HBSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: Haryana Board Chemistry curriculum for the 2023-24 Class 12th batch is out now. Check the complete Chemistry syllabus of 12th HBSE Chemistry from this article and download the PDF.

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus: Chemistry curriculum of class 12 BHSE is designed to promote the understanding of basic facts and concepts in Chemistry subject. The curriculum for the 2023-24 academic session has already been released on bseh.org.in. Check the contents and download the HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus PDF 2024 from the direct link in this article.

HBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Chemistry

Subject Code: 856

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 70 + Practical 30)

General Instructions:

There will be an annual examination based on the entire syllabus. The annual theory examination will be of 70 marks. Practical Examination will be of 30 marks (15 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment (INA) and 15 marks for practical examination.) Evaluation Scheme for Internal Assessment (15 marks)

Student Assessment (SAT) exams 4 Half yearly exam 2 Pre Board exam 2 Attendance and class room participation 2 Project work 2 Practical record 3 Total 15

For Practical Examination (External Examiner): (15 marks)

Volumetric Analysis Salt Analysis 4 Salt Analysis 4 Content Based Experiment 4 Class Record and Viva 3 Total 15

Practical total marks = 30

Theory = 70

Total = 100

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2023-24 Course Structure

S No. Topic Marks 1 Solutions 7 2 Electrochemistry 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 7 4 d -and f -Block Elements 7 5 Coordination Compounds 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 9 Amines 6 10 Biomolecules 7 TOTAL 70 PRACTICAL 30 GRAND TOTAL 100

HBSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Unit 1 Solutions

1.1 Types of Solutions

1.2 Expressing Concentration of Solutions

1.3 Solubility: Solubility of a Solid in a Liquid, Solubility of a Gas in a Liquid,

1.4 Vapour Pressure of Liquid Solutions: Vapour Pressure of Liquid-Liquid Solutions, Raoult’s Law as a special case of Henry’s Law, Vapour Pressure of Solutions of Solids in Liquids

1.5 Ideal and Non-ideal Solutions: Ideal Solutions, Non-ideal Solutions

1.6 Colligative Properties and Determination of Molar Mass: Relative Lowering of Vapour Pressure, Elevation of Boiling Point, Depression of Freezing Point, 4 Osmosis and Osmotic Pressure, Reverse Osmosis and Water Purification

1.7 Abnormal Molar Masses

Unit 2 Electrochemistry

2.1 Electrochemical Cells

2.2 Galvanic Cells: Measurement of Electrode Potential,

2.3 Nernst Equation: Equilibrium Constant from Nernst Equation, Electrochemical Cell and Gibbs Energy of the Reaction,

2.4 Conductance of Electrolytic Solutions: Measurement of the Conductivity of IonicSolutions, Variation of Conductivity and Molar Conductivity with Concentration,

2.5 Electrolytic Cells and Electrolysis: Products of Electrolysis,

2.6 Batteries: Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries

2.7 Fuel Cells

2.8 Corrosion

Unit 3 Chemical Kinetics

3.1 Rate of a Chemical Reaction

3.2 Factors Influencing Rate of a Reaction: Dependence of Rate on Concentration, Rate Expression and Rate Constant, Order of a Reaction Molecularity of a Reaction,

3.3 Integrated Rate Equations: Zero Order Reactions, First Order Reactions, Half- Life of a Reaction,

3.4 Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction: Effect of Catalyst.

3.5 Collision Theory of Chemical Reactions

Unit 4 The d-and f-Block Elements

4.1 Position in the Periodic Table

4.2 Electronic Configurations of the d-Block Elements

4.3 General Properties of the Transition Elements (d-Block): Physical Properties, Variation in Atomic and Ionic Sizes of Transition Metals, Ionisation Enthalpies, Oxidation States, Trends in the M 2+/M Standard Electrode Potentials, Trends in the M3+/M2+ Standard Electrode Potentials, Trends in Stability of Higher Oxidation State, Chemical Reactivity and Eo Values, Magnetic Properties, Formation of Coloured Ions, Formation of Complex Compounds, Catalytic Properties, Formation of Interstitial Compounds, Alloy Formation,

4.4 Some Important Compounds of Transition Elements

4.5 The Lanthanoids: Electronic Configurations, Atomic and Ionic Sizes, Oxidation States, General Characteristics,

4.6 The Actinoids: Electronic Configurations, Ionic Sizes, Oxidation States, General Characteristics and Comparison with Lanthanoids,

4.7 Some Applications of d- and f-Block Elements

Unit 5 Coordination Compounds

5.1 Werner's Theory of Coordination Compounds

5.2 Definitions of Some Important Terms Pertaining to Coordination Compounds

5.3 Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds: Formulas of Mononuclear Coordination Entities, Naming of Mononuclear Coordination Compounds, 5.4 Isomerism in Coordination Compounds: Geometric Isomerism, Optical Isomerism, Linkage Isomerism, Coordination Isomerism, Ionisation Isomerism, Solvate Isomerism, ,

5.5 Bonding in Coordination Compounds: Valence Bond Theory, Magnetic Properties of Coordination Compounds, Limitations of Valence Bond Theory, Crystal Field Theory, Colour in Coordination Compounds, Limitations of Crystal Field Theory,

5.6 Bonding in Metal Carbonyls

5.7 Importance and Applications of Coordination Compounds

Unit 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

6.1 Classification: On the Basis of Number of Halogen Atoms, Compounds Containing sp3 C—X Bond (X= F, Cl, Br, I), Compounds Containing sp2 C—X Bond .

