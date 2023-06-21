Haryana Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024: Download Subject-wise PDFs

HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024 Released: Find attached subject-wise PDF download links for HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024. Check the syllabuses of your subject and use them in preparation for annual examinations.

HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024: Haryana Board has published its Class 9 Syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024. Check the PDF links attached below to find syllabuses of your subjects. You can download these subject-wise PDFs for future reference. Using this syllabus, students can start preparing for their upcoming annual examinations.

As per Haryana Board’s Syllabus 2023-2024, marks evaluation for the current academic session would be done on the basis of three categories of examinations, namely, Internal assessment, Practical assessment, and Annual Examinations for 20, 20, and 60 marks respectively. Here, we have also listed down activities to be performed by students under each category of assessment. For practical assessments, the following activities are merged to form the assessment of 20 marks:

  • Two experiments- 6 marks each
  • One activity- 3 marks each
  • Practical record- 2 marks
  • Viva voce- 3 marks

 For internal assessment, the following distribution has been laid out by Haryana Board:

  • Three SAT exams- 6 marks
  • Half-yearly exam- 2 marks
  • Class Room Participation- 2 marks
  • Project work- 5 marks
  • Attendance- 5 marks

Find Subject-wise HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024 download links below:

Class 9

HBSE Class 9 Animal Husbandry syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Agriculture syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Computer Science syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Dance syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Drawing syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 English syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Hindi syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Home Science syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Mathematics syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Music Vocal syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Music Instrumental syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Music Tabla syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Physical Education syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Punjabi syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Sanskrit syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Science syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus 2023-2024

HBSE Class 9 Urdu syllabus 2023-2024

Hope these links will assist you in preparation for the upcoming annual examinations. We, at Jagran Josh, keep students updated about syllabuses released by various boards, study materials, tips, and board updates. Keep following us for any such information. You can also follow us through our social media handles.

