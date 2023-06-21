Haryana Board’s Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10 Out Now! Subject-wise PDFs available here

HBSE Class 9 and 10 Syllabus 2024 Published: Find attached Subject-wise PDF download links for HBSE Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10. These syllabuses can assist in your preparation for HBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-2024.

Haryana Board Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10: Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH), commonly known as Haryana Board has released its Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10. Here, you can find Subject-wise PDF download links for the syllabuses of both classes. These links will help Class 9 students in the preparation for annual examinations and Class 10 students in the preparation for HBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-2024.

HBSE presents its Syllabus in both Hindi and English languages. Students can check the syllabus in any of the above-mentioned languages, at their convenience. Along with the syllabus, question paper designs for HBSE Examinations 2024 are also present in the PDF links. The following elements are amalgamated to produce HBSE Syllabus 2023-2024:

  • Brief about Marks distribution
  • Details of Assessment Evaluation
  • Course Structure
  • Topics present in every chapter
  • Topics for practicals
  • Month-wise Syllabus Teaching Plan 2023-2024
  • Question Paper-design 2023-2024

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024

Class 10

HBSE Class 10 Computer Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 English Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

 

To find detailed subject-wise HBSE Syllabus for Class 10, click on the link below.

HBSE Class 10 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-2024

 

HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024

Class 9

HBSE Class 9 Computer Science syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 English syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Hindi syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Home Science syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Physical Education syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Science syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus 2023-2024

 

For a complete, detailed HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below.

HBSE Class 9 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-2024

You can now find the latest HBSE Syllabuses for all subjects of Class 9 and 10 from this article. Detailed syllabi for Class 9 and 10 have been covered separately, links for which have been mentioned above. We will further keep informing you of all Haryana Board-related updates and circulars. Stay tuned to our website Jagran Josh, for all such exam-related updates.

Also Find:

HBSE Class 10 and 12 Syllabus 2023-2024

References

