HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF and Check Question paper Design

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: In this article, check HBSE Bhiwani’s 12th class Political Science curriculum for the 2024 board exam with its unit-wise course structure, unit-wise weightage of marks and the question paper design. 

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, has published the curriculum for Class 12th Political Science subject of Humanities/ Arts stream and here, we have provided the complete syllabus, as provided by Haryana Board itself. BSEH has made available the course structure for the curriculum with unit-wise marks, weightage and question paper design. You can download the Haryana Board Political Science Class 12 Syllabus PDF from this article free of cost.

Class: 12th 

Subject: Political Science 

Code: 573

General Instructions:

  1. There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus.
  2. Annual examination will be of 80 marks and internal assessment will be of 20 marks.
  3. There will be 20 objective type questions in MCQ, fill-in blanks, one line answer and true/ false, match and assertion type questions.
  4. There will be 8 very short answer type questions of internal choice in 11 questions of 2 marks each.
  5. There will be 8 short answer type questions of internal choice in 11 questions of 3 marks each.
  6. There will be an internal choice in 8 questions in 4 parts of 5 marks each.

For internal assessment-

Career Counseling

Further periodic evaluation will be as follows:-

  1. 2 sets of SAT examinations will be conducted which will have a weightage of 4 marks for the final internal assessment and one pre board exam will held for 02 marks weightage for the final internal assessment.
  2. A half-yearly test will be conducted for 2 marks which will carry 2 marks for final internal assessment.
  3. For 2 marks the teacher will assess for CRP and will give a maximum of 2 marks.
  4. For 5 marks a project work will be done by the students which will be a weightage of 5 marks for the final internal assessment.
  5. 5 marks will be awarded of the presence of the students as follows:-
  • Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks
  • Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks
  • Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks
  • Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks
  • Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Course Structure 2023-24

S. No.

Chapter

Marks

1

Nation building its challenges

6

2

Era of one party dominance

3

3

Politics of planned development

4

4

India's external Relation

7

5

Challenge to and Restoration of the Congress system

4

6

The Crisis of constitutional order

5

7

Regional aspiration

6

8

Indian politics: recent changes

5
     

1

Collapse of bipolarity

5

2

Alternative Centre of Power

5

3

Contemporary South Asia

5

4

International Organisation

7

5

Security in Contemporary World

4

6

Environment and Natural Resources

6

7

Globalisation

8

Haryana Board Class 12 Political Science Prescribed Book:

  1. Politics in India since Independence (HBSE Publication )©NCERT
  2. Contemporary World Politics (HBSE Publication)©NCERT

Haryana HBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Design

Types of question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective type

20

20

There will be objectives type questions in MCQ, fill-in blanks, one line answer and true/ false, match and assertion type questions

20

Very Short Answer

16

8

There will be internal choice in 11 questions of 2 marks each

16

Short Answer

24

8

There will be internal choice

in 11 questions of 3 marks

each

24

Essay Type

20

4

There will be internal choice in 8 questions in 4 parts of 5 marks each

24

Total

40

 

80

Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Download HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Also check:

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

