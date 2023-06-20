1Class 12 HBSE Syllabus 2023-24 and Question Paper Design: BSEH Class 12th curriculum for the academic session 2023-2024 is out. Students can check the Haryana Board syllabus PDFs of all subjects, from all streams, and download the same for free of cost from hbse.org.in and jagranjosh.com.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 OUT: Download Haryana Board 12th Class Syllabus PDFs and Question Paper Design for All Subjects

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 OUT, Subject-wise Syllabus and Question Paper Design: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), also commonly known as Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), has released the 12th class curriculum for the senior secondary students in the 2023-24 batch of Haryana Board. Now, students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams who will be appearing in the upcoming 2024 BSEH Board examination can start preparing according to the latest syllabus by the board. Candidates can find here the subject-wise course structure, unit-wise contents and question paper design.

BSEH Syllabus 2024 PDF Download: How to Download Haryana Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24?

Students can download the subject-wise syllabus of Haryana Board class 12 from its official website by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit Haryana Board official website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on Question Paper Design & Syllabus For Academic Session 2023-24

Step 3: Select Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Step 4: Click on Question Paper Design & Syllabus For Academic Session 2023-24

Step 5: Click on the name of the subject for which you want to download the syllabus and question paper design

To make it easy for students, we have provided the direct link to download HBSE 12th Syllabus 2023-24 PDF from Jagran Josh.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Subject-wise List

Click on the subject-wise BSEH syllabus PDF download link in the table below: