HBSE Physics Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Check Question Paper Design and Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: The Physics curriculum of the BSEH 12th class is out on bseh.org.in. Get here the direct link to download the PDF of Class 12 Mathematics syllabus and its question paper design.

HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024: Haryana Board of School Education has released the 12th class Physics syllabus for Science stream students under BSEH in the 2024 session. The curriculum has been carefully crafted to prioritise a solid conceptual understanding of Physics, emphasising the use of SI units, symbols, and internationally accepted nomenclature for physical quantities and formulas. Students can check the complete course structure, detailed unit-wise course contents and question paper design of the 12th Haryana Physics syllabus 2024 and download its PDF from this article.

HBSE 12th Physics Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Physics

Subject Code: 850

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 70 + Practical 30)

General Instructions:

There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus. The annual theory examination will be of 70 marks. Practical Examination will be of 30 marks (15 marks weightage shall be for

Internal Assessment (INA) and 15 marks for practical examination.)

HBSE Class 12 Physics 2023-24 Course Structure

S. No. Units Chapter Total 1 Electrostatics Electric Charges and Fields 8 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance 2 Current Electricity Current Electricity 8 3 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Moving Charges and Magnetism 9 Magnetism and Matter 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Electromagnetic Induction 8 Alternating Current 5 Electromagnetic Waves Electromagnetic Waves 3 6 Optics Ray Optics and Optical Instruments 14 Wave Optics 7 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Dual Nature of Radiation andMatter 5 8 Atoms and Nuclei Atoms 8 Nuclei 9 Electronic Devices Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits 7

HBSE Physics Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Unit 1: Electrostatics

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

Introduction, Electric Charge, Conductors and Insulators, Basic Properties of Electric Charge: Additivity of Charges, Charge is Conserved, Quantization of Charge, Coulomb’s Law, Forces Between Multiple Charges, Electric Field: Electric Field Due to a System of Charges, Physical Significance of Electric Field, Electric Field Lines, Electric Flux, Electric Dipole: The Field of an Electric Dipole, Physical Significance of Dipoles, Dipole in a Uniform External Field, Continuous Charge Distribution, Gauss’s Law, Application of Gauss’s Law: Field Due to an Infinitely Long Straight Uniformly Charged Wire, Field Due to a Uniformly Charged Infinite Plane Sheet, Field Due to a Uniformly Charged Thin Spherical Shell.

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Introduction, Electrostatic Potential, Potential Due to a Point Charge, Potential Due to an Electric Dipole, Potential Due to a System of Charges, Equipotential Surfaces: Relation Between Field and Potential, Potential Energy of a System of Charges, Potential Energy in an External Field: Potential Energy of a Single Charge, Potential Energy of a System of Two Charges in an External Field, Potential Energy of a Dipole in an External Field, Electrostatics of Conductors, Dielectric and Polarisation, Capacitors and Capacitance, The Parallel Plate Capacitor, Effect of Dielectric on Capacitance, Combination of Capacitors: Capacitors in Series, Capacitors in Parallel, Energy Stored in a Capacitor.

Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Electric potential, potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, a dipole and system of charges; equipotential surfaces, electrical potential energy of a system of two-point charges and of electric dipole in an electrostatic field.

Conductors and insulators, free charges and bound charges inside a conductor. Dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, energy stored in a capacitor (no derivation, formulae only).

Unit 2: Current Electricity

Chapter 3: Current Electricity

Introduction, Electric Current, Electric Currents in Conductors, Ohm's Law, Drift of Electrons and The Origin of Resistivity: Mobility, Limitations of Ohm's Law, Resistivity of Various Materials, Temperature Dependence of Resistivity, Electrical Energy, Power, Cells, EMF, Internal Resistance, Cells in Series and in Parallel, Kirchhoff's Rules, Wheatstone Bridge.

Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Introduction, Magnetic Force: Sources and Fields, Magnetic Field, Lorentz Force, Magnetic Force on a Current Carrying Conductor, Motion in a Magnetic Field Magnetic Field Due to a Current Element, Biot Savart Law, Magnetic Field on The Axis of a Circular Current Loop, Ampere's Circuital Law, Das Solenoid, Force Between Two Parallel Currents, The Ampere, Torque on Current Loop, Magnetic Dipole: Torque on a Rectangular Current Loop in a Uniform Magnetic Field, Circular Current Loop as a Magnetic Dipole, The Moving Coil Galvanometer.

