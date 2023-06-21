Haryana Board’s Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10 Out Now! Subject-wise PDFs available here

HBSE Class 9 and 10 Syllabus 2024 Published: Find attached Subject-wise PDF download links for HBSE Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10. These syllabuses can assist in your preparation for HBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-2024.

Haryana Board Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10: Board of School Education Haryana(BSEH), commonly known as Haryana Board has released its Syllabus 2023-2024 for Classes 9 and 10. Here, you can find Subject-wise PDF download links for the syllabuses of both classes. These links will help Class 9 students in the preparation for annual examinations and Class 10 students in the preparation for HBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-2024.

HBSE presents its Syllabus in both Hindi and English languages. Students can check the syllabus in any of the above-mentioned languages, at their convenience. Along with the syllabus, question paper designs for HBSE Examinations 2024 are also present in the PDF links. The following elements are amalgamated to produce HBSE Syllabus 2023-2024:

Brief about Marks distribution

Details of Assessment Evaluation

Course Structure

Topics present in every chapter

Topics for practicals

Month-wise Syllabus Teaching Plan 2023-2024

Question Paper-design 2023-2024

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024

To find detailed subject-wise HBSE Syllabus for Class 10, click on the link below.

HBSE Class 10 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024

For a complete, detailed HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below.

HBSE Class 9 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-2024

You can now find the latest HBSE Syllabuses for all subjects of Class 9 and 10 from this article. Detailed syllabi for Class 9 and 10 have been covered separately, links for which have been mentioned above. We will further keep informing you of all Haryana Board-related updates and circulars. Stay tuned to our website Jagran Josh , for all such exam-related updates.

Also Find: