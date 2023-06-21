Haryana Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024: Download Subject-wise PDFs

HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024 Released: Find attached subject-wise PDF download links for HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024. Check the syllabuses of your subject and use them in preparation for annual examinations.

HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024: Haryana Board has published its Class 9 Syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024. Check the PDF links attached below to find syllabuses of your subjects. You can download these subject-wise PDFs for future reference. Using this syllabus, students can start preparing for their upcoming annual examinations.

As per Haryana Board’s Syllabus 2023-2024, marks evaluation for the current academic session would be done on the basis of three categories of examinations, namely, Internal assessment, Practical assessment, and Annual Examinations for 20, 20, and 60 marks respectively. Here, we have also listed down activities to be performed by students under each category of assessment. For practical assessments, the following activities are merged to form the assessment of 20 marks:

Two experiments- 6 marks each

One activity- 3 marks each

Practical record- 2 marks

Viva voce- 3 marks

For internal assessment, the following distribution has been laid out by Haryana Board:

Three SAT exams- 6 marks

Half-yearly exam- 2 marks

Class Room Participation- 2 marks

Project work- 5 marks

Attendance- 5 marks

Find Subject-wise HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024 download links below:

