HBSE Computer Science Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check the 2023-24 syllabus and question paper design of Computer Science for BESH Class 12 here. Also download the PDF of the syllabus here from the direct link available.

HBSE Computer Science Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam
HBSE Computer Science Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: The Computer Science syllabus of BSEH is designed to enable candidates to apply the concept of programming, database, C++, SDLC and testing, web designing, etc. The syllabus imparts both theoretical and practical knowledge and gives equal weightage to the two. The annual theory exam will be for 40 marks and the practical paper will be conducted for 40 marks. Internal assessment also carries a weightage of 20 marks. In this article, we have provided the complete syllabus of Haryana Board 12th class Computer Science syllabus 2023-24 and its question paper design..  

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science 2023-24 Highlights

Class- XII 

Subject: Computer Science 

Code: 906 

General Instructions: 

  1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. 
  2. The Annual Examination will be of 40 marks. 
  3. Practical Examination will be of 40 marks. 
  4. Internal Assessment will be of 20 marks. 

BSEH Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24 Course Structure

S No.

UNIT

Marks

1

Programming in C++ 

10

2

Data Structure through C++

5

3

Database & SQL commands

8

4

Software Engineering (SDLC and Testing)

4

5

Web Designing using HTML

5

6

Computer Network and Internet

8
 

TOTAL

40
 

Practical

40
 

Internal Assessment

20
 

Grand Total

100

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Unit-wise Syllabus for 2023-24

UNIT I: PROGRAMMING IN C++  

  • Review of C++ topics covered in XI class.  
  • Structure: Definition, Creating structure variables, Array of structure, Passing structure members to function  
  • Class & Objects :- Introduction to class, Class declaration, Data members & member functions, Private & public members, Function defined inside & outside the class, Nesting member functions, Accessing class member functions, Use of scope (::) resolution operator, Array used in class 
  • Friend Function: - Declaration & Definition  
  • Constructor & Destructor: Declaration & Definition of constructor, Types of constructor (Default, Parameterized, copy constructor), Destructor: Definition and use  
  • Inheritance : Concept of Inheritance, Base class, Derived class, Visibility modes, Types of Inheritance (Single, Multiple and Multi level inheritance, Hierarchical Inheritance, Hybrid Inheritance)

Important Terminology

Structure, Array, Function, Class, Object, Private Member, Public Member, Nesting Member, Member Function, Friend Function, Constructor, Destructor, Inheritance: Single, Multiple and Multi level, Hierarchical, Hybrid

UNIT II: DATA STRUCTURE THROUGH C++  

  • Introduction to Data Structure: Data, Data item, Data Structure  
  • Stack: Introduction, Push and Pop operation on stack  
  • Linear Queue: Introduction, Insertion & Deletion in Linear Queue  
  • Array Sorting – Selection & Bubble sort

Important Terminology

Data, Data item, Data Structure, Stack, Push, Pop Queue, En-queue, De-queue, Sorting, Selection Sort, Bubble sort. 

UNIT III: DATABASE & SQL COMMANDS  

  • Introduction to database: Concept of files, Fields & Records. 
  • Normalisation: Need of normalization, Normal forms: First normal form (1NF), Second normal form (2NF) and Third normal form (3NF) only  
  • Introduction to SQL: SQL, Advantages of using SQL. Data types in SQL: Integer, Decimal, Fixed length character, Variable length character  
  • Various Commands in SQL: 
  • DDL Commands (CREATE, ALTER and DROP) 
  • DML Commands (INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, SELECT)  
  • SQL Clauses: HAVING, WHERE, GROUP BY, FROM  
  • SQL Functions: AVG ( ), COUNT ( ), MAX ( ), MIN ( ), SUM ( )

Important Terminology

Data, File, Field, Record, Database, Normalization, Normal Form,1NF, 2NF, 3NF, SQL, DDL, DML, Clause, Function

UNIT IV: SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 

  • SDLC: Introduction to software engineering. Major stages in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC): Requirement gathering & analysis (Survey), Investigation and fact recording (Feasibility study), Software design, Development (Coding), Testing, Implementation, Maintenance  
  • Testing: Methods of Testing (Black box Testing, White Box Testing) Levels of Testing: Unit testing, Integration testing, System testing, and Acceptance testing

Important Terminology

Software, Software Engineering, SDLC, Requirement gathering, Analysis, Survey, Fact Recording, Investigation, Feasibility, Design, Development, Testing, Implementation, Maintenance ,Black box testing, White box testing, Unit Testing, Integration Testing, System Testing, Acceptance Testing

UNIT V: WEB DESIGNING USING HTML

  • HTML: Text Editor for HTML, Saving HTML Document, Basic Structure of HTML webpage.
  • Basic Tags in HTML: Types of Tags: Empty tag, Container tag, Tag attributes
  • Basic HTML Tags: <HTML>, <TITLE>, <BODY>, <HEAD>, Paragraph tag <p>, Heading tags (H1-H6), Formatting Tags: <b>, <u>, <i>, <strong>, <emp>, <small>, <big>, <br/>, <marquee> HTML Tags to insert image and Hyperlink

Important Terminology

HTML, Text editor, Tag, Formatting, Hyperlink

UNIT VI: COMPUTER NETWORK AND INTERNET  

  • Introduction to Computer Network: Networking and Need of Networking. Types of Network: LAN, MAN, WAN only  
  • Network Model and protocols: Introduction to TCP/IP Model and its protocols: FTP, SMTP, HTTP,HTTPS only  
  • Internet and Web technologies: Introduction to Internet, URL/Web address, WWW, Web Browsers, Search Engines, Concept of Email, Video conferencing, Firewall. 

Important Terminology

Computer Network, Networking, LAN, MAN, WAN, FTP, TCP/IP Model Layers, HTTP, HTTPS, Internet, URL/Web address, WWW, Web Browsers, Search Engines, Email, Video conferencing, Firewall

Suggested practical list 

Career Counseling
  1. WAP in C++ to print “HELLO COMPUTER SCIENCE”. 
  2. WAP in C++ to add two numbers provided by user. 
  3. WAP in C++ to get Area & Circumference of circle. 
  4. WAP in C++ to check any number Even or Odd. 10 
  5. WAP in C++ to check whether given number is palindrome or not. 
  6. WAP in C++ to pass structure members to function. 
  7. WAP in C++ to create class & its objects. 
  8. WAP in C++ to exhibit the use of Scope resolution operator. 
  9. WAP in C++ to show functioning of friend function. 

10.WAP in C++ for single inheritance. 

11.WAP in C++ for multilevel inheritance. 

12.Write SQL Command for creating a Database. 

13.Write SQL Command for creating a table in a database. 

14.Write SQL Command for deleting a table. 

15.Write SQL Command for inserting records in a table. 

16.Write SQL Command for retrieving certain records from a table. 

17.Write a simple demo program using HTML. 

18.Write an HTML code for making text bold italic & underline. 

19.Write an HTML code for paragraph alignment. 

20.Write an HTML code for Headings. (<h1> to <h6>)

21.Write an HTML code to insert image. 

22.Write an HTML code for adding Hyperlink in webpage. 

23.Write an HTML code to show text or picture in motion.

BSEH 12th Computer Science Question Paper Design 2023-24

Types of question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Essay

4

4

Internal choice will be given in all the questions

16

Short Answer

2

5

Internal choice will be given. 

10

Very Short Answer

1

4

No Internal choice

4

Objective Type

1x10

1 (10 parts)

4 Multiple Choice Questions 2 Fill in the Blanks 2 True/False Questions 2 Assertion-Reason

10

Total

14

  

40

HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Download HBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus PDF 2023-24

HBSE Computer Science 12th Class Prescribed Book: 

  1. Information Technology and Computer Science (HARTRON)

Also check:

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next