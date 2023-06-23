HBSE Computer Science Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: The Computer Science syllabus of BSEH is designed to enable candidates to apply the concept of programming, database, C++, SDLC and testing, web designing, etc. The syllabus imparts both theoretical and practical knowledge and gives equal weightage to the two. The annual theory exam will be for 40 marks and the practical paper will be conducted for 40 marks. Internal assessment also carries a weightage of 20 marks. In this article, we have provided the complete syllabus of Haryana Board 12th class Computer Science syllabus 2023-24 and its question paper design..

Class- XII

Subject: Computer Science

Code: 906

General Instructions:

Internal Assessment will be of 20 marks.

Practical Examination will be of 40 marks.

The Annual Examination will be of 40 marks.

There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.

Data Structure through C++

Programming in C++

UNIT I: PROGRAMMING IN C++

Inheritance : Concept of Inheritance, Base class, Derived class, Visibility modes, Types of Inheritance (Single, Multiple and Multi level inheritance, Hierarchical Inheritance, Hybrid Inheritance)

Constructor & Destructor: Declaration & Definition of constructor, Types of constructor (Default, Parameterized, copy constructor), Destructor: Definition and use

Class & Objects :- Introduction to class, Class declaration, Data members & member functions, Private & public members, Function defined inside & outside the class, Nesting member functions, Accessing class member functions, Use of scope (::) resolution operator, Array used in class

Structure: Definition, Creating structure variables, Array of structure, Passing structure members to function

Review of C++ topics covered in XI class.

UNIT II: DATA STRUCTURE THROUGH C++

Stack: Introduction, Push and Pop operation on stack

SQL Clauses: HAVING, WHERE, GROUP BY, FROM

Various Commands in SQL:

Introduction to SQL: SQL, Advantages of using SQL. Data types in SQL: Integer, Decimal, Fixed length character, Variable length character

Normalisation: Need of normalization, Normal forms: First normal form (1NF), Second normal form (2NF) and Third normal form (3NF) only

Introduction to database: Concept of files, Fields & Records.

Testing: Methods of Testing (Black box Testing, White Box Testing) Levels of Testing: Unit testing, Integration testing, System testing, and Acceptance testing

SDLC: Introduction to software engineering. Major stages in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC): Requirement gathering & analysis (Survey), Investigation and fact recording (Feasibility study), Software design, Development (Coding), Testing, Implementation, Maintenance

Basic HTML Tags: <HTML>, <TITLE>, <BODY>, <HEAD>, Paragraph tag <p>, Heading tags (H1-H6), Formatting Tags: <b>, <u>, <i>, <strong>, <emp>, <small>, <big>, <br/>, <marquee> HTML Tags to insert image and Hyperlink

Basic Tags in HTML: Types of Tags: Empty tag, Container tag, Tag attributes

HTML: Text Editor for HTML, Saving HTML Document, Basic Structure of HTML webpage.

Internet and Web technologies: Introduction to Internet, URL/Web address, WWW, Web Browsers, Search Engines, Concept of Email, Video conferencing, Firewall.

Network Model and protocols: Introduction to TCP/IP Model and its protocols: FTP, SMTP, HTTP,HTTPS only

Introduction to Computer Network: Networking and Need of Networking. Types of Network: LAN, MAN, WAN only

Suggested practical list

WAP in C++ to print “HELLO COMPUTER SCIENCE”.

WAP in C++ to add two numbers provided by user.

WAP in C++ to get Area & Circumference of circle.

WAP in C++ to check any number Even or Odd. 10

WAP in C++ to check whether given number is palindrome or not.

WAP in C++ to pass structure members to function.

WAP in C++ to create class & its objects.

WAP in C++ to exhibit the use of Scope resolution operator.