc

English Language

Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words

Idioms & Phrases

One-word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Tenses

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage, etc.

General Science

Physics

Biology

Chemistry

Life Science

Human Anatomy, etc

Computer

History of Computer

Hardware and Software

MS Office

Input-Output Devices

Internet

Hardware and Software

Shortcut Keys, etc

Haryana General Knowledge

General awareness includes History, Literature, Polity, Norms, Society, Environment, Art, Geography, Economy, Civics, Culture, Customs, and Current Affairs. Events etc. of Haryana

We hope this article on the detailed exam pattern and syllabus for the Haryana CET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must implement the best preparation strategy to crack the upcoming exam. Inculcate the habit of revising the covered topics to stay ahead in the competition. 

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the Haryana CET Exam 2022?

According to the Haryana CET Paper Pattern, there shall be a total of 100 objective-type MCQs will be asked in the exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in Haryana CET Exam?

There is no provision for negative marking for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test.

Q3. What is the exam duration for Haryana CET?

The exam duration of Haryana CET will be 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play