HBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The 12th class Mathematics curriculum for the 2023-24 session of HBSE is available now. Get here the direct link to download the syllabus PDF of Class 12 Mathematics syllabus 2024.

HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the Mathematics (subject code 835) syllabus for the 12th students of the 2023-2024 academic year. The syllabus has the complete list of course content, question paper design and the list of prescribed books. Check the complete BSEH Maths syllabus 2024 and download its PDF from this article.

HBSE 12th Class Maths Syllabus Highlights and General Instructions

Class: 12

Subject: Mathematics

Code: 835

General Instructions:-

There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. The Annual Examination will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage will be for Internal Assessment.

3. For Internal Assessment:

There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

i) For 06 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment. There will be one Pre Board exam having a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 02 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 02 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

iv) For 05 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

v) For 05 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

Above 75% upto 80% 1 Above 80% upto 85% 2 Above 85% upto 90% 3 Above 90% upto 95% 4 Above 95% 5

HBSE Class 12 Maths 2023-24 Course Structure

No Units Chapter Marks I Relations and Functions Chapter 1: Relations and Functions 08 Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions II Algebra Chapter 3: Matrices 10 Chapter 4: Determinants III Calculus Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability 35 Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives Chapter 7: Integrals Chapter 8: Application of Integrals Chapter 9: Differential Equations IV Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry Chapter -10 : Vector Algebra 14 Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry V Linear Programming Chapter 12: Linear Programming 05 VI Probability Chapter 13: Probability 08 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

HBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Unit I: Relations and Functions

Chapter 1: Relations and Functions

1.1: Introduction

1.2 Types of Relations: Empty Relation, Universal Relation, Reflexive Relation, Symmetric Relation, Transitive Relation, Equivalence Relation

1.3 Types of Functions: Injective Function, Surjective Function, Bijective Function

1.4: Composition of Functions and Invertible Function: fog , gof , Invertible

Function definition, Examples:15,16,23

Miscellaneous Examples: 41,42,43,44,46,47,48,50,51

Miscellaneous Exercise: Questions 4,5,8,10,15,16,17

Chapter 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Basic Concepts: Principal value of Trigonometric Functions

2.3 Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Only related to sin(sin-1x) = x, x € [-1,1] and sin-1(sin x) = x , x € [-π/2,π/2] , Examples : 3,5,6 , Exercise 2.2 : Questions 1,2,5,7-11,13,16-21

Miscellaneous Example: 9

Miscellaneous Exercise: Questions 1-7,9-11,13-16

Unit II: Algebra

Chapter 3: Matrices

Matrices

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Matrix: Order of a matrix

3.3 Types of Matrices : Column Matrix ,Row Matrix , Square Matrix ,Diagonal Matrix , Scalar Matrix , Identity Matrix ,Zero Matrix

3.3.1 Equality of Matrices

3.4 Operations on Matrices : 3.4.1 Addition of matrices, 3.4.2 Multiplication of a matrix by a scalar, 3.4.3 Properties of matrix addition ,3.4.4 Properties of scalar multiplication of a matrix, 3.4.5 Multiplication of matrices , 3.4.6 Properties of multiplication of matrices

3.5 Transpose of a Matrix : 3.5.1 Properties of transpose of the matrices

3.6 Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrices

3.8 Invertible Matrices : Definition of invertible matrix , Uniqueness of Inverse, Theorem 3,4

Exercise 3.4 : Question 18

Miscellaneous Examples : 27,28

Miscellaneous Exercise : Questions 4-11 , 13-15

Chapter 4: Determinants

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Determinant : Determinants of matrices of order one, two and three

4.4 Area of a Triangle

4.5 Minors and Cofactors

4.6 Adjoint and Inverse of a Matrix

4.7 Applications of Determinants and Matrices : 4.7.1 Solution of system of linear equations using inverse of a matrix

Miscellaneous Example : 33

Miscellaneous Exercise : Questions 1,3,7-10, 16,18,19

Unit III: Calculus

Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability

5.1 Introduction,

5.2 Continuity: 5.2.1 Algebra of continuous functions,

5.3 Differentiability: 5.3.1 Derivatives of composite functions , Chain Rule,5.3.2 Derivatives of implicit functions, 5.3.3 Derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions

