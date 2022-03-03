Haryana AE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online at HVPNL/DHBVNL/UHBVNL From 5 March, Salary Upto 167800

Haryana Power Utilities (HPUs) i.e. HVPNL/DHBVNL/UHBVNL is looking for 62 Assistant Engineers. Download, Notification, Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee, How to Apply Here.

Haryana AE Recruitment 2022: Haryana Power Utilities (HPUs) i.e. Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) & Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) is hiring Assistant Engineers (AE) through GATE 2021 Scores. The online application process for the same will start on 05 March 2022. Interested candidates who have qualified/ cleared the GATE-2021 exam and fulfill the qualification criteria of the HPUs can apply for HVPNL Recruitment 2022 upto 31 March 2022.

A total of 62 vacancies will be filled for Electrical Cadre. Selected candidates shall be paid under Rs.53100- 167800 in pay matrix level-The essential qualification, age limit, selection process the post of Assistant Engineer/ Electrical is given here as under.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application - 05 March 2022 10 AM

Last date for submission of the online application - 31 March 2022

Haryana AE Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 62 Posts

HVPNL - 5

UHBVNL - 17

DHBVNL - 40

Code of GATE 2021

Electrical Engineering (EE)

Haryana AE Salary

Rs.53100- 167800 in pay matrix level-9

Haryana AE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Full-Time B.E/B.Tech or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks (55% marks in respect of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile) in any one of the following disciplines: i) Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

OR

Full-time Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/other category candidates and 55% marks in respect of SC category candidates of Haryana.

Haryana AE Age Limit

20 to 42 years

Selection Process for Haryana AE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

GATE Exam: 80 marks [The normalized GATE Marks(out of 100) would be converted/scaled out of 80 Marks by multiplying with 0.8] Socio-economic criteria and Experience: 20 marks

How to apply for HVPNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the website of HPUsi.e. www.hvpn.org.in, www.uhbvn.org.in & www.dhbvn.org.in Fill application form Pay application fee through electronically mode i.e. Debit card/Credit card/ Netbanking Take a printout of online application form for future reference and same will have to be brought by the candidates at the time of verification/ checking of the documents

Haryana AE Application Fee:

For Male Candidates General Category and For Male Candidates of all reserved categories of other States: Rs. 500/-

For Male SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS/Female candidates of all (General & Reserved) categories of all States - Rs. 125/-

For PWD Candidates of Haryana State Only: NIL

Haryana AE Recruitment 2022 Notification