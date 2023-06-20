HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 OUT: Download Haryana Board 12th Class Syllabus PDFs and Question Paper Design for All Subjects

1Class 12 HBSE Syllabus 2023-24 and Question Paper Design: BSEH Class 12th curriculum for the academic session 2023-2024 is out. Students can check the Haryana Board syllabus PDFs of all subjects, from all streams, and download the same for free of cost from hbse.org.in and jagranjosh.com.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 OUT, Subject-wise Syllabus and Question Paper Design: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), also commonly known as Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), has released the 12th class curriculum for the senior secondary students in the 2023-24 batch of Haryana Board. Now, students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams who will be appearing in the upcoming 2024 BSEH Board examination can start preparing according to the latest syllabus by the board. Candidates can find here the subject-wise course structure, unit-wise contents and question paper design.

BSEH Syllabus 2024 PDF Download: How to Download Haryana Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24?

Students can download the subject-wise syllabus of Haryana Board class 12 from its official website by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit Haryana Board official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on Question Paper Design & Syllabus For Academic Session 2023-24

Step 3: Select Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Step 4: Click on Question Paper Design & Syllabus For Academic Session 2023-24

Step 5: Click on the name of the subject for which you want to download the syllabus and question paper design

To make it easy for students, we have provided the direct link to download HBSE 12th Syllabus 2023-24 PDF from Jagran Josh.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Subject-wise List 

Click on the subject-wise BSEH syllabus PDF download link in the table below:

Download HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Agriculture Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Bio Technology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Business Study Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Dance Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 English Special Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Public Administration Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download HBSE Class 12 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

