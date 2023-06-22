HBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2024: Check complete 2023-24 syllabus and curriculum of Class 12th HBSE Accountancy from this article and also download the syllabus PDF.

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus: BSEH or Board of School Education, Haryana has released the subject-wise curriculum for the senior secondary students under Haryana Board. The Accountancy curriculum has also been made available on the website of the board at bseh.org.in. The HBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus content will provide a strong grasp of the basic accounting concepts, methodologies and changes in the preparation and presentation of financial statements in accordance with Companies Act 2013. Check and download HBSE Class 12 Accountancy syllabus PDF from the link given towards the end of this article.

HBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Accountancy

Subject Code: 903

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 60 + Practical 20 + Internal Assessment 20)

General Instructions:

There will be an Annual Examination consisting Part A compulsory for all and Part B will be having choice between Analysis of Financial Statement and Computerized Accounting. . The Annual Examination will be of 60 marks, Practical Examination will be of 20 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment. For Practical Examination:

i) Practical File 04 marks.

ii) Written test based on project 12 marks.

iii) Viva-voce of 04 marks.

For Internal Assessment:

There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 2 marks- One Pre Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

v) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

vi) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

75% to 80% 1 Above 80% to 85% 2 Above 85% to 90% 3 Above 90% to 95% 4 Above 95% 5

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2023-24 Course Structure

S No. Topic Marks Part A Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies 1 ACCOUNTING FOR PARTNERSHIP ACCOUNTS Unit 1. Accounting for Partnership Firm – Basic Concepts Unit 2. Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm-Admission of a Partner Change in the profit sharing ratio Admission of a Partner Unit 3.Reconstitution Of a Partnership Firm- Retirement/Death of a Partner Unit 4. Dissolution of Partnership Firm 29 2 ACCOUNTING FOR COMPANY ACCOUNTS Unit 5. Accounting for Share Capital Unit 6. Issue of Debentures 16 Part B Financial Statement Analysis 3 Unit 7. Financial Statements of a Company 04 4 Unit 8. Accounting Ratios Unit 9. Cash Flow Statement 11 OR PART B – Computerised Accounting Unit 7. Overview of Computerised Accounting System Unit 8. Accounting Application of Electronic Spreadsheet Unit 9.Using Computerised Accounting System 15 Total 60 Practical Examination 20 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

HBSE Accountancy Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Units Topics and Sub-topics Unit 1 ACCOUNTING FOR PARTNERSHIP – BASIC CONCEPTS Nature of Partnership, Partnership Deed.

Special Aspects of Partnership Accounts

Maintenance of Capital Accounts of Partners

Distribution of Profit amongst partners

Past Adjustments

Guarantee of profit to a partner Unit 2 RECONSTITUTION OF PARTNERSHIP FIRM-ADMISSION OF A PARTNER Meaning of reconstitution of partnership firm.

Change in Profit Sharing Ratio amongst the Existing Partners

Goodwill

Admission of new partner

New profit sharing ratio and sacrificing ratio.

Treatment of Goodwill

Adjustments of reserves, accumulated profits and losses.

Revaluation of assets and Reassessment of liabilities

Adjustment of capitals Unit 3 RECONSTITUTION OF A PARTNERSHIP FIRM- RETIREMENT / DEATH OF A PARTNER Ascertaining the Amount due to Retiring/Deceased Partner

New profit sharing ratio and gaining ratio.

Treatment of Goodwill

Adjustments of reserves, accumulated profits and losses.

Adjustment of Revaluation of assets and liabilities

Disposal of amount due to retiring Partner

Adjustment of Partner’s Capitals .

Death of a Partner Unit 4 DISSOLUTION OF PARTNERSHIP FIRM Dissolution of partnership

Dissolution of a firm.

Settlement of accounts

Accounting treatment Unit 5 ACCOUNTING FOR SHARE CAPITAL Features of a Company.

Kinds of Companies

Share Capital of a Company.

Nature and classes of shares.

Issue of Shares

Accounting Treatment

Forfeiture of Shares Unit 6 ISSUE OF DEBENTURES Meaning of Debentures.

Difference between Shares and Debentures.

Types of Debentures

Issue of debentures

Over Subscription

Issue of Debentures for consideration other than cash.

Issue of debentures issued as a Collateral Security.

Terms of Issue of Debentures

Interest on debentures.

Writing off discount/ loss on issue of debentures Unit 7 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF A COMPANY Meaning of Financial Statements

Nature of Financial Statements

Objectives of Financial Statement.

Types of Financial statements

Uses and importance of Financial Statements

Limitations of Financial Statement. Unit 8 ACCOUNTING RATIOS Meaning of Accounting Ratios.

Objectives of accounting ratio Analysis

Advantages of accounting ratio Analysis

Limitations of Ratio Analysis.

Types of Ratios

LIQUIDITY RATIOS.

SOLVENCY RATIOS.

ACTIVITY RATIOS.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS. Unit 9 CASH FLOW STATEMENT Objectives of Cash Flow Statement.

Benefits of Cash flow Statement

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash Flows

Classification of activities for Preparation of Cash Flow

statement

Ascertaining Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Ascertaining of Cash Flow from Investing and Financing

Activities

Preparation of Cash Flow Statement

OR

PART B – COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING OVERVIEW OF COMPUTERISED ACCOUNTING SYSTEM Introduction: Application in Accounting.

Features of Computerised Accounting System.

Structure of CAS.

Software Packages: Generic; Specific; Tailored ACCOUNTING APPLICATION OF ELECTRONIC SPREADSHEET Concept of electronic spreadsheet.

Features offered by electronic spreadsheet.

Application in generating accounting information - bank

reconciliation statement; asset accounting; loan repayment of

loan schedule, ratio analysis

Data representation- graphs, charts and diagrams USING COMPUTERIZED ACCOUNTING SYSTEM Steps in installation of CAS, codification and Hierarchy of

account heads, creation of accounts.

Data: Entry, validation and verification.

Adjusting entries, preparation of balance sheet, profit and loss

account with closing entries and opening entries.

Need and security features of the system.

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete list of practicals and BSEH 12th Accounts Question paper Design, click on the link below:

HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Prescribed Books:

Accountancy -I Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT

Accountancy -II Class XII BSEH Publication © NCERT

Accountancy – Computerised Accounting System Class XII NCERT Publication

