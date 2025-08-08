ISC Class 12th Art Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

A group of objects which will be artificial and natural, and may include such things as cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, a growing plant, as well as domestic or other artificial objects; the group may be drawn or painted. The work can be carried out, if the candidate wishes, about the surroundings of the part of the room in which the group is placed. If the group is painted, the background must be included.

B. A subject will be set for drawing or painting outdoors. There should be evidence of direct study from nature.

A. Study of the structure of natural forms such as a spray or branch, which may include flowers, foliage or fruit; fossils, bones, etc. Candidates are expected to reveal their appreciation of natural growth or structure by means of drawing or painting.

This paper is divided into two separate sections. Candidates may offer either A or B. In both sections, the subject may be interpreted freely, either decoratively or realistically.

In either (A) or (B), the second drawing may be made on the same sheet or paper or on another sheet, which must be attached. Candidates are to be told that the two drawings will be considered together and that marks will not be lost if a second drawing is not attempted

If candidates consider that they have completed their drawings before the end of the examination period, they may make a separate study. Candidates taking Alternative (A) may choose head, hands or other details. Those taking Alternative (B) may draw the portrait from another position or make a study of a part of the head or the hands.

Alternative (B) will be mainly a study of the head but may include the arms and hands. Instructions for each examination will be given. Candidates should be placed closer to the model than for Alternative (A).

Two alternatives will be given. In alternative (A) the model (who may be a boy, girl, man or woman) is to be placed in an attitude which will be described. The whole figure must be drawn, together with any necessary artificial or natural objects. If the subject is painted, the model must be seen against a suitable background. Clothing should be simple, and the limbs exposed as much as possible.

A paper containing a list of alternative subjects will be given to candidates one week before the examination. The actual composition will be executed in the examination room after not less than seven days from the distribution of the paper to the candidates; sketches or other notes must not be taken into the examination room. Since this is a test of original work, it would be inappropriate for any form of guidance to be given to candidates other than that printed on the question paper. A variety of themes will be set; these may be given in the form of titles indicating the subjects, or of specified objects for inclusion in a composition, or in any other form that will stimulate the imagination. Candidates should base their work, if possible, on scenes that they have themselves observed. Any style or technique, including that which is traditional in the candidates' area, may be used.

Several but not all of these alternative subjects will be set, and candidates will be required to select any one of them. There will be an opportunity to make full use of the calligrapher's art with drawn and painted, pen-made or brush-written lettering.

Candidates will be required to answer any one question. The object of this paper is to test the ability of candidates in craftwork where the material is restricted to flat paper, ink and/or colour. A question will be set requiring the design and execution of the following: