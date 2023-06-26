HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: BSEH HBSE 12th English Core Syllabus and Question Paper Design, Download PDF

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24: HBSE has made available the complete English (Core) curriculum for the 2023-24 session. Download the 12th class English Core syllabus and question paper design for 2024 here.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the subject-wise official curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session. The syllabus for all subjects in all streams has been made available for download on bseh.org.in. In this article, we have provided the direct link to download the complete English Core syllabus. Students can check the complete unit-wise details from the syllabus and also get the question paper design from here. 

HBSE English (Core) Syllabus Class 12 Highlights

Subject: English Core

Subject Code: 501

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Annual Exam 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

General Instructions:

  1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
  2. The Annual Examination will be that of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage will be given for Internal Assessment.
  3. For Internal Assessment:

The Periodic Assessment will include:

i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks (best two out of three) towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 2 marks- One pre board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom Participation) towards the final Internal Assessment.

v) For 5 marks- A project work will be given to the students and a weightage of 05 marks will be given towards the final Internal Assessment.

vi) For 5 marks-Students will be awarded 05 marks for attendance as per the following criteria:

  • 75% to 80% - 01 marks
  • Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks
  • Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks
  • Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks
  • Above 95% - 05 marks

Section

Skill

Content

Marks

Total

A

Reading

Comprehension Unseen Passage

10

15
 

Note Making

5

B

Writing

Notice

Advertisement

Poster Making

5

15
 

Paragraph Writing

Report Writing

5
 

Letter Writing

Application Writing

5

C

Grammar

Tenses

2

  
 

Narration

2

  
 

Articles

2

  
 

Voice

2

  
 

Modals

2

  

D

Textbooks

Flamingo (Prose)

18

  
 

Flamingo (Poetry)

11

  
 

Vistas

11

  

Total

80

Internal Assessment

20

Grand Total

100

HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24

FLAMINGO

THE LAST LESSON

Alphonse Daudet

LOST SPRING

Anees Jung

DEEP WATER

William Douglas

THE RATTRAP

Selma Lagerlof

INDIGO

Louis Fischer

POETS AND PANCAKES

Asokamitran

THE INTERVIEW: PART I 

Christopher Silvester

THE INTERVIEW: PART II

An Interview with Umberto Eco

GOING PLACES

A. R. Barton

POETRY

MY MOTHER AT SIXTY-SIX 

Kamala Das

KEEPING QUIET

Pablo Neruda

A THING OF BEAUTY

John Keats

A ROADSIDE STAND

Robert Frost

AUNT JENNIFER’S TIGERS

Adrienne Rich

VISTAS (SUPPLEMENTARY READER)

THE THIRD LEVEL

Jack Finney

THE TIGER KING

Kalki

JOURNEY TO THE END OF THE EARTH

Tishani Doshi

THE ENEMY

Pearl S. Buck

ON THE FACE OF IT

Susan Hill

MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: THE CUTTING OF MY LONG HAIR

Zitkala Sa

MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: WE TOO ARE HUMAN BEINGS

Bama

GRAMMAR

TENSES (In detail) - Filling suitable forms of verbs given in bracket

NARRATION - Change direct speech into indirect speech & vice-versa

ARTICLES - Types of Articles, use of A, An & The, Omission of articles.

VOICE - Active and Passive Voice

MODALS (In detail) – All Modals

READING SKILLS

Unseen Passage

Note Making

WRITING SKILLS

NOTICE, ADVERTISEMENT, POSTER

PARAGRAPH, REPORT WRITING

LETTER WRITING, APPLICATION WRITING

HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Download HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus PDF 2023-24

Also check:

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

Prescribed Books:

  1. Flamingo-Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT)
  2. Vistas (Supplementary) -Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT