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

Introduction, The Bar Magnet: The Magnetic Field Lines, Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid, The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field, The Electrostatic Analog, Magnetism and Gauss's Law, Magnetization and Magnetic Intensity, Magnetic Properties of Materials: Diamagnetism, Paramagnetism, Ferromagnetism.

Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction

Introduction, The Experiments of Faraday and Henry, Magnetic Flux, Faraday's Law of Induction, Lenz's Law and Conservation of Energy Motional Electromotive Force, Inductance: Mutual Inductance, Self- Inductance, AC Generator.

Chapter 7: Alternating Current

Introduction, AC Voltage Applied to a Resistor, Representation of AC Current and Voltage By Rotating Vectors-Phasors, AC Voltage Applied to an Inductor, AC Voltage Applied to a Capacitor AC Voltage Applied to a Series LCR Circuit: Phasor-Diagram Solution, Resonance, Power in AC Circuit: The Power Factor, Transformers.

Unit 5: Electromagnetic waves

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves

Introduction, Displacement Current, Electromagnetic Waves: Sources of Electromagnetic Waves, Nature of Electromagnetic Waves, Electromagnetic Spectrum: Radio Waves, Microwaves, Infrared Waves, Visible Rays, Ultraviolet Rays, X-Rays, Gamma Rays.

Unit 6: Optics

Chapter 9: ray optics and optical instruments

Introduction, Reflection of Light By Spherical Mirrors: Sign Convention, Focal Length of Spherical Mirrors, Mirror Equation, Refraction, Total Internal Reflection: Total internal reflection in nature and its technological applications, Refraction At Spherical Surfaces and By Lenses: Refraction At a Spherical Surface, Refraction By a Lens, Power of a Lens, Combination of Thin Lenses in Contact, Refraction Through a Prism, Optical Instruments: The Microscope, Telescope.

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Introduction, Huygens Principle, Refraction and Reflection of Plane Waves Using Huygens Principle: Refraction of a Plane Wave, Refraction At a Rarer Medium, Reflection of a Plane Wave By a Plane Surface, Coherent and Incoherent Edition of Waves, Interference of Light Waves and Young's Experiment, Diffraction: The Single Slit, Seeing The Single Slit Diffraction Pattern, Polarization.

Unit 7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Introduction, electron emission, photoelectric effect: Hertz’s Observations, Hallwachs’ and Lenard's Observation, Experimental Study of Photoelectric Effect: Effect of Intensity of Light on Photocurrent Effect of Potential on Photoelectric Current, Effect of Frequency of Incident Radiation on Stopping Potential, Einstein's Photo Electric Equation: Energy Quantum of Radiation, Particle Nature of Light: The Photon, Wave Nature of Matter.

Unit 8: Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter–12: Atoms

Introduction, Alpha-Particle Scattering and Rutherford’s Nuclear Model of Atom: Alpha-Particle Trajectory, Electron Orbits, Atomic Spectra, Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom: Energy Levels, The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom, De Broglie’s Explanation of Bohr’s Second Postulate of Quantisation

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Introduction, Atomic Masses and Composition of Nucleus, Size of the Nucleus, Mass-Energy and Nuclear Binding Energy: Mass-Energy, Nuclear Binding Energy, Nuclear Force, Radioactivity, Nuclear Energy: Fission, Nuclear Fusion - Energy Generation in Stars, Controlled Thermonuclear Fusion

Unit 9: Electronic Devices

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Introduction, Classification of Metals, Conductors and Semiconductors, Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor, p-n Junction: p-n Junction Formation, Semiconductor Diode: p-n Junction Diode under Forward Bias, p-n Junction Diode under Reverse Bias, Application of Junction Diode as Rectifier.

HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete syllabus of BSEH 12th Class Physics along with the practical syllabus and question paper design, click on the link below:

Also check:

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)