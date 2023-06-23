HBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Check Question Paper Design and Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Economics 2023-24 curriculum of Haryana Board Class 12th is out on bseh.org.in. Get direct download here for the complete syllabus and question paper design of BSEH 12th Economics.

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024: Economics syllabus of 12th class Haryana Board is divided into two parts: Microeconomics and Macroeconomics. Both the portions carry equal weightage of 40 marks each. The paper has a 20 marks weightage from internal assessment as well. In this article, we have provided the complete course structure of the curriculum and the detailed unit-wise course structure. The list of prescribed books by BSEH is also given along with 2023 question paper design for HBSE Economics 12th board exam.

HBSE 12th Economics Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Economics

Subject Code: 576

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

General Instructions:

There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. The Theory Examination will be of 80 Marks and 20 Marks weightage will be for Internal Assessment. For Internal Assessment: There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 2 marks - One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 2 marks- One Pre-Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Class room participation).

v) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

vi) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

Above 75% upto 80% 1 Above 80% upto 85% 2 Above 85% upto 90% 3 Above 90% upto 95% 4 Above 95% 5

HBSE Class 12 Economics 2023-24 Course Structure

Unit Part A: Introductory Microeconomics Marks 1 Microeconomics 06 2 Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis 08 3 Production Function and Costs 22 Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve 4 Market Equilibrium 04 Part B: Introductory Macroeconomics 1 National Income and Basic Concepts 14 2 Money and Banking 08 3 Determination of Income 08 4 Government Budget 06 5 Open Economy and Macroeconomics 04 TOTAL 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

HBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Part A: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit-1 Microeconomics

Meaning of Economics

Micro and Macroeconomics

Positive and Normative Economics

Types of Economy

- Centrally Planned Economy

- Market Economy

Central Problems of an Economy

Unit-2 Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis

Meaning of Utility

Types of Utility

- Total Utility (TU)

- Marginal Utility (MU)

-Consumer Budget

Budget Set

Budget Line & Shift

Consumer Preferences

Monotonic preference of Consumer

Goods Replacement

Diminishing Marginal Rate of Substitution

Indifference Curve and Shape

Indifference Map

Optimum Consumption Point

Concept of Demand

Market Demand

Demand Curve

Demand Schedule

Determinants of Demand

Law of Demand

Movement/Shift in Demand Curve

Normal and Inferior Goods

Substitute and Complementary Goods

Elasticity of Demand (Price Elasticity)

Degrees of Price Elasticity of Demand

Factors affecting Price Elasticity

Total Expenditure Method

Unit-3

Production Function and Costs

Meaning of Production

Meaning of Production Function

Production Function

Short Run Production Function

- Long Run Production Function

Concepts of Production Functions

- Total Product

- Average Product

- Marginal Product

Shapes of TP, AP and MP

Return to a Scale

Law of Diminishing Marginal Product

Law of Variable Proportion

Concept of Cost

Types of Costs-Short & Long Run

Cost Curve

Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve

Meaning of Perfect Competition

Features of Perfect Competition

Concept of Revenue

Types of Revenue

- Total Revenue

- Average Revenue

- Marginal Revenue

Meaning of Profit Maximisation

Conditions of Profit Maximisation

Concept of Supply

Supply Schedule

Supply Curve

- Short Run Supply Curve

- Long Run Supply Curve

- Shut Down Point

- Normal Profit

- Break Even Point

Determinants of Supply

- Technological Progress

- Input Prices and Tax

Market Supply Curve

Elasticity of Supply (Price Elasticity)

Geometric Method

Unit-4

Market Equilibrium

Meaning of Market Equilibrium

Determination of Market Equilibrium

Equilibrium, Excess Demand, Excess Supply

Market Equilibrium

- Fixed number of Firms

- Free Entry & Exit

Shift in Demand and Supply Curve

Price Ceiling

Price Floor

Food Availability Theory

PART-B INTRODUCTORY MACROECONOMICS

Unit-1

National Income and Basic Concepts

Meaning of Macroeconomics

Difference between Microeconomics & Macroeconomics

Four Sectors of Indian Economy

Capitalist Economy & Features

National Income Accounting

Concepts of Macroeconomics

Circular Flow of Income

Meaning of Circular Flow

Real Flow and Money Flow

- Meaning of National Income

- Basic Concepts of National Income

Methods of Calculation of National Income

- Value Added Method

- Expenditure Method

- Income Method

Identities of Macroeconomics

(at Factor Cost & Market Price)

GDP and Welfare

Unit-2

Money and Banking

Meaning of Money

Functions of Money

Demand for Money

- Transaction Motive

- Speculative Motive

Supply of Money- Narrow & Broad Definition

Money Creation by Banking System

- Central Bank

- Commercial Banks

Policy Tools to Control Money Supply& RBI

Bank Rate

CRR

SLR

Repo Rate

Reverse Repo Rate

Open Market Operations

Margin Requirement

Unit-3

Determination of Income

Expected and Actual

Movement of a Curve vs Shift of a Curve

Meaning of Aggregate Demand

Components of Aggregate Demand

Consumption

Investment

Determination of Income Equilibrium producer market in Short Run

Equilibrium with price level fixed

Effect of Autonomous Change in Aggregate Demand

Meaning of Multiplier

Multiplier Mechanism

Unit-4

Government Budget

Meaning of Govt. Budget

Functions of Govt. Budget

Components of Budget

- Govt. Receipts

- Govt. Expenditure

Measure to Govt. Deficit

- Fiscal Policy

- Change in Govt. Expenditure

- Change in Taxes & Loan

Unit-5

Open Economy and Macroeconomics

Concept of Open Economy

Meaning of Balance of Payment

Balance of Payment

- Surplus Balance of Payment

- Deficit Balance of Payment

Haryana Board 12th Class Economics Prescribed Books:

Introductory Microeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT Introductory Macroeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT

HBSE Class 12 Economics (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Types of question Marks Number Description Total Marks MCQ 1 20 10 Questions Multiple Type 6 Questions Fill in Blanks 4 Questions Assertion and Reason 20 Short Answer 3 4 Internal Choice in 2 Questions 12 Long Answer 14 6 Internal Choice in 2 Questions 24 Essay Type 6 4 Internal Choice in all 4 Questions 24 Total 34 100

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

