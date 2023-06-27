HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF and Check Question paper Design

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: In this article, check HBSE Bhiwani’s 12th class Political Science curriculum for the 2024 board exam with its unit-wise course structure, unit-wise weightage of marks and the question paper design.

Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, has published the curriculum for Class 12th Political Science subject of Humanities/ Arts stream. BSEH has made available the course structure for the curriculum with unit-wise marks, weightage and question paper design.

Class: 12th

Subject: Political Science

Code: 573

General Instructions:

There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus. Annual examination will be of 80 marks and internal assessment will be of 20 marks. There will be 20 objective type questions in MCQ, fill-in blanks, one line answer and true/ false, match and assertion type questions. There will be 8 very short answer type questions of internal choice in 11 questions of 2 marks each. There will be 8 short answer type questions of internal choice in 11 questions of 3 marks each. There will be an internal choice in 8 questions in 4 parts of 5 marks each.

For internal assessment-

Further periodic evaluation will be as follows:-

2 sets of SAT examinations will be conducted which will have a weightage of 4 marks for the final internal assessment and one pre board exam will held for 02 marks weightage for the final internal assessment. A half-yearly test will be conducted for 2 marks which will carry 2 marks for final internal assessment. For 2 marks the teacher will assess for CRP and will give a maximum of 2 marks. For 5 marks a project work will be done by the students which will be a weightage of 5 marks for the final internal assessment. 5 marks will be awarded of the presence of the students as follows:-

Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 12 Political Science Course Structure 2023-24

S. No. Chapter Marks 1 Nation building its challenges 6 2 Era of one party dominance 3 3 Politics of planned development 4 4 India's external Relation 7 5 Challenge to and Restoration of the Congress system 4 6 The Crisis of constitutional order 5 7 Regional aspiration 6 8 Indian politics: recent changes 5 1 Collapse of bipolarity 5 2 Alternative Centre of Power 5 3 Contemporary South Asia 5 4 International Organisation 7 5 Security in Contemporary World 4 6 Environment and Natural Resources 6 7 Globalisation 8

Haryana Board Class 12 Political Science Prescribed Book:

Politics in India since Independence (HBSE Publication )©NCERT Contemporary World Politics (HBSE Publication)©NCERT

Haryana HBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Design

Types of question Marks Number Description Total Marks Objective type 20 20 There will be objectives type questions in MCQ, fill-in blanks, one line answer and true/ false, match and assertion type questions 20 Very Short Answer 16 8 There will be internal choice in 11 questions of 2 marks each 16 Short Answer 24 8 There will be internal choice in 11 questions of 3 marks each 24 Essay Type 20 4 There will be internal choice in 8 questions in 4 parts of 5 marks each 24 Total 40 80

Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

