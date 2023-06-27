HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF and Check Question paper Design

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, has published the curriculum for Class 12th Political Science subject of Humanities/ Arts stream and here, we have provided the complete syllabus, as provided by Haryana Board itself. BSEH has made available the course structure for the curriculum with unit-wise marks, weightage and question paper design. You can download the Haryana Board Political Science Class 12 Syllabus PDF from this article free of cost.
Class: 12th
Subject: Political Science
Code: 573
General Instructions:
- There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus.
- Annual examination will be of 80 marks and internal assessment will be of 20 marks.
- There will be 20 objective type questions in MCQ, fill-in blanks, one line answer and true/ false, match and assertion type questions.
- There will be 8 very short answer type questions of internal choice in 11 questions of 2 marks each.
- There will be 8 short answer type questions of internal choice in 11 questions of 3 marks each.
- There will be an internal choice in 8 questions in 4 parts of 5 marks each.
For internal assessment-
Further periodic evaluation will be as follows:-
- 2 sets of SAT examinations will be conducted which will have a weightage of 4 marks for the final internal assessment and one pre board exam will held for 02 marks weightage for the final internal assessment.
- A half-yearly test will be conducted for 2 marks which will carry 2 marks for final internal assessment.
- For 2 marks the teacher will assess for CRP and will give a maximum of 2 marks.
- For 5 marks a project work will be done by the students which will be a weightage of 5 marks for the final internal assessment.
- 5 marks will be awarded of the presence of the students as follows:-
- Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks
- Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks
- Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks
- Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks
- Above 95% - 05 marks
HBSE Class 12 Political Science Course Structure 2023-24
|
S. No.
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
1
|
Nation building its challenges
|
6
|
2
|
Era of one party dominance
|
3
|
3
|
Politics of planned development
|
4
|
4
|
India's external Relation
|
7
|
5
|
Challenge to and Restoration of the Congress system
|
4
|
6
|
The Crisis of constitutional order
|
5
|
7
|
Regional aspiration
|
6
|
8
|
Indian politics: recent changes
|
5
|
1
|
Collapse of bipolarity
|
5
|
2
|
Alternative Centre of Power
|
5
|
3
|
Contemporary South Asia
|
5
|
4
|
International Organisation
|
7
|
5
|
Security in Contemporary World
|
4
|
6
|
Environment and Natural Resources
|
6
|
7
|
Globalisation
|
8
Haryana Board Class 12 Political Science Prescribed Book:
- Politics in India since Independence (HBSE Publication )©NCERT
- Contemporary World Politics (HBSE Publication)©NCERT
Haryana HBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Design
|
Types of question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective type
|
20
|
20
|
There will be objectives type questions in MCQ, fill-in blanks, one line answer and true/ false, match and assertion type questions
|
20
|
Very Short Answer
|
16
|
8
|
There will be internal choice in 11 questions of 2 marks each
|
16
|
Short Answer
|
24
|
8
|
There will be internal choice
in 11 questions of 3 marks
each
|
24
|
Essay Type
|
20
|
4
|
There will be internal choice in 8 questions in 4 parts of 5 marks each
|
24
|
Total
|
40
|
|
80
Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
