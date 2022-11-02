Haryana CET 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

Haryana CET 2022 to be held on 5th & 6th November 2022. Check detailed syllabus, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list.

Haryana CET Syllabus 2022: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the Haryana CET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The registration process for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test was active till July 10, 2022. The Common Eligibility Test (CET-2022) Haryana for Group C posts is scheduled to be conducted on 5th & 6th November 2022.

Once the exam is conducted and the result is declared, the commission will invite applications from all the eligible candidates based on the CET Score to determine whether the candidate is interested in participating in the skill and/or written examination for that post.

As per the Haryana CET Exam Pattern, the common eligibility test will be conducted offline. It consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks with an exam duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get a fair idea of the topics typically asked in the CET exam. It is advised to create an exam strategy based on the latest Haryana CET syllabus and exam pattern for better results.

Haryana CET 2022 Important Dates

The table shared below consists of important dates of Haryana CET 2022:

Events Dates Haryana CET Application Start Date 12th January 2021 Last Date to Submit Haryana CET Application 10th July 2022 Haryana CET 2022 Dates 5th & 6th November 2022

Haryana CET Exam Pattern 2022

The written exam will be conducted in offline mode i.e Pen & Paper Based. The Haryana CET exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions. The exam duration for each paper shall be 1 hour and 45 minutes. The exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The medium of the paper will be English & Hindi.

As per the Haryana CET marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer and there will be no negative markings in the exam.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Awareness, Computer, Reasoning, Science, English, Maths, Hindi 70 70 Haryana General Knowledge 30 30 Total 100 100

Haryana CET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the upcoming Haryana Common Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to learn the basic concepts of the chapters relevant to the upcoming exam. Check out the Haryana CET syllabus given below for reference purposes.

Subject Haryana CET Topics General Awareness Questions relating to India and neighboring countries, especially pertaining to History, Indian Polity & Constitution, Events, General Science, Economics, General Policy, National/International Organizations /Institutions, Art & Culture, Geography, Environment, Globalization, Climate, Computer literacy, etc. Reasoning Semantic Analogy Symbolic operations Symbolic Number Analogy Trends Figural Analogy Space Orientation Semantic Classification Observation Relationship Concepts Venn Diagrams Symbolic Number Classification Drawing inferences Figural Classification Punched hole pattern-folding & unfolding Semantic Series Figural Pattern folding and completion Number series Embedded figures Figural series Critical thinking Problem-solving Emotional intelligence Arithmetical number series Arithmetical reasoning Word building Social Intelligence Coding and decoding, etc Quantitative Ability Simplification Decimals Fractions Relationship between numbers. L.C.M H.C.F Ratio & Proportion Percentage Roots Average Profit & Loss Discount Simple & Compound Interest Mensuration Partnership Mixture and Allegation Time & Work Time & Distance Tables & Graphs Trigonometry Basic Algebra Geometry etc English Language Spot the Error Fill in the Blanks Synonyms/ Homonyms Antonyms Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words Idioms & Phrases One-word substitution Improvement of Sentences Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration Shuffling of Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Tenses Cloze Passage Comprehension Passage, etc. General Science Physics Biology Chemistry Life Science Human Anatomy, etc Computer History of Computer Hardware and Software MS Office Input-Output Devices Internet Hardware and Software Shortcut Keys, etc Haryana General Knowledge General awareness includes History, Literature, Polity, Norms, Society, Environment, Art, Geography, Economy, Civics, Culture, Customs, and Current Affairs. Events etc. of Haryana

We hope this article on the detailed exam pattern and syllabus for the Haryana CET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must implement the best preparation strategy to crack the upcoming exam. Inculcate the habit of revising the covered topics to stay ahead in the competition.