6.2 Nomenclature

6.3 Nature of C–X Bond

6.4 Methods of Preparation of Haloalkanes: From Alcohols, From Hydrocarbons, Halogen Exchange, Reactions of Haloalkanes

6.5 Preparation of Haloarenes

6.6 Physical Properties

6.7 Chemical Reactions: Reactions of Haloarenes

6.8 Polyhalogen Compounds: Dichloromethane (Methylene chloride, Trichloromethane (Chloroform), Triiodomethane (Iodoform), Tetrachloromethane (Carbon tetrachloride)Freons, p, p’-Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane(DDT)

Unit 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

7.1 Classification: Alcohols— Mono, Di, Tri or Polyhydric alcohols,

7.2 Nomenclature

7.3 Structures of Functional Groups

7.4 Alcohols and Phenols: Preparation of Alcohols, Preparation of Phenols, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions,

7.5 Some Commercially Important Alcohols

7.6 Ethers: Preparation of Ethers , Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions,

Unit 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

8.1 Nomenclature and Structure of Carbonyl Group: Nomenclature, Structure of the Carbonyl Group,

8.2 Preparation of Aldehydes and Ketones:Preparation of Aldehydes and Ketones, Preparation of Aldehydes, Preparation of Ketone,

8.3 Physical Properties

8.4 Chemical Reactions

8.5 Uses of Aldehydes and Ketones

8.6 Nomenclature and Structure of Carboxyl Group: Nomenclature, Structure of Carboxyl Group,

8.7 Methods of Preparation of Carboxylic Acids

8.8 Physical Properties

8.9 Chemical Reactions: Reactions Involving Cleavage of O–H Bond, Reactions Involving Cleavage of C–OH Bond, Reactions Involving –COOH Group, Substitution Reactions in the Hydrocarbon Part,

8.10 Uses of Carboxylic Acids

Unit 9 Amines

9.1 Structure of Amines

9.2 Classification

9.3 Nomenclature

9.4 Preparation of Amines

9.5 Physical Properties

9.6 Chemical Reactions

9.7 Method of Preparation of Diazonium Salts

9.8 Physical Properties

9.9 Chemical Reactions

9.10 Importance of Diazonium Salts in Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds

Unit 10 Biomolecules

10.1 Carbohydrates: Classification of Carbohydrates, Monosaccharides, Glucose, Fructose, Disaccharides, Polysaccharides, Importance of Carbohydrates.

10.2 Proteins: Amino Acids, Classification of Amino Acid, Structure of Proteins,

10.3 Enzymes: Mechanism of Enzyme Action.

10.4 Vitamins: Classification of Vitamins

10.5 Nucleic Acids: Chemical Composition of Nucleic Acid, Structure of Nucleic Acid, Biological Functions of Nucleic Acids,

10.6 Hormone Elementary idea (excluding structure)

SYLLABUS OF PRACTICAL

Micro-chemical methods are available for several of practical experiments. Wherever possible, such techniques should be used.

A. Surface Chemistry: -

(a) Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol: -

Lyophilic sol - starch, egg albumin and gum

Lyophobic sol - aluminium hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsenous sulphide.

(b) Dialysis of sol-prepared in (a) above.

(c) Study of the role of emulsifying agents in stabilizing the emulsion of different oils

B. Chemical Kinetics:-

(a) Effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of reaction between Sodium thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid.

(b) Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:

(i) Reaction of lodide ion with Hydrogen Peroxide at room temperature using different concentrations of lodide ions.

(ii) Reaction between Potassium Iodate, (KIO3) and Sodium Sulphite: (Na2SO3) using starch solution as an indicator (clock reaction).

C. Thermochemistry: -

Any one of the following experiments

(a) Enthalpy of dissolution of Copper Sulphate or Potassium Nitrate.

(b) Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCI) and strong base (NaOH).

(c) Determination of enthaply change during interaction (Hydrogen bond formation) between Acetone and Chloroform.

D. Electrochemistry: -

Variation of cell potential in Zn/Zn2+|| Cu2+/Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4, or ZnSO4) at room temperature.

E. Chromatography: -

(a) Separation of pigments from extracts of leaves and flowers by paper

chromatography and determination of Rf values.

(b) Separation of constituents present in an inorganic mixture containing two cations

only (constituents having large difference in Rf values to be provided).

F. Preparation of Inorganic Compounds:-

Preparation of double salt of Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate or PotashAlum.

Preparation of Potassium Ferric Oxalate.

G. Preparation of Organic Compounds:-

Preparation of any one of the following compounds:

(i) Acetanilide ii) Di -benzalAcetone iii) p-Nitroacetanilide

iv) Aniline yellow 2-Naphthol Aniline dye.

H. Tests for the functional groups present in organic compounds:

Unsaturation, alcoholic, phenolic, aldehydic, ketonic, carboxylic and amino

(Primary) groups.

I. Characteristic tests of carbohydrates, fats and proteins in pure samples and their detection in given foodstuffs.

J. Determination of concentration/ molarity of KMnO solution by titrating it against a standard solution of:

(a) Oxalic acid,

(b) Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate.

(Students will be required to prepare standard solutions by weighing themselves).

K. Qualitative analysis: -

Determination of one anion and one cation in a given salt:

Cation: Pb2+, Cu2+, As3+, Al3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Zn2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+,

Mg2+, NH4+

Anions: (CO3)2- , S2-, (SO3)2-, (NO2)-. (SO4)2-, Cl-, Br-, I-, (PO4)3-, (C2O4)2-, CH3COO-, NO3-

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded)

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete syllabus of BSEH 12th Class Chemistry, click on the link below:

HBSE Class 12 Chemistry Prescribed Books: