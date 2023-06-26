HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: BSEH HBSE 12th English Core Syllabus and Question Paper Design, Download PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the subject-wise official curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic session. The syllabus for all subjects in all streams has been made available for download on bseh.org.in. In this article, we have provided the direct link to download the complete English Core syllabus. Students can check the complete unit-wise details from the syllabus and also get the question paper design from here.
HBSE English (Core) Syllabus Class 12 Highlights
Subject: English Core
Subject Code: 501
Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Annual Exam 80 + Internal Assessment 20)
General Instructions:
- There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
- The Annual Examination will be that of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage will be given for Internal Assessment.
- For Internal Assessment:
The Periodic Assessment will include:
i) For 4 marks- Two SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 04 marks (best two out of three) towards the final Internal Assessment.
ii) For 2 marks- One half yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iii) For 2 marks- One pre board exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iv) For 2 marks- Subject teacher will assess and give maximum 02 marks for CRP (Classroom Participation) towards the final Internal Assessment.
v) For 5 marks- A project work will be given to the students and a weightage of 05 marks will be given towards the final Internal Assessment.
vi) For 5 marks-Students will be awarded 05 marks for attendance as per the following criteria:
- 75% to 80% - 01 marks
- Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks
- Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks
- Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks
- Above 95% - 05 marks
|
Section
|
Skill
|
Content
|
Marks
|
Total
|
A
|
Reading
|
Comprehension Unseen Passage
|
10
|
15
|
Note Making
|
5
|
B
|
Writing
|
Notice
Advertisement
Poster Making
|
5
|
15
|
Paragraph Writing
Report Writing
|
5
|
Letter Writing
Application Writing
|
5
|
C
|
Grammar
|
Tenses
|
2
|
Narration
|
2
|
Articles
|
2
|
Voice
|
2
|
Modals
|
2
|
D
|
Textbooks
|
Flamingo (Prose)
|
18
|
Flamingo (Poetry)
|
11
|
Vistas
|
11
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24
|
FLAMINGO
|
THE LAST LESSON
|
Alphonse Daudet
|
LOST SPRING
|
Anees Jung
|
DEEP WATER
|
William Douglas
|
THE RATTRAP
|
Selma Lagerlof
|
INDIGO
|
Louis Fischer
|
POETS AND PANCAKES
|
Asokamitran
|
THE INTERVIEW: PART I
|
Christopher Silvester
|
THE INTERVIEW: PART II
|
An Interview with Umberto Eco
|
GOING PLACES
|
A. R. Barton
|
POETRY
|
MY MOTHER AT SIXTY-SIX
|
Kamala Das
|
KEEPING QUIET
|
Pablo Neruda
|
A THING OF BEAUTY
|
John Keats
|
A ROADSIDE STAND
|
Robert Frost
|
AUNT JENNIFER’S TIGERS
|
Adrienne Rich
|
VISTAS (SUPPLEMENTARY READER)
|
THE THIRD LEVEL
|
Jack Finney
|
THE TIGER KING
|
Kalki
|
JOURNEY TO THE END OF THE EARTH
|
Tishani Doshi
|
THE ENEMY
|
Pearl S. Buck
|
ON THE FACE OF IT
|
Susan Hill
|
MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: THE CUTTING OF MY LONG HAIR
|
Zitkala Sa
|
MEMORIES OF CHILDHOOD: WE TOO ARE HUMAN BEINGS
|
Bama
|
GRAMMAR
|
TENSES (In detail) - Filling suitable forms of verbs given in bracket
|
NARRATION - Change direct speech into indirect speech & vice-versa
|
ARTICLES - Types of Articles, use of A, An & The, Omission of articles.
|
VOICE - Active and Passive Voice
|
MODALS (In detail) – All Modals
|
READING SKILLS
|
Unseen Passage
|
Note Making
|
WRITING SKILLS
|
NOTICE, ADVERTISEMENT, POSTER
|
PARAGRAPH, REPORT WRITING
|
LETTER WRITING, APPLICATION WRITING
HBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download HBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus PDF 2023-24
Prescribed Books:
- Flamingo-Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT)
- Vistas (Supplementary) -Class XII, BSEH Publication (© NCERT