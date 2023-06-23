HBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Check Question Paper Design and Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Economics 2023-24 curriculum of Haryana Board Class 12th is out on bseh.org.in. Get direct download here for the complete syllabus and question paper design of BSEH 12th Economics.  

HBSE Economics Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam
HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024: Economics syllabus of 12th class Haryana Board is divided into two parts: Microeconomics and Macroeconomics. Both the portions carry equal weightage of 40 marks each. The paper has a 20 marks weightage from internal assessment as well. In this article, we have provided the complete course structure of the curriculum and the detailed unit-wise course structure. The list of prescribed books by BSEH is also given along with 2023 question paper design for HBSE Economics 12th board exam. 

HBSE 12th Economics Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Economics 

Subject Code: 576

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

General Instructions: 

  1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. 
  2. The Theory Examination will be of 80 Marks and 20 Marks weightage will be for Internal Assessment. 
  3. For Internal Assessment: There will be Periodic Assessment that would include: 

i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. 

ii) For 2 marks - One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. 

iii) For 2 marks- One Pre-Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. 

iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Class room participation). 

v) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. 

vi) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

Above 75% upto 80%

1

Above 80% upto 85%

2

Above 85% upto 90%

3

Above 90% upto 95%

4

Above 95%

5

HBSE Class 12 Economics 2023-24 Course Structure

Unit

Part A: Introductory Microeconomics

Marks

1

Microeconomics

06

2

Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis

08

3

Production Function and Costs

22

Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve

4

Market Equilibrium

04
 

Part B: Introductory Macroeconomics

  
1

National Income and Basic Concepts 

14
2

Money and Banking

08
3

Determination of Income

08
4

Government Budget 

06
5

Open Economy and Macroeconomics

04

TOTAL

80

Internal Assessment  

20 

Grand Total 

100

HBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Part A: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit-1 Microeconomics  

Meaning of Economics 

  • Micro and Macroeconomics 
  • Positive and Normative Economics 
  • Types of Economy 

- Centrally Planned Economy 

- Market Economy 

  • Central Problems of an Economy 

Unit-2 Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis  

Meaning of Utility  

Types of Utility

- Total Utility (TU) 

- Marginal Utility (MU)  

-Consumer Budget  

  • Budget Set  
  • Budget Line & Shift  
  • Consumer Preferences  
  • Monotonic preference of Consumer  
  • Goods Replacement  
  • Diminishing Marginal Rate of Substitution  
  • Indifference Curve and Shape  
  • Indifference Map  
  • Optimum Consumption Point  
  • Concept of Demand  
  • Market Demand  
  • Demand Curve  
  • Demand Schedule  
  • Determinants of Demand  
  • Law of Demand  
  • Movement/Shift in Demand Curve  
  • Normal and Inferior Goods  
  • Substitute and Complementary Goods  
  • Elasticity of Demand (Price Elasticity)  
  • Degrees of Price Elasticity of Demand  
  • Factors affecting Price Elasticity  
  • Total Expenditure Method 

Unit-3

Production Function and Costs

  • Meaning of Production
  • Meaning of Production Function
  • Production Function
  • Short Run Production Function

- Long Run Production Function

  • Concepts of Production Functions

- Total Product

- Average Product

- Marginal Product

  • Shapes of TP, AP and MP
  • Return to a Scale
  • Law of Diminishing Marginal Product
  • Law of Variable Proportion
  • Concept of Cost
  • Types of Costs-Short & Long Run
  • Cost Curve

Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve

  • Meaning of Perfect Competition
  • Features of Perfect Competition
  • Concept of Revenue
  • Types of Revenue

- Total Revenue

- Average Revenue

- Marginal Revenue

  • Meaning of Profit Maximisation
  • Conditions of Profit Maximisation
  • Concept of Supply
  • Supply Schedule
  • Supply Curve

- Short Run Supply Curve

- Long Run Supply Curve

- Shut Down Point

- Normal Profit

- Break Even Point

  • Determinants of Supply

- Technological Progress

- Input Prices and Tax

  • Market Supply Curve
  • Elasticity of Supply (Price Elasticity)
  • Geometric Method

Unit-4

Market Equilibrium

  • Meaning of Market Equilibrium
  • Determination of Market Equilibrium
  • Equilibrium, Excess Demand, Excess Supply
  • Market Equilibrium

- Fixed number of Firms

- Free Entry & Exit

  • Shift in Demand and Supply Curve
  • Price Ceiling
  • Price Floor
  • Food Availability Theory

PART-B INTRODUCTORY MACROECONOMICS

Unit-1

National Income and Basic Concepts

  • Meaning of Macroeconomics
  • Difference between Microeconomics & Macroeconomics
  • Four Sectors of Indian Economy
  • Capitalist Economy & Features
  • National Income Accounting
  • Concepts of Macroeconomics
  • Circular Flow of Income
  • Meaning of Circular Flow
  • Real Flow and Money Flow

- Meaning of National Income

- Basic Concepts of National Income

  • Methods of Calculation of National Income

- Value Added Method

- Expenditure Method

- Income Method

  • Identities of Macroeconomics

(at Factor Cost & Market Price)

  • GDP and Welfare

Unit-2

Money and Banking

  • Meaning of Money
  • Functions of Money
  • Demand for Money

- Transaction Motive

- Speculative Motive

  • Supply of Money- Narrow & Broad Definition
  • Money Creation by Banking System

- Central Bank

- Commercial Banks

  • Policy Tools to Control Money Supply& RBI
  • Bank Rate
  • CRR
  • SLR
  • Repo Rate
  • Reverse Repo Rate
  • Open Market Operations
  • Margin Requirement

Unit-3

Determination of Income

  • Expected and Actual
  • Movement of a Curve vs Shift of a Curve
  • Meaning of Aggregate Demand
  • Components of Aggregate Demand
  • Consumption
  • Investment
  • Determination of Income Equilibrium producer market in Short Run
  • Equilibrium with price level fixed
  • Effect of Autonomous Change in Aggregate Demand
  • Meaning of Multiplier
  • Multiplier Mechanism

Unit-4

Government Budget

  • Meaning of Govt. Budget
  • Functions of Govt. Budget
  • Components of Budget

- Govt. Receipts

- Govt. Expenditure

  • Measure to Govt. Deficit

- Fiscal Policy

- Change in Govt. Expenditure

- Change in Taxes & Loan

Unit-5

Open Economy and Macroeconomics

  • Concept of Open Economy
  • Meaning of Balance of Payment
  • Balance of Payment

- Surplus Balance of Payment

- Deficit Balance of Payment

Haryana Board 12th Class Economics Prescribed Books:

  1. Introductory Microeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT
  2. Introductory Macroeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT

HBSE Class 12 Economics (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Types of question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

MCQ

1

20

10 Questions Multiple Type

6 Questions Fill in Blanks

4 Questions Assertion and

Reason

20

Short Answer

3

4

Internal Choice in 2

Questions

12

Long Answer

14

6

Internal Choice in 2

Questions

24

Essay Type

6

4

Internal Choice in all 4

Questions

24

Total

34

  

100

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Download HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus PDF 2023-24

Also check:

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

