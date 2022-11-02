Haryana CET 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Haryana CET Syllabus 2022: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the Haryana CET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test was active till July 10, 2022. The Common Eligibility Test (CET-2022) Haryana for Group C posts is scheduled to be conducted on 5th & 6th November 2022.
Once the exam is conducted and the result is declared, the commission will invite applications from all the eligible candidates based on the CET Score to determine whether the candidate is interested in participating in the skill and/or written examination for that post.
As per the Haryana CET Exam Pattern, the common eligibility test will be conducted offline. It consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks with an exam duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get a fair idea of the topics typically asked in the CET exam. It is advised to create an exam strategy based on the latest Haryana CET syllabus and exam pattern for better results.
Haryana CET 2022 Important Dates
The table shared below consists of important dates of Haryana CET 2022:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Haryana CET Application Start Date
|
12th January 2021
|
Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application
|
10th July 2022
|
Haryana CET 2022 Dates
|
5th & 6th November 2022
Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022
The written exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e Pen & Paper Based. The Haryana CET exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions. The exam duration for each paper shall be 1 hour and 45 minutes. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The medium of the paper will be English & Hindi.
As per the Haryana CET marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there will be no negative markings in the exam.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi
|
70
|
70
|
Haryana General Knowledge
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Haryana CET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to write the upcoming Haryana Common Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to learn the basic concepts of the chapters relevant to the upcoming exam. Check out the Haryana CET syllabus given below for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
Haryana CET Topics
|
General Awareness
|
Questions relating to India and neighboring countries, especially pertaining to History, Indian Polity & Constitution, Events, General Science, Economics, General Policy, National/International Organizations /Institutions, Art & Culture, Geography, Environment, Globalization, Climate, Computer literacy, etc.
|
Reasoning
|
Semantic Analogy
Symbolic operations
Symbolic Number Analogy
Trends
Figural Analogy
Space Orientation
Semantic Classification
Observation
Relationship
Concepts
Venn Diagrams
Symbolic
Number Classification
Drawing inferences
Figural Classification
Punched hole pattern-folding & unfolding
Semantic Series
Figural Pattern folding and completion
Number series
Embedded figures
Figural series
Critical thinking
Problem-solving
Emotional intelligence
Arithmetical number series
Arithmetical reasoning
Word building
Social Intelligence
Coding and decoding, etc
|
Quantitative Ability
|
Simplification
Decimals
Fractions
Relationship between numbers.
L.C.M
H.C.F
Ratio & Proportion
Percentage
Roots
Average
Profit & Loss
Discount
Simple & Compound Interest
Mensuration
Partnership
Mixture and Allegation
Time & Work
Time & Distance
Tables & Graphs
Trigonometry
Basic Algebra
Geometry etc
|
English Language
|
Spot the Error
Fill in the Blanks
Synonyms/ Homonyms
Antonyms
Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words
Idioms & Phrases
One-word substitution
Improvement of Sentences
Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
Shuffling of Sentence parts
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
Tenses
Cloze Passage
Comprehension Passage, etc.
|
General Science
|
Physics
Biology
Chemistry
Life Science
Human Anatomy, etc
|
Computer
|
History of Computer
Hardware and Software
MS Office
Input-Output Devices
Internet
Hardware and Software
Shortcut Keys, etc
|
Haryana General Knowledge
|
General awareness includes History, Literature, Polity, Norms, Society, Environment, Art, Geography, Economy, Civics, Culture, Customs, and Current Affairs. Events etc. of Haryana
We hope this article on the detailed exam pattern and syllabus for the Haryana CET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must implement the best preparation strategy to crack the upcoming exam. Inculcate the habit of revising the covered topics to stay ahead in the competition.