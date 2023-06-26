HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024 Released! Download in PDF

Haryana Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2024 Released: Here you can find the attached PDF download link for BHSE Class 9 English syllabus 2024. Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 English is also presented here for your reference.

BHSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2024: Haryana Board has released its syllabus for the current academic year 2023-2024. Here you can find attached BHSE’s syllabus for Class 9 English. Students can also refer to the Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 English. Use the download link present below to save the syllabus for future reference.

Haryana Board has said that an annual examination for Class 9 would be conducted, covering the entire syllabus presented below. The annual examination will be for 80 marks and rest 20 marks would be distributed among multiple internal assessments. A breakdown of these 20 marks has been presented below:

  1. For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
  2. For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
  3. For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give the maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Class Room Participation).
  4. For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
  5. For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as: Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks

                                            Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

                                           Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

                                           Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

                                           Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24

HBSE Class 9 English Course Structure 2023-2024

Sr No

 

Lesson/Topics

1

Beehive

Lessons:

1. The Fun They Had

2. The Sound of Music

3. The Little Girl

4. A Truly Beautiful Mind

5. The Snake and the Mirror

6. My Childhood

7. Reach for the Top

8. Kathmandu

9. If I Were You

 

Poems:

1. The Road Not Taken

2. Wind

3. Rain on the Roof

4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree

5. A Legend of the Northland

6. No Men Are Foreign

7. On Killing a Tree

8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal

2

Moments

Lessons:

1. The Lost Child

2. The Adventure of Toto

3. Iswaran the Storyteller

4. In the Kingdom Of Fools

5. The Happy Prince

6. The Last Leaf

7. A House is Not a Home

8. The Beggar

3

Grammar

Topics:

1. Punctuation Marks

2. Articles

3. Tenses

4. Reported Speech

5. Active-Passive Voice

6. Conjunctions

7. Prepositions

8. Modals

9. Subject-Verb-Agreement

10. Transformation of Sentences

4

Writing Skill

Topics:

1. Applications

2. Business Letters

3. Description of Events/Incidents

4. Paragraph Writing

5. Report Writing

6. Message Writing

7. Notice Writing

8. Classified Advertisement

9. Poster Making

5

Reading Skill

Unseen Passages

 

 BHSE Class 9 English Prescribed Books:

  1. NCERT- Beehive(Main Reader)
  2. NCERT-Moments(Supplementary)

Haryana Board Class 9 English Question Paper Design 2023-2024

Sections

Types of Questions

No. Of questions

Marks

Total Marks

Section-A Reading Skills

Unseen Passages MCQs (10) & Very Short Answer Type(10)

2 (SubParts 20)

1

20

Section-B

Grammar

Punctuation Marks, Articles, Tenses, Reported Speech, Active-Passive Voice, Conjunctions, Prepositions, Modals, Subject-Verb-Agreement, Transformation of Sentences Attempt any 10 out of 12 MCQs

1 (SubParts 10)

1

10

Section-C

Writing Skills

a) Applications/Business Letters (with internal choice)

 

b) Notice/Message Writing/Description of Events, incidents/Article Writing/Report Writing/Paragraph Writing/ Advertisements/ Dialogue Writing (with internal choice) Both Questions Essay Type

1

 

 

 

1

5

 

 

 

5

10

 

 

 

10

Section-D

Literature

Beehive(Main Reader): Lessons (1 to 9)-

Seen Extract (Very Short Answer Type)

Short Answer Type

Essay Type Question

 

Poems(1 to 8)- Seen Extract

(Very Short Answer Type) Short Answer Type

 

Moments(Supplementary): Lessons(1 to 8)-

Short Answer Type

Essay Type Question

 

 

5

 

 

3

6

 

 

 

5

3

 

 

 

3

6

40

To check the complete HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

Download HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024

