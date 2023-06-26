HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

BSEH Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2024 is Out now! Check the detailed Class 9 Hindi Syllabus here. This can be helpful in your preparation for HBSE Class 9 Annual Examinations 2024.

Download HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024
Download HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024

Haryana Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus: Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH) has released its Class 9 Hindi syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. Students are advised to thoroughly go through this syllabus before starting with their preparation for the annual examinations 2024. You can also find attached the question paper design for the same.

According to BSEH’s latest syllabus, HBSE Class 9 annual examination would be of 80 marks, and rest 20 marks would be calculated on the basis of multiple internal assessments. These internal assessments along with their marks distribution are laid down below for your reference.

  • Three SAT examinations- 06 marks
  • Mid-term exams- 02 marks
  • Class Room participation- 02 marks
  • Project Work- 05 marks
  • Attendance- 05 marks

HBSE Class 9 Hindi Question Paper Design

Find the attached HBSE Class 9 Hindi Question Paper Design below. This question paper design

 

How to download HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus?

To download HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to Haryana Education Board’s official website BSEH Portal

Step 2: Scroll down to find Question Paper Design and Syllabus 2023-2024

Step 3: Click on Class-IX

Step 4: Click on Class IX- Question Paper Design and Syllabus (you get directed to a page consisting of all Class 9 subjects)

Step 5: Click on Hindi

Step 6: A PDF appears. Click on the arrow at the top of the PDF, to download the syllabus.

 

Knowing syllabuses can help students score well in their examinations. It also assists them in keeping a check on what has to be studied with what amount of seriousness. Question Paper design can inform students about the number of questions, and types of questions that appear in the question paper, during examinations. It also enhances time management while writing your paper. Thus, students should carefully go through their syllabuses and practice questions as per the latest question paper design laid out by their respective boards.

Check out the complete HBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus by clicking on the link below.

Download BHSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024

 

