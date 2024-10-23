Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2025 Registration Starts for OBC Students, Apply for Rs 1.25 Lakh Aid By August 31

PM YASASVI Scholarship stands for PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) is designed to empower OBC, EBC, and DNT students with financial support. Eligible students can apply for scholarships if their family income is below Rs 2.5 lakhs. The last date to apply for PM Yasavi Scholarship is August 31. Learn more about eligibility, selection, and application details here!

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 2, 2025, 16:58 IST
Get complete details on PM Yasasvi Scholarship, including exam date, amount, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more here.
Get complete details on PM Yasasvi Scholarship, including exam date, amount, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more here.

PM Yasasvi Scholarship: The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India, abbreviated as YASASVI, was formulated by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) of the Government of India. This scheme aims to provide scholarships to students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, including De-notified Tribes (DNT). The registration process is underway and the last date to apply for PM Yasasvi is August 31. To qualify for the scholarship, the annual income of a student's parents or guardians must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs.

The selected of students will be done on the merit basis, prepared based on the marks secured in the final exam of the previous class. Get all the details on PM YASASVI Scholarship including eligibility, selection process, list of institutions, amount and more here.

PM Yasasvi Scholarship

PM Yasasvi Scholarship is a significant initiative aimed at empowering students from marginalized backgrounds by providing them with financial support for their education at the pre-matriculation or secondary stage. It is available for studies in India only and is awarded by the Government of the State/Union Territory to which the student belongs.

PM Yasasvi Scholarship Eligibility

To be eligible for the PM Yasasvi Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Must belong to OBC, EBC, or DNT categories.
  • The annual income of the parents/guardians should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs.
  • Must be currently enrolled in Class IX or Class XI in an identified school.
  • Students must be enrolled in government schools
  • For students pursuing professional courses, the student's institute must have a valid UDISE (Unique District Information System for Education) or AISHE (All India Survey on Higher Education) code.

PM Yasavi Scholarship 2025 Last Date

Eligible candidates can apply for PM Yasavi Scholarship Yojana at scholarships.gov.in. The last date to apply online is August 31.

Events

Dates

Application start date

June 2, 2025

Last day to apply

August 31, 2025

Defective Application Verification open till

September 15, 2025

Institute Verification open till

September 15, 2025

DNO/SNO/MNO Verification open till

September 30, 2025

PM Yasavi Scholarship 2025 Exam Date

As per the latest announcement, the PM YASHASVI entrance test has been cancelled. Students will be selected based on merit. Those who are studying in Top Class Schools (TCSs), including entral/state/local, aided or private schools with 100% pass percentage in 10th and 12th exams, will be selected under this yojana.

PM Yasasvi Scholarship Institutes PDF

YASASVI offers scholarships at two educational levels: Pre-matriculation (Class 9th) and Secondary (Class 11th). Check the list of institutes that are covered under this scheme:

PM Yasasvi Scholarship Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the YASASVI scholarships is done on the basis of merit, prepared as per the marks secured in the final exam. Earlier, the National Testing Agency used to conduct YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) every year to shortlist the candidates. This written examination serves as the basis for awarding scholarships to eligible students.

How to Apply Online for PM Yasasvi Scholarship Scheme

  • Go to the official NTA website to access the scholarship application portal at yet.nta.ac.in or you can visit scholarships.gov.in
  • Create an account by providing the necessary details.
  • Complete the application form with accurate information.
  • Upload the required documents
  • After reviewing all the details, submit the application form.

PM Yasavi Scholarship Result 2025

As per the latest update, no entrance exam will be held for PM YASASVI scholarship. Students will be shortlisted based on the marks secured in the final exam of class 11th or 12th. The PM Yasavi Scholarship Result will be released seperately for all states, containing names of selected boys and girls. 

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News