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HBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for Board Exam

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 15:56 IST

HBSE Syllabus 2026-27 Class 12: Download subject-wise Haryana Board Class 12 syllabus PDFs with exam pattern and marking scheme for Board Exam 2027.

HBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for Board Exam
HBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for Board Exam

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: The Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE has its Class 12 syllabus available on its official website. The board releases updated syllabus every year to help students prepare for their upcoming board examinations which will be held in Feb-Mar 2027. The HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 plays an important role for students appearing for the HBSE Board Exam 2027, as it gives subject-wise chapters, marking schemes, and exam patterns. Students are advised to check and understand the latest syllabus to plan their studies smartly, and also to avoid unnecessary topics, and focus on high-weightage areas. 

Check this article for direct PDF links to download the subject-wise syllabus for Haryana Board Class Class 12 to prepare for the upcoming exams. 

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Highlights

Check out table below for key highlights of HBSE Class 12th syllabus 

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE

Class

12th

Academic Year

2026-27

Official Website

www.bseh.org.in

Mode of ExamOffline

Pen & Paper

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus with Question Paper Design 2026-27 (Subject-Wise PDFs)

The table below provides the complete list of HBSE Class 12 subjects along with their syllabus and question paper design PDFs for the 2026-27 session: 

Subjects

Download PDF
1. Hindi (Core)

PDF FILE
2. Hindi (Elective)

PDF FILE
3. English Core

PDF FILE
4.English (Elective)

PDF FILE
5. Math

PDF FILE
6. Accountancy 

PDF FILE
7. Biology

PDF FILE
8. Bio- Technology

PDF FILE
9. Business Study

PDF FILE
10. Chemistry

PDF File
11. Computer Science

PDF FILE
12. Economics

PDF File
13. Entrepreneurship PDF File
14. Fine Arts PDF File
15. Geography PDF File
16. History PDF File
17. Home Science PDF File
18. Defence Studies PDF File
19. OSS(English) PDF File
20. OSS(Hindi) PDF File
21. Philosophy PDF File
22. Physical Education  PDF File
23. Physics PDF File
24. Political Science PDF File
25. Psychology PDF File
26. Public Admin PDF File
27. Sanskrit PDF File
28. Sociology  PDF File
29. Urdu PDF File
30. Agriculture PDF File
31. Punjabi PDF File
32. Dance Kathak PDF File
33. Music Melodic PDF File
34. Tabla PDF File
35. Music Vocal PDF File
36. English (Special) PDF File

 

How To Download HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF?

Students can download the official syllabus easily by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the “Academics” section from the Quick Links panel
  • Select “Syllabus and Question Paper Design”
  • Choose Class 12
  • Subject-wise syllabus PDFs for all streams will appear
  • Click and download the required syllabus PDF
  • Save or print it for future reference

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 15:52 IST

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