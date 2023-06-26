HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024 Released! Download in PDF

Haryana Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2024 Released: Here you can find the attached PDF download link for BHSE Class 9 English syllabus 2024. Question Paper Design for HBSE Class 9 English is also presented here for your reference.

BHSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2024: Haryana Board has released its syllabus for the current academic year 2023-2024.

Haryana Board has said that an annual examination for Class 9 would be conducted, covering the entire syllabus presented below. The annual examination will be for 80 marks and rest 20 marks would be distributed among multiple internal assessments. A breakdown of these 20 marks has been presented below:

For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 2 marks- The subject teacher will assess and give the maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Class Room Participation). For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as: Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24

HBSE Class 9 English Course Structure 2023-2024

Sr No Lesson/Topics 1 Beehive Lessons: 1. The Fun They Had 2. The Sound of Music 3. The Little Girl 4. A Truly Beautiful Mind 5. The Snake and the Mirror 6. My Childhood 7. Reach for the Top 8. Kathmandu 9. If I Were You Poems: 1. The Road Not Taken 2. Wind 3. Rain on the Roof 4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree 5. A Legend of the Northland 6. No Men Are Foreign 7. On Killing a Tree 8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal 2 Moments Lessons: 1. The Lost Child 2. The Adventure of Toto 3. Iswaran the Storyteller 4. In the Kingdom Of Fools 5. The Happy Prince 6. The Last Leaf 7. A House is Not a Home 8. The Beggar 3 Grammar Topics: 1. Punctuation Marks 2. Articles 3. Tenses 4. Reported Speech 5. Active-Passive Voice 6. Conjunctions 7. Prepositions 8. Modals 9. Subject-Verb-Agreement 10. Transformation of Sentences 4 Writing Skill Topics: 1. Applications 2. Business Letters 3. Description of Events/Incidents 4. Paragraph Writing 5. Report Writing 6. Message Writing 7. Notice Writing 8. Classified Advertisement 9. Poster Making 5 Reading Skill Unseen Passages

BHSE Class 9 English Prescribed Books:

NCERT- Beehive(Main Reader) NCERT-Moments(Supplementary)

Haryana Board Class 9 English Question Paper Design 2023-2024

Sections Types of Questions No. Of questions Marks Total Marks Section-A Reading Skills Unseen Passages MCQs (10) & Very Short Answer Type(10) 2 (SubParts 20) 1 20 Section-B Grammar Punctuation Marks, Articles, Tenses, Reported Speech, Active-Passive Voice, Conjunctions, Prepositions, Modals, Subject-Verb-Agreement, Transformation of Sentences Attempt any 10 out of 12 MCQs 1 (SubParts 10) 1 10 Section-C Writing Skills a) Applications/Business Letters (with internal choice) b) Notice/Message Writing/Description of Events, incidents/Article Writing/Report Writing/Paragraph Writing/ Advertisements/ Dialogue Writing (with internal choice) Both Questions Essay Type 1 1 5 5 10 10 Section-D Literature Beehive(Main Reader): Lessons (1 to 9)- Seen Extract (Very Short Answer Type) Short Answer Type Essay Type Question Poems(1 to 8)- Seen Extract (Very Short Answer Type) Short Answer Type Moments(Supplementary): Lessons(1 to 8)- Short Answer Type Essay Type Question 5 3 6 5 3 3 6 40

