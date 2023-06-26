HBSE Geography Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF and Question Paper Design

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the Geography curriculum for class 12th released by Haryana Board. The syllabus enlists the general instructions, course structure, course content for each unit, question paper design and month-wise teaching plan.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education, Haryana has made available the subject-wise official curriculum for the 2023-24 academic session. The syllabus for all language subjects and papers from the Arts, Commerce and Science streams have been made available at bseh.org.in. In this article, we have provided the direct link to download the complete Geography syllabus. Students can check the complete unit-wise details from the syllabus and also get the question paper design from here.

HBSE Geography Syllabus Class 12 Highlights

Subject: Geography

Subject Code: 579

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Annual Exam 60 + Practical Exam +Internal Assessment 20)

General Instructions:

There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. The Annual Examination will be of 60 marks, Practical Examination will be of 20 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment. For Practical Examination:

a) Written test of two questions of 5 marks each (Total marks-10)

b) Practical record of 5 marks.

c) Viva-voce of 5 marks.

For Internal Assessment:

There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 2 marks- One Pre-Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

v) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

vi) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

75% to 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% to 100% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 12 Geography Course Structure 2023-24

UNIT CHAPTER MARKS Book Name - Fundamentals of Human Geography I Ch. 1 - Human Geography Nature and Scope 5 II Ch. 2 – The World Population: Distribution Density and Growth Ch. 3 - Human Development 10 III Ch. 4 - Primary Activities, Ch. 5 - Secondary Activities, Ch. 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Ch. 7 - Transport and Communication Ch. 8 - International Trade 9 Book Name- India People and Economy I Ch. 1 - Population: Distribution, Density, Growth & Composition 5 II Ch. 2 - Human Settlements 5 III Ch. 3 - Land Resources and Agriculture Ch. 4 - Water Resources, Ch. 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources Ch. 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context 10 IV Ch. 7 - Transport & Communication Ch. 8 - International Trade 6 V Ch. 9 - Some issues and problems selected in geographical perspective 5 Map 5 Total 60 Internal Assessment 20 Practical 20 Grand Total 100

HBSE Class 12 Geography Unit-wise Syllabus 2023-24

Textbook 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography Chapter 1 - Human Geography Nature and Region :- Meaning of human geography, nature of human geography, human geography through the corridors of time, fields and sub-fields of human geography, approaches to human geography, the temporal evolution of human geography Chapter 2 – Distribution Density and Growth : - Patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, population growth or change, trends of population growth, impact of population growth, demographic transition theory, measures of population control Chapter 3 - Human Development : - Meaning of Growth and Development, Four Pillars of Human Development, Approaches to Human Development, Measuring Human Development, International Comparison Chapter 4 – Primary Activities: - Meaning of primary activities, Types of primary activities, pastoralism, agriculture, meaning of mining, methods of mining, changing trends Chapter 5 - Secondary Activities : - Meaning of secondary activities, types of secondary activities, manufacturing, classification of manufacturing industries, the most important manufacturing industries in the world Chapter 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities:- Meaning of tertiary activities, Types of tertiary activities, people engaged in tertiary activities, Tourism: an important activity, Meaning of Quaternary activities, Types of Quaternary activities, digital divide Chapter 7 – Transport and Communication:- Meaning of Transport, Means of Transport, Land Transport, Water Transport, Air Transport, Pipelines, Information Systems Chapter 8 - International Trade :- Meaning of International Trade, Why International Trade Exists, The Basis of International Trade, Volume of Trade, Balance of Trade, Types of International Trade, WTO, Ports as Gateways to International Trade Textbook – 2- People and Economy of India Chapter 1 - Population: Distribution, Density, Evolution and Structure:- Distribution of population, density of population, increase in population, population structure (linguistic, religious etc.) Chapter 2 - Human Settlements :- Rural Settlements - Types and Distribution, Urban Settlements - Types, Distribution and Functional Classification, Development of Towns in India Chapter 3 – Land Resources and Agriculture :- Land Use Categories, Changes in Land Use in India, Agricultural Land Use in India, Problems of Indian Agriculture Chapter 4 - Water Resources :- Water Resources of India, Watershed Management, Rain Water Harvesting Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources : - Minerals, Distribution of Minerals in India, Spatial Pattern of Minerals, Energy Resources and Their Types Chapter 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India Planning Approach, Target Area Planning, Hill Area Development Programme, Drought Prone Area Programme, Case Study - Integrated Tribal Development Project in *Bharmour* Area, Sustainable Development, Case Study Indira Gandhi Canal (Nahar) Command Area, Measures to Promote Sustainable Development Chapter 7 - Transport and Communication :- Means of Transportation, Land Transport, Rail Transport, Oil and Gas , Water Transport, Air Transport, Communication Networks Chapter 8 - International Trade :- Changing patterns of India's international trade, sea ports and their hinterland and airports Chapter 9 - Some issues and problems chosen in geographical perspective:- Environmental pollution, land degradation, urbanization, slum problems

BSEH 12th Geography 2024 Prescribed Books:

Class 12th Text Book “Fundamentals of Human Geography” BSEH Publication © NCERT Class 12th Text Book “People and Economy of India” BSEH Publication © NCERT Class 12th Practical Book “Practical Work in Geography part-II” NCERT Publication

Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Question Paper Design (2023-2024)

Type of Question Marks Number Description Total Marks Objective Type Question 1 10 7 MCQs & 3 One Word Answer Questions 10 Very Short Answer Question 2 6 Internal option in any 2 questions 12 Short Answer Question 3 6 Internal options in all 3 questions 18 Long Answer Type Questions 5 3 Internal options in all 3 questions 15 Map Work 5 1 This question will be from the second textbook of Geography “India People and Economy". 5 Total 26 60

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

