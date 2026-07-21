HBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for Board Exam
HBSE Syllabus 2026-27 Class 12: Download subject-wise Haryana Board Class 12 syllabus PDFs with exam pattern and marking scheme for Board Exam 2027.
HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: The Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE has its Class 12 syllabus available on its official website. The board releases updated syllabus every year to help students prepare for their upcoming board examinations which will be held in Feb-Mar 2027. The HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 plays an important role for students appearing for the HBSE Board Exam 2027, as it gives subject-wise chapters, marking schemes, and exam patterns. Students are advised to check and understand the latest syllabus to plan their studies smartly, and also to avoid unnecessary topics, and focus on high-weightage areas.
Check this article for direct PDF links to download the subject-wise syllabus for Haryana Board Class Class 12 to prepare for the upcoming exams.
HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Highlights
Check out table below for key highlights of HBSE Class 12th syllabus
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE
|
Class
|
12th
|
Academic Year
|
2026-27
|
Official Website
|
www.bseh.org.in
|
Mode of ExamOffline
|
Pen & Paper
HBSE Class 12 Syllabus with Question Paper Design 2026-27 (Subject-Wise PDFs)
The table below provides the complete list of HBSE Class 12 subjects along with their syllabus and question paper design PDFs for the 2026-27 session:
|
Subjects
|
Download PDF
|1. Hindi (Core)
|2. Hindi (Elective)
|3. English Core
|4.English (Elective)
|5. Math
|6. Accountancy
|7. Biology
|8. Bio- Technology
|9. Business Study
|10. Chemistry
|11. Computer Science
|12. Economics
|13. Entrepreneurship
|PDF File
|14. Fine Arts
|PDF File
|15. Geography
|PDF File
|16. History
|PDF File
|17. Home Science
|PDF File
|18. Defence Studies
|PDF File
|19. OSS(English)
|PDF File
|20. OSS(Hindi)
|PDF File
|21. Philosophy
|PDF File
|22. Physical Education
|PDF File
|23. Physics
|PDF File
|24. Political Science
|PDF File
|25. Psychology
|PDF File
|26. Public Admin
|PDF File
|27. Sanskrit
|PDF File
|28. Sociology
|PDF File
|29. Urdu
|PDF File
|30. Agriculture
|PDF File
|31. Punjabi
|PDF File
|32. Dance Kathak
|PDF File
|33. Music Melodic
|PDF File
|34. Tabla
|PDF File
|35. Music Vocal
|PDF File
|36. English (Special)
|PDF File
How To Download HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF?
Students can download the official syllabus easily by following these steps:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the “Academics” section from the Quick Links panel
- Select “Syllabus and Question Paper Design”
- Choose Class 12
- Subject-wise syllabus PDFs for all streams will appear
- Click and download the required syllabus PDF
- Save or print it for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.