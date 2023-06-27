HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF and Check Question paper Design

HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: Check the curriculum of BSEH 12th class History along with its course structure, division of marks for each unit, question paper design and detailed syllabus of each chapter. Also, download the PDF for free.

HBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: HBSE has released the syllabus for Class 12th History paper and in this article, we have provided the complete curriculum as provided by Haryana Board for each unit and chapter. Board of School Education haryana, Bhiwani has provided the download link to the syllabus PDF on its official website bseh.org.in. From this article, you can download the syllabus PDF directly using the link at the end of this article. The BSEH 12th class History syllabus contains the unit-wise course structure, unit-wise division of marks, details of the content to be covered in each chapter, map-work related details and also the question paper design for the 2024 BSEH board exam.

Class: 12th

Subject: History

Code: 570

General Instructions:

1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. The Annual Examination will be of 80 marks, 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment For Internal Assessment:

There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

i) For 06 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

There will be one Pre-board exam having weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 02 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 02 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom participation).

iv) For 05 marks- A project work to be done by students and will have a weightage of 05 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

v) For 05 marks- Attendance of student will be awarded 05 marks as:

Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 12 History Course Structure 2023-24

S. No. Chapter Marks 1 Bricks, Beads and Bones (The Harappan Civilisation) 26 2 Kings, Farmers and Towns (Early States and Economies) 3 Kingship, Caste and class (Early Societies) 4 Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings (Cultural Developments) 5 Through the eyes of Travellers (Perceptions of Society) 24 6 Bhakti-Sufi Traditions (Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts) 7 An Imperial Capital – Vijayanagar 8 Peasants, zamindars and the State 9 Colonialism and The Countryside 25 10 Rebels and Raj 11 Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement 12 Framing of the Constitution Map work 05 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 GRAND TOTAL 100

HBSE Class 12 History Unit-wise Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter 1: Bricks, Beads and Bones

The Harappan Civilization

Story of discovery Archaeological report on a major site Mohenjo-Daro: A planned Town Seals and Stamping Harrapan: A planned Town

Chapter 2: Kings, Farmers and Towns

Early states and Economies (c.600BCE-600CE)

Political and Economic History from the Mauryan to the Gupta period

Sixteen Mahajan pada An Initial State Ashokan inscription and Gupta period land grant Interpretation of inscriptions by historians

Chapter 3: Kinship, Caste and Class

Early Society Societies (c.600BCE-600CE)

Critical Edition of Mahabharata Transmission and publications of the Mahabharat Caste and Social Mobility Other sources for reconstructing social history

Chapter 4: Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings

Cultural Developments (c.600BCE-600CE)

Sanchi: A Glance Focus on Buddhism Discovery of Sanchi Stupa Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi Buddha and pursuit of knowledge

Chapter 5: Through the Eyes of Travellers

Perceptions of Society (c. 10th to 17th century)

Al Baruni: Kitab-Ul-Hind Ibn Battuta: Rihlah Francois Bernier Travelers account

Chapter 6: Bhakti- Sufi Traditions Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. 8th to 18th centuries)

Ideas and practices of the Bhakti-Sufi Outline of religious developments during this period saints Extracts from selected Bhakti-Sufi works Islamic traditions faith of Sufism

Chapter 7: An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagar

(c. 14th to 16th centuries)

Discovery of Hampi Outline of new buildings during Vijayanagar Relation between architecture and the political system Account of how Hampi was found Treasury centre

Chapter 8: Peasants, Zamindars and the State

(c. 16th to 17 centuries)

Structure of agrarian system Patterns of change over the period Account of Ain I Akbari Discuss the development in agrarian relations Discuss how to supplement official documents with other sources

Chapter 9: Colonialism and The Countryside

Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans Permanent Settlement Santhals and Pahari’s From Fifth Report Story of official records

Chapter 10: Rebels and the Movement of 1857

The Revolt of 1857 Vision of Unity Rumour and Prediction What did the rebels want Suppression of rebellion

Chapter 11: Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement

The Nationalist Movement 1918-48 The Nature of Gandhian politics and leadership Non-co-operation movement Salt March India Quit Movement

Chapter 12: Framing the Constitution

A round of upheaval Independence and then new nation state The making of constitution The power of states Nation language

Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 History Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Haryana Board Class 12 History Prescribed Book:

Some Topics of Indian History: Part I, Part II, Part III; BSEH Publication © NCERT

Important Note:

The NCERT textbooks present information in boxes across the book. These help students to get conceptual clarity. However, the information in these boxes would not be assessed on the year-end examination.