HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024 Released! Download in PDF

BHSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2024: Haryana Board has released its syllabus for the current academic year 2023-2024. Here you can find attached BHSE’s syllabus for Class 9 English. Students can also refer to the Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 English. Use the download link present below to save the syllabus for future reference.
Haryana Board has said that an annual examination for Class 9 would be conducted, covering the entire syllabus presented below. The annual examination will be for 80 marks and rest 20 marks would be distributed among multiple internal assessments. A breakdown of these 20 marks has been presented below:
- For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
- For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
- For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give the maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Class Room Participation).
- For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
- For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as: Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks
Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks
Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks
Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks
Above 95% - 05 marks
HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24
HBSE Class 9 English Course Structure 2023-2024
|
Sr No
|
|
Lesson/Topics
|
1
|
Beehive
|
Lessons:
1. The Fun They Had
2. The Sound of Music
3. The Little Girl
4. A Truly Beautiful Mind
5. The Snake and the Mirror
6. My Childhood
7. Reach for the Top
8. Kathmandu
9. If I Were You
Poems:
1. The Road Not Taken
2. Wind
3. Rain on the Roof
4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree
5. A Legend of the Northland
6. No Men Are Foreign
7. On Killing a Tree
8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal
|
2
|
Moments
|
Lessons:
1. The Lost Child
2. The Adventure of Toto
3. Iswaran the Storyteller
4. In the Kingdom Of Fools
5. The Happy Prince
6. The Last Leaf
7. A House is Not a Home
8. The Beggar
|
3
|
Grammar
|
Topics:
1. Punctuation Marks
2. Articles
3. Tenses
4. Reported Speech
5. Active-Passive Voice
6. Conjunctions
7. Prepositions
8. Modals
9. Subject-Verb-Agreement
10. Transformation of Sentences
|
4
|
Writing Skill
|
Topics:
1. Applications
2. Business Letters
3. Description of Events/Incidents
4. Paragraph Writing
5. Report Writing
6. Message Writing
7. Notice Writing
8. Classified Advertisement
9. Poster Making
|
5
|
Reading Skill
|
Unseen Passages
BHSE Class 9 English Prescribed Books:
- NCERT- Beehive(Main Reader)
- NCERT-Moments(Supplementary)
Haryana Board Class 9 English Question Paper Design 2023-2024
|
Sections
|
Types of Questions
|
No. Of questions
|
Marks
|
Total Marks
|
Section-A Reading Skills
|
Unseen Passages MCQs (10) & Very Short Answer Type(10)
|
2 (SubParts 20)
|
1
|
20
|
Section-B
Grammar
|
Punctuation Marks, Articles, Tenses, Reported Speech, Active-Passive Voice, Conjunctions, Prepositions, Modals, Subject-Verb-Agreement, Transformation of Sentences Attempt any 10 out of 12 MCQs
|
1 (SubParts 10)
|
1
|
10
|
Section-C
Writing Skills
|
a) Applications/Business Letters (with internal choice)
b) Notice/Message Writing/Description of Events, incidents/Article Writing/Report Writing/Paragraph Writing/ Advertisements/ Dialogue Writing (with internal choice) Both Questions Essay Type
|
1
1
|
5
5
|
10
10
|
Section-D
Literature
|
Beehive(Main Reader): Lessons (1 to 9)-
Seen Extract (Very Short Answer Type)
Short Answer Type
Essay Type Question
Poems(1 to 8)- Seen Extract
(Very Short Answer Type) Short Answer Type
Moments(Supplementary): Lessons(1 to 8)-
Short Answer Type
Essay Type Question
|
|
5
3
6
5
3
3
6
|
40
To check the complete HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below
