HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: BSEH HBSE 12th English Core Syllabus and Question Paper Design, Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24: HBSE has made available the complete English (Core) curriculum for the 2023-24 session. Download the 12th class English Core syllabus and question paper design for 2024 here.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the subject-wise official curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session. The syllabus for all subjects in all streams has been made available for download on bseh.org.in. In this article, we have provided the direct link to download the complete English Core syllabus. Students can check the complete unit-wise details from the syllabus and also get the question paper design from here.

HBSE English (Core) Syllabus Class 12 Highlights

Subject: English Core

Subject Code: 501

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Annual Exam 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

General Instructions:

There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus. The Annual Examination will be that of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage will be given for Internal Assessment. For Internal Assessment:

The Periodic Assessment will include:

i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks (best two out of three) towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 2 marks- One pre board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom Participation) towards the final Internal Assessment.

v) For 5 marks- A project work will be given to the students and a weightage of 05 marks will be given towards the final Internal Assessment.

vi) For 5 marks-Students will be awarded 05 marks for attendance as per the following criteria:

75% to 80% - 01 marks

Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

Above 95% - 05 marks

Section Skill Content Marks Total A Reading Comprehension Unseen Passage 10 15 Note Making 5 B Writing Notice Advertisement Poster Making 5 15 Paragraph Writing Report Writing 5 Letter Writing Application Writing 5 C Grammar Tenses 2 Narration 2 Articles 2 Voice 2 Modals 2 D Textbooks Flamingo (Prose) 18 Flamingo (Poetry) 11 Vistas 11 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24

FLAMINGO THE LAST LESSON Alphonse Daudet LOST SPRING Anees Jung DEEP WATER William Douglas THE RATTRAP Selma Lagerlof INDIGO Louis Fischer POETS AND PANCAKES Asokamitran THE INTERVIEW: PART I Christopher Silvester THE INTERVIEW: PART II An Interview with Umberto Eco GOING PLACES A. R. Barton POETRY MY MOTHER AT SIXTY-SIX Kamala Das KEEPING QUIET Pablo Neruda A THING OF BEAUTY John Keats A ROADSIDE STAND Robert Frost AUNT JENNIFER’S TIGERS Adrienne Rich VISTAS (SUPPLEMENTARY READER) THE THIRD LEVEL Jack Finney THE TIGER KING Kalki JOURNEY TO THE END OF THE EARTH Tishani Doshi THE ENEMY Pearl S. Buck ON THE FACE OF IT Susan Hill MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: THE CUTTING OF MY LONG HAIR Zitkala Sa MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: WE TOO ARE HUMAN BEINGS Bama GRAMMAR TENSES (In detail) - Filling suitable forms of verbs given in bracket NARRATION - Change direct speech into indirect speech & vice-versa ARTICLES - Types of Articles, use of A, An & The, Omission of articles. VOICE - Active and Passive Voice MODALS (In detail) – All Modals READING SKILLS Unseen Passage Note Making WRITING SKILLS NOTICE, ADVERTISEMENT, POSTER PARAGRAPH, REPORT WRITING LETTER WRITING, APPLICATION WRITING

HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Prescribed Books: