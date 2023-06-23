HBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Check Question Paper Design and Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024: Economics syllabus of 12th class Haryana Board is divided into two parts: Microeconomics and Macroeconomics. Both the portions carry equal weightage of 40 marks each. The paper has a 20 marks weightage from internal assessment as well. In this article, we have provided the complete course structure of the curriculum and the detailed unit-wise course structure. The list of prescribed books by BSEH is also given along with 2023 question paper design for HBSE Economics 12th board exam.
HBSE 12th Economics Syllabus Highlights
Subject: Economics
Subject Code: 576
Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 80 + Internal Assessment 20)
General Instructions:
- There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
- The Theory Examination will be of 80 Marks and 20 Marks weightage will be for Internal Assessment.
- For Internal Assessment: There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:
i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
ii) For 2 marks - One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iii) For 2 marks- One Pre-Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Class room participation).
v) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
vi) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:
|
Above 75% upto 80%
|
1
|
Above 80% upto 85%
|
2
|
Above 85% upto 90%
|
3
|
Above 90% upto 95%
|
4
|
Above 95%
|
5
HBSE Class 12 Economics 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Unit
|
Part A: Introductory Microeconomics
|
Marks
|
1
|
Microeconomics
|
06
|
2
|
Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis
|
08
|
3
|
Production Function and Costs
|
22
|
Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve
|
4
|
Market Equilibrium
|
04
|
Part B: Introductory Macroeconomics
|1
|
National Income and Basic Concepts
|
14
|2
|
Money and Banking
|
08
|3
|
Determination of Income
|
08
|4
|
Government Budget
|
06
|5
|
Open Economy and Macroeconomics
|
04
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Economics Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24
Part A: Introductory Microeconomics
Unit-1 Microeconomics
Meaning of Economics
- Micro and Macroeconomics
- Positive and Normative Economics
- Types of Economy
- Centrally Planned Economy
- Market Economy
- Central Problems of an Economy
Unit-2 Consumer Behaviour & Demand Analysis
Meaning of Utility
Types of Utility
- Total Utility (TU)
- Marginal Utility (MU)
-Consumer Budget
- Budget Set
- Budget Line & Shift
- Consumer Preferences
- Monotonic preference of Consumer
- Goods Replacement
- Diminishing Marginal Rate of Substitution
- Indifference Curve and Shape
- Indifference Map
- Optimum Consumption Point
- Concept of Demand
- Market Demand
- Demand Curve
- Demand Schedule
- Determinants of Demand
- Law of Demand
- Movement/Shift in Demand Curve
- Normal and Inferior Goods
- Substitute and Complementary Goods
- Elasticity of Demand (Price Elasticity)
- Degrees of Price Elasticity of Demand
- Factors affecting Price Elasticity
- Total Expenditure Method
Unit-3
Production Function and Costs
- Meaning of Production
- Meaning of Production Function
- Production Function
- Short Run Production Function
- Long Run Production Function
- Concepts of Production Functions
- Total Product
- Average Product
- Marginal Product
- Shapes of TP, AP and MP
- Return to a Scale
- Law of Diminishing Marginal Product
- Law of Variable Proportion
- Concept of Cost
- Types of Costs-Short & Long Run
- Cost Curve
Profit Maximisation & Supply Curve
- Meaning of Perfect Competition
- Features of Perfect Competition
- Concept of Revenue
- Types of Revenue
- Total Revenue
- Average Revenue
- Marginal Revenue
- Meaning of Profit Maximisation
- Conditions of Profit Maximisation
- Concept of Supply
- Supply Schedule
- Supply Curve
- Short Run Supply Curve
- Long Run Supply Curve
- Shut Down Point
- Normal Profit
- Break Even Point
- Determinants of Supply
- Technological Progress
- Input Prices and Tax
- Market Supply Curve
- Elasticity of Supply (Price Elasticity)
- Geometric Method
Unit-4
Market Equilibrium
- Meaning of Market Equilibrium
- Determination of Market Equilibrium
- Equilibrium, Excess Demand, Excess Supply
- Market Equilibrium
- Fixed number of Firms
- Free Entry & Exit
- Shift in Demand and Supply Curve
- Price Ceiling
- Price Floor
- Food Availability Theory
PART-B INTRODUCTORY MACROECONOMICS
Unit-1
National Income and Basic Concepts
- Meaning of Macroeconomics
- Difference between Microeconomics & Macroeconomics
- Four Sectors of Indian Economy
- Capitalist Economy & Features
- National Income Accounting
- Concepts of Macroeconomics
- Circular Flow of Income
- Meaning of Circular Flow
- Real Flow and Money Flow
- Meaning of National Income
- Basic Concepts of National Income
- Methods of Calculation of National Income
- Value Added Method
- Expenditure Method
- Income Method
- Identities of Macroeconomics
(at Factor Cost & Market Price)
- GDP and Welfare
Unit-2
Money and Banking
- Meaning of Money
- Functions of Money
- Demand for Money
- Transaction Motive
- Speculative Motive
- Supply of Money- Narrow & Broad Definition
- Money Creation by Banking System
- Central Bank
- Commercial Banks
- Policy Tools to Control Money Supply& RBI
- Bank Rate
- CRR
- SLR
- Repo Rate
- Reverse Repo Rate
- Open Market Operations
- Margin Requirement
Unit-3
Determination of Income
- Expected and Actual
- Movement of a Curve vs Shift of a Curve
- Meaning of Aggregate Demand
- Components of Aggregate Demand
- Consumption
- Investment
- Determination of Income Equilibrium producer market in Short Run
- Equilibrium with price level fixed
- Effect of Autonomous Change in Aggregate Demand
- Meaning of Multiplier
- Multiplier Mechanism
Unit-4
Government Budget
- Meaning of Govt. Budget
- Functions of Govt. Budget
- Components of Budget
- Govt. Receipts
- Govt. Expenditure
- Measure to Govt. Deficit
- Fiscal Policy
- Change in Govt. Expenditure
- Change in Taxes & Loan
Unit-5
Open Economy and Macroeconomics
- Concept of Open Economy
- Meaning of Balance of Payment
- Balance of Payment
- Surplus Balance of Payment
- Deficit Balance of Payment
Haryana Board 12th Class Economics Prescribed Books:
- Introductory Microeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT
- Introductory Macroeconomics, Textbook in Economics for Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT
HBSE Class 12 Economics (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Types of question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
MCQ
|
1
|
20
|
10 Questions Multiple Type
6 Questions Fill in Blanks
4 Questions Assertion and
Reason
|
20
|
Short Answer
|
3
|
4
|
Internal Choice in 2
Questions
|
12
|
Long Answer
|
14
|
6
|
Internal Choice in 2
Questions
|
24
|
Essay Type
|
6
|
4
|
Internal Choice in all 4
Questions
|
24
|
Total
|
34
|
100
HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus PDF 2023-24