5.4 Exponential and Logarithmic Functions,

5.5 Logarithmic Differentiation ,

5.6 Derivatives of Functions in Parametric Forms ,

5.7 Second Order Derivative ,

Miscellaneous Examples : 44-48,

Miscellaneous Exercise : Questions 1-18,20-23

Chapter 6: Application of Derivatives

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rate of change of Quntities

6.3 Increasing and Decreasing Functions

6.6 Maxima and Minima : Local Maxima , Local Minima ,First Derivative Test, Second Derivative Test , 6.6.1 Maximum and Minimum Values of a Function in a closed Interval ,Absolute Maximum, Absolute Minimum

Miscellaneous Examples : 42-44,47-51

Miscellaneous Exercise : Questions 2,3,6-19

Chapter 7: Integrals

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integration as an Inverse Process of Differentiation :7.2.2 Some properties of indefinite integral

7.3 Methods of Integration : 7.3.1 Integration by Substitution , 7.3.2 Integration

using Trigonometric Identities

7.4 Integrals of Some Particular Functions

7.5 Integration by Partial Fractions

7.6 Integration by Parts: 7.6.1 Integral of the type ∫ ex[ f (x)+f1(x) ] dx ,7.6.2 Integrals of some more types

7.8 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus : Area function and related numerical problems

7.9 Evaluation of Definite Integrals by Substitution

7.10 Some properties of Definite integrals

Miscellaneous Examples : 37-44

Miscellaneous Exercise : Questions 1-18, 20-31, 33-39,41-43

Chapter 8: Application of Integrals

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Area under Simple Curves:

Examples 1,2 , Exercise 8.1 – Questions 1,2,4,5,12,13

Miscellaneous Exercise: Questions 1,4,5,16,17

Chapter 9: Differential Equations

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Basic Concepts : 9.2.1 Order of a Differential Equation ,9.2.2 Degree of a Differential Equation

9.3 General and Particular Solutions of a Differential Equation

9.5 Methods of Solving First Order ,First Degree Differential Equations:

9.5.1 Differential Equations with variables separable ,9.5.2 Homogeneous

Differential Equations ,9.5.3 Linear Differential Equations

Miscellaneous Examples : 24,26-28

Miscellaneous Exercise : Questions – 1,2,4,6-14,16-18

Unit IV: Vector and Three Dimensional Geometry

Chapter 10: Vector Algebra

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Some Basic Concepts : Definition of Vector ,Position Vector , Direction Cosines

10.3 Types of Vectors : Zero Vector, Unit Vector , Coinitial Vector , Collinear Vector , Equal Vectors ,Negative of a Vector

10.4 Addition of Vectors

10.5 Multiplication of a vector by a Scalar : 10.5.1 Components of a Vector ,

10.5.2 Vector joining Two Points ,10.5.3 Section Formula

10.6 Product of Two Vectors : 10.6.1 Scalar (or dot) Product of Two Vectors

10.6.2 Projection of a Vector on a line

10.6.3 Vector ( or cross ) product of Two Vectors

Miscellaneous Examples: 26-30

Miscellaneous Exercise : Do Full exercise

Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios of a Line

11.2.1 Relation between the direction cosines of a Line

11.2.2 Direction cosines of a line passing through two points

11.3 Equation of a Line in Space

11.3.1 Equation of a Line through a given point and parallel to a given vector

11.4 Angle between two Lines

11.5 Shortest Distance between Two Lines

11.5.1 Distance between two skew lines

11.5.2 Distance between two parallel lines

Exercise 11.2 : Questions – 1-7,10-17

Miscellaneous Examples : 26-30

Miscellaneous Exercise : 3,4 6,9,20

Unit V: Linear Programming

Chapter 12: Linear Programming

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Linear Programming Problem and its Mathematical Formation

12.2.1 Mathematical Formulation of the Problem

12.2.2 Graphical Method of solving Linear Programming Problems : Exercise

12.1 with 1 to 5 examples

Unit VI: Probability

Chapter 13: Probability

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Condition Probability

13.2.1 Properties of conditional probability

13.3 Multiplication Theorem on Probability

13.4 Independent Events

13.5 Bayes’ Theorem

13.5.1 Partition of a sample space

13.5.2 Theorem of total probability

Miscellaneous Examples : 33,36,37

Miscellaneous Exercise : 1-4,8,12-19

HBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

BSEH Class 12 Maths Prescribed Books:

Textbook for class 12th : Mathematics Part-1 ,BSEH Publication (© NCERT) Mathematics Part-2 ,BSEH Publication (© NCERT) Exemplar Problems : Mathematics - Class XII (NCERT)

