HBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for Board Exam

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: The Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE has its Class 12 syllabus available on its official website. The board releases updated syllabus every year to help students prepare for their upcoming board examinations which will be held in Feb-Mar 2027. The HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 plays an important role for students appearing for the HBSE Board Exam 2027, as it gives subject-wise chapters, marking schemes, and exam patterns. Students are advised to check and understand the latest syllabus to plan their studies smartly, and also to avoid unnecessary topics, and focus on high-weightage areas.

Check this article for direct PDF links to download the subject-wise syllabus for Haryana Board Class Class 12 to prepare for the upcoming exams.