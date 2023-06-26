HBSE Geography Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF and Question Paper Design

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education, Haryana has made available the subject-wise official curriculum for the 2023-24 academic session. The syllabus for all language subjects and papers from the Arts, Commerce and Science streams have been made available at bseh.org.in. In this article, we have provided the direct link to download the complete Geography syllabus. Students can check the complete unit-wise details from the syllabus and also get the question paper design from here.
HBSE Geography Syllabus Class 12 Highlights
Subject: Geography
Subject Code: 579
Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Annual Exam 60 + Practical Exam +Internal Assessment 20)
General Instructions:
- There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
- The Annual Examination will be of 60 marks, Practical Examination will be of 20 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment.
- For Practical Examination:
a) Written test of two questions of 5 marks each (Total marks-10)
b) Practical record of 5 marks.
c) Viva-voce of 5 marks.
For Internal Assessment:
There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:
i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iii) For 2 marks- One Pre-Board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).
v) For 5 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
vi) For 5 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:
- 75% to 80% - 01 marks
- Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks
- Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks
- Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks
- Above 95% to 100% - 05 marks
HBSE Class 12 Geography Course Structure 2023-24
UNIT
CHAPTER
MARKS
Book Name - Fundamentals of Human Geography
I
Ch. 1 - Human Geography Nature and Scope
5
II
Ch. 2 – The World Population: Distribution Density and Growth
Ch. 3 - Human Development
10
III
Ch. 4 - Primary Activities,
Ch. 5 - Secondary Activities,
Ch. 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
Ch. 7 - Transport and Communication
Ch. 8 - International Trade
9
Book Name- India People and Economy
I
Ch. 1 - Population: Distribution, Density, Growth & Composition
5
II
Ch. 2 - Human Settlements
5
III
Ch. 3 - Land Resources and Agriculture
Ch. 4 - Water Resources,
Ch. 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources
Ch. 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in Indian Context
10
IV
Ch. 7 - Transport & Communication
Ch. 8 - International Trade
6
V
Ch. 9 - Some issues and problems selected in geographical perspective
5
Map
5
Total
60
Internal Assessment
20
Practical
20
Grand Total
100
HBSE Class 12 Geography Unit-wise Syllabus 2023-24
Textbook 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography
Chapter 1 - Human Geography Nature and Region :-
Meaning of human geography, nature of human geography, human geography through the corridors of time, fields and sub-fields of human geography, approaches to human geography, the temporal evolution of human geography
Chapter 2 – Distribution Density and Growth : -
Patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, population growth or change, trends of population growth, impact of population growth, demographic transition theory, measures of population control
Chapter 3 - Human Development : -
Meaning of Growth and Development, Four Pillars of Human Development, Approaches to Human Development, Measuring Human Development, International Comparison
Chapter 4 – Primary Activities: -
Meaning of primary activities, Types of primary activities, pastoralism, agriculture, meaning of mining, methods of mining, changing trends
Chapter 5 - Secondary Activities : -
Meaning of secondary activities, types of secondary activities, manufacturing, classification of manufacturing industries, the most important manufacturing industries in the world
Chapter 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities:-
Meaning of tertiary activities, Types of tertiary activities, people engaged in tertiary activities, Tourism: an important activity, Meaning of Quaternary activities, Types of Quaternary activities, digital divide
Chapter 7 – Transport and Communication:-
Meaning of Transport, Means of Transport, Land Transport, Water Transport, Air Transport, Pipelines, Information Systems
Chapter 8 - International Trade :-
Meaning of International Trade, Why International Trade Exists, The Basis of International Trade, Volume of Trade, Balance of Trade, Types of International Trade, WTO, Ports as Gateways to International Trade
Textbook – 2- People and Economy of India
Chapter 1 - Population: Distribution, Density, Evolution and Structure:-
Distribution of population, density of population, increase in population, population structure (linguistic, religious etc.)
Chapter 2 - Human Settlements :-
Rural Settlements - Types and Distribution, Urban Settlements - Types, Distribution and Functional Classification, Development of Towns in India
Chapter 3 – Land Resources and Agriculture :-
Land Use Categories, Changes in Land Use in India, Agricultural Land Use in India, Problems of Indian Agriculture
Chapter 4 - Water Resources :-
Water Resources of India, Watershed Management, Rain Water Harvesting
Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources : -
Minerals, Distribution of Minerals in India, Spatial Pattern of Minerals, Energy Resources and Their Types
Chapter 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India
Planning Approach, Target Area Planning, Hill Area Development Programme, Drought Prone Area Programme, Case Study - Integrated Tribal Development Project in *Bharmour* Area, Sustainable Development, Case Study Indira Gandhi Canal (Nahar) Command Area, Measures to Promote Sustainable Development
Chapter 7 - Transport and Communication :-
Means of Transportation, Land Transport, Rail Transport, Oil and Gas , Water Transport, Air Transport, Communication Networks
Chapter 8 - International Trade :-
Changing patterns of India's international trade, sea ports and their hinterland and airports
Chapter 9 - Some issues and problems chosen in geographical perspective:-
Environmental pollution, land degradation, urbanization, slum problems
BSEH 12th Geography 2024 Prescribed Books:
- Class 12th Text Book “Fundamentals of Human Geography” BSEH Publication © NCERT
- Class 12th Text Book “People and Economy of India” BSEH Publication © NCERT
- Class 12th Practical Book “Practical Work in Geography part-II” NCERT Publication
Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Question Paper Design (2023-2024)
Type of
Question
Marks
Number
Description
Total
Marks
Objective
Type
Question
1
10
7 MCQs & 3 One Word Answer
Questions
10
Very Short
Answer
Question
2
6
Internal option in any 2 questions
12
Short Answer
Question
3
6
Internal options in all 3 questions
18
Long Answer
Type
Questions
5
3
Internal options in all 3 questions
15
Map Work
5
1
This question will be from the
second textbook of Geography
“India People and Economy".
5
Total
26
60
HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
Download HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus PDF 2023-24
