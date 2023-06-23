HBSE Computer Science Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: The Computer Science syllabus of BSEH is designed to enable candidates to apply the concept of programming, database, C++, SDLC and testing, web designing, etc. The syllabus imparts both theoretical and practical knowledge and gives equal weightage to the two. The annual theory exam will be for 40 marks and the practical paper will be conducted for 40 marks. Internal assessment also carries a weightage of 20 marks. In this article, we have provided the complete syllabus of Haryana Board 12th class Computer Science syllabus 2023-24 and its question paper design..
HBSE Class 12 Computer Science 2023-24 Highlights
Class- XII
Subject: Computer Science
Code: 906
General Instructions:
- There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
- The Annual Examination will be of 40 marks.
- Practical Examination will be of 40 marks.
- Internal Assessment will be of 20 marks.
BSEH Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 Course Structure
|
S No.
|
UNIT
|
Marks
|
1
|
Programming in C++
|
10
|
2
|
Data Structure through C++
|
5
|
3
|
Database & SQL commands
|
8
|
4
|
Software Engineering (SDLC and Testing)
|
4
|
5
|
Web Designing using HTML
|
5
|
6
|
Computer Network and Internet
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
40
|
Practical
|
40
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Unit-wise Syllabus for 2023-24
UNIT I: PROGRAMMING IN C++
- Review of C++ topics covered in XI class.
- Structure: Definition, Creating structure variables, Array of structure, Passing structure members to function
- Class & Objects :- Introduction to class, Class declaration, Data members & member functions, Private & public members, Function defined inside & outside the class, Nesting member functions, Accessing class member functions, Use of scope (::) resolution operator, Array used in class
- Friend Function: - Declaration & Definition
- Constructor & Destructor: Declaration & Definition of constructor, Types of constructor (Default, Parameterized, copy constructor), Destructor: Definition and use
- Inheritance : Concept of Inheritance, Base class, Derived class, Visibility modes, Types of Inheritance (Single, Multiple and Multi level inheritance, Hierarchical Inheritance, Hybrid Inheritance)
|
Important Terminology
|
Structure, Array, Function, Class, Object, Private Member, Public Member, Nesting Member, Member Function, Friend Function, Constructor, Destructor, Inheritance: Single, Multiple and Multi level, Hierarchical, Hybrid
UNIT II: DATA STRUCTURE THROUGH C++
- Introduction to Data Structure: Data, Data item, Data Structure
- Stack: Introduction, Push and Pop operation on stack
- Linear Queue: Introduction, Insertion & Deletion in Linear Queue
- Array Sorting – Selection & Bubble sort
|
Important Terminology
|
Data, Data item, Data Structure, Stack, Push, Pop Queue, En-queue, De-queue, Sorting, Selection Sort, Bubble sort.
UNIT III: DATABASE & SQL COMMANDS
- Introduction to database: Concept of files, Fields & Records.
- Normalisation: Need of normalization, Normal forms: First normal form (1NF), Second normal form (2NF) and Third normal form (3NF) only
- Introduction to SQL: SQL, Advantages of using SQL. Data types in SQL: Integer, Decimal, Fixed length character, Variable length character
- Various Commands in SQL:
- DDL Commands (CREATE, ALTER and DROP)
- DML Commands (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, SELECT)
- SQL Clauses: HAVING, WHERE, GROUP BY, FROM
- SQL Functions: AVG ( ), COUNT ( ), MAX ( ), MIN ( ), SUM ( )
|
Important Terminology
|
Data, File, Field, Record, Database, Normalization, Normal Form,1NF, 2NF, 3NF, SQL, DDL, DML, Clause, Function
UNIT IV: SOFTWARE ENGINEERING
- SDLC: Introduction to software engineering. Major stages in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC): Requirement gathering & analysis (Survey), Investigation and fact recording (Feasibility study), Software design, Development (Coding), Testing, Implementation, Maintenance
- Testing: Methods of Testing (Black box Testing, White Box Testing) Levels of Testing: Unit testing, Integration testing, System testing, and Acceptance testing
|
Important Terminology
|
Software, Software Engineering, SDLC, Requirement gathering, Analysis, Survey, Fact Recording, Investigation, Feasibility, Design, Development, Testing, Implementation, Maintenance ,Black box testing, White box testing, Unit Testing, Integration Testing, System Testing, Acceptance Testing
UNIT V: WEB DESIGNING USING HTML
- HTML: Text Editor for HTML, Saving HTML Document, Basic Structure of HTML webpage.
- Basic Tags in HTML: Types of Tags: Empty tag, Container tag, Tag attributes
- Basic HTML Tags: <HTML>, <TITLE>, <BODY>, <HEAD>, Paragraph tag <p>, Heading tags (H1-H6), Formatting Tags: <b>, <u>, <i>, <strong>, <emp>, <small>, <big>, <br/>, <marquee> HTML Tags to insert image and Hyperlink
|
Important Terminology
|
HTML, Text editor, Tag, Formatting, Hyperlink
UNIT VI: COMPUTER NETWORK AND INTERNET
- Introduction to Computer Network: Networking and Need of Networking. Types of Network: LAN, MAN, WAN only
- Network Model and protocols: Introduction to TCP/IP Model and its protocols: FTP, SMTP, HTTP,HTTPS only
- Internet and Web technologies: Introduction to Internet, URL/Web address, WWW, Web Browsers, Search Engines, Concept of Email, Video conferencing, Firewall.
|
Important Terminology
|
Computer Network, Networking, LAN, MAN, WAN, FTP, TCP/IP Model Layers, HTTP, HTTPS, Internet, URL/Web address, WWW, Web Browsers, Search Engines, Email, Video conferencing, Firewall
Suggested practical list
- WAP in C++ to print “HELLO COMPUTER SCIENCE”.
- WAP in C++ to add two numbers provided by user.
- WAP in C++ to get Area & Circumference of circle.
- WAP in C++ to check any number Even or Odd. 10
- WAP in C++ to check whether given number is palindrome or not.
- WAP in C++ to pass structure members to function.
- WAP in C++ to create class & its objects.
- WAP in C++ to exhibit the use of Scope resolution operator.
- WAP in C++ to show functioning of friend function.
10.WAP in C++ for single inheritance.
11.WAP in C++ for multilevel inheritance.
12.Write SQL Command for creating a Database.
13.Write SQL Command for creating a table in a database.
14.Write SQL Command for deleting a table.
15.Write SQL Command for inserting records in a table.
16.Write SQL Command for retrieving certain records from a table.
17.Write a simple demo program using HTML.
18.Write an HTML code for making text bold italic & underline.
19.Write an HTML code for paragraph alignment.
20.Write an HTML code for Headings. (<h1> to <h6>)
21.Write an HTML code to insert image.
22.Write an HTML code for adding Hyperlink in webpage.
23.Write an HTML code to show text or picture in motion.
BSEH 12th Computer Science Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Types of question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Essay
|
4
|
4
|
Internal choice will be given in all the questions
|
16
|
Short Answer
|
2
|
5
|
Internal choice will be given.
|
10
|
Very Short Answer
|
1
|
4
|
No Internal choice
|
4
|
Objective Type
|
1x10
|
1 (10 parts)
|
4 Multiple Choice Questions 2 Fill in the Blanks 2 True/False Questions 2 Assertion-Reason
|
10
|
Total
|
14
|
40
HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus PDF 2023-24
HBSE Computer Science 12th Class Prescribed Book:
- Information Technology and Computer Science (HARTRON)
Also check: