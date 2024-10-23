PM Yasasvi Scholarship: The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India, abbreviated as YASASVI, was formulated by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) of the Government of India. This scheme aims to provide scholarships to students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, including De-notified Tribes (DNT). The registration process is underway and the last date to apply for PM Yasasvi is August 31. To qualify for the scholarship, the annual income of a student's parents or guardians must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs. The selected of students will be done on the merit basis, prepared based on the marks secured in the final exam of the previous class. Get all the details on PM YASASVI Scholarship including eligibility, selection process, list of institutions, amount and more here.

PM Yasasvi Scholarship PM Yasasvi Scholarship is a significant initiative aimed at empowering students from marginalized backgrounds by providing them with financial support for their education at the pre-matriculation or secondary stage. It is available for studies in India only and is awarded by the Government of the State/Union Territory to which the student belongs. PM Yasasvi Scholarship Eligibility To be eligible for the PM Yasasvi Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria: Must belong to OBC, EBC, or DNT categories.

The annual income of the parents/guardians should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Must be currently enrolled in Class IX or Class XI in an identified school.

Students must be enrolled in government schools

For students pursuing professional courses, the student's institute must have a valid UDISE (Unique District Information System for Education) or AISHE (All India Survey on Higher Education) code.

PM Yasavi Scholarship 2025 Last Date Eligible candidates can apply for PM Yasavi Scholarship Yojana at scholarships.gov.in. The last date to apply online is August 31. Events Dates Application start date June 2, 2025 Last day to apply August 31, 2025 Defective Application Verification open till September 15, 2025 Institute Verification open till September 15, 2025 DNO/SNO/MNO Verification open till September 30, 2025 PM Yasavi Scholarship 2025 Exam Date As per the latest announcement, the PM YASHASVI entrance test has been cancelled. Students will be selected based on merit. Those who are studying in Top Class Schools (TCSs), including entral/state/local, aided or private schools with 100% pass percentage in 10th and 12th exams, will be selected under this yojana.

PM Yasasvi Scholarship Institutes PDF YASASVI offers scholarships at two educational levels: Pre-matriculation (Class 9th) and Secondary (Class 11th). Check the list of institutes that are covered under this scheme: Class IX Students: List of Eligible institutions for PM Yasasvi Top Class School scheme

Class XI Students: List of Eligible Institutions for PM Yasasvi Class XII PM Yasasvi Scholarship Selection Process The selection of candidates for the YASASVI scholarships is done on the basis of merit, prepared as per the marks secured in the final exam. Earlier, the National Testing Agency used to conduct YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) every year to shortlist the candidates. This written examination serves as the basis for awarding scholarships to eligible students. How to Apply Online for PM Yasasvi Scholarship Scheme