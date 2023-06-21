HBSE Biology Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Find here 12th class Biology syllabus for the 2023-24 session of HBSE. Also use the direct link to download the Class 12th Biology syllabus 2024 PDF. 

HBSE Biology Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam
HBSE Biology Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam

HBSE  Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2024: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has published the Biology syllabus (subject code 865) for the 12th class students. Students who will attempt the 2023-24 board exam can use this syllabus to get the complete list of course content, question paper design and the HBSE prescribed books. Also, download the complete BSEH Biology syllabus 2024 PDF here. 

HBSE 12th Class Biology Syllabus Highlights and General Instructions

Class: 12

Subject: Biology 

Code: 865

General Instructions:-

  1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
  2. The annual examination (Theory) will be of 70 Marks whereas Practical examinations will be of 30 marks (15 marks each for external and internal examination). Therefore, Total annual evaluation (70+30) will be of 100 marks.

HBSE Class 12 Biology 2023-24 Course Structure

Unit

Topic

Chapter

Marks

VI

Reproduction 

Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

16

Human Reproduction

Reproductive Health

VII

Genetics and Evolution

Principles of Inheritance and Variation

20

Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Evolution

VIII

Biology and Human Welfare

Human Health and Diseases

12

Microbes in Human Welfare

IX

Biotechnology

Biotechnology: Principles and Processes

12

Biotechnology and its Applications

X

Ecology

Organisms and Populations

10

Ecosystem

Biodiversity and Conservation

TOTAL

70

Practical

30

Grand Total

100

HBSE Biology Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Unit VI: Reproduction

Chapter 1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants:

Career Counseling

Flower- A Fascinating organ of Angiosperms, Pre-fertilization: structure and events: Stamen, microsporangium, and Pollen grain, The Pistil, Megasporangium and Embryo sac, Pollination, Double fertilization; post fertilisation: structure and events, Endosperm, Embryo, Seed, Apomixis and Polyembryony.

Chapter 2: Human Reproduction

Male Reproductive System, Female Reproductive System, Gametogenesis Menstrual Cycle, Fertilization and Implantation, Pregnancy and Embryonic Development, Parturition and Lactation

Chapter 3: Reproductive Health

Reproductive Health: Problems and Strategies, Population Stabilisation and Birth Control, Medical termination of Pregnancy; Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Infertility.

Unit VII: Genetics and Evolution

Chapter 4: Principles of Inheritance and variation

Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance, Inheritance of One Gene, Law of Dominance, Law of Segregation, Incomplete dominance, Co-dominance, Inheritance Of Two Genes, Law of Independent Assortment, Chromosomal theory of Inheritance, Linkage and Recombination, Polygenic Inheritance, Pleiotropy, Sex Determination: Sex determination in Human, Honey bee, Mutation, Genetic Disorders: Pedigree Analysis, Mendelian Disorders, Chromosomal Disorders.

Chapter 5: Molecular basis of Inheritance

THE DNA: Structure of Polynucleotide chain, Packaging of DNA Helix, The Search For Genetic Material, The Genetic Material is DNA, Properties of Genetic Material (DNA versus RNA), RNA World, Replication, The experimental proof, The Machinery and the Enzymes, Transcription: Transcription Unit, Transcription Unit and the Gene, Types of RNA and the Process of Transcription, Genetic Code: Mutations and Genetic Code, t-RNA-the adapter Molecule, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, the Lac Operon, Human Genome Project, Salient features of Human Genome, Applications and Future Challenges, DNA Fingerprinting.

Chapter 6: Evolution

Origin Of Life, Evolution of Life Forms-A Theory, What are the evidences for Evolution? What is Adaptive radiation? Biological Evolution, Mechanism of Evolution, Hardy-Weinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man.

UNIT VIII: BIOLOGY IN HUMAN WELFARE

Chapter 7: Human Health and Disease

Common Diseases in Humans, Immunity, Innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and passive Immunity, Vaccination and Immunisation, Allergies, Autoimmunity, Immune System in the Body, AIDS, Cancer, Drugs and Alcohol Abuse, Adolescence and Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Addiction and Dependence, Effects of Drug/Alcohol Abuse, Prevention and Control.

Chapter 8: Microbes in Human Welfare

Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in Industrial Products, Fermented Beverages, Antibiotics, Chemicals, Enzymes and other Bioactive Molecules, Microbes in Sewage treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes as Biocontrol Agents, Microbes as Biofertilizers. 

Unit IX: Biotechnology

Chapter 9: Biotechnology-Principles and Processes

Principles of Biotechnology, Tools of Recombinant DNA Technology, Restriction Enzymes, Cloning Vectors, Competent Host (For Transformation with Recombinant DNA), Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology, Isolation of Genetic Material (DNA), Cutting of DNA at Specific Locations, Amplification of Gene of Interest using PCR, Insertion of Recombinant DNA into Host cell/Organism, Obtaining the foreign Gene product, Downstream Processing.

Chapter 10: Biotechnology and It’s Applications

Biotechnological Applications in Agriculture, Biotechnological Applications in Medicine, Genetically Engineered Insulin, Gene therapy, Molecular Diagnosis, Transgenic animals, Ethical Issues.

Unit X: Ecology

Chapter 11: Organisms and Populations

Populations, Population Attributes, Population Growth, Life History Variation, Population Interactions.

Chapter 12: Ecosystem:

Ecosystem-Structure and function, Productivity, Decomposition, Energy Flow, Ecological Pyramids.

Chapter 13: Biodiversity and Conservation

Biodiversity, how many species are there on earth and how many in India? Patterns of Biodiversity, The Importance of Species Diversity to the Ecosystem, Loss of Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation- Why should we conserve Biodiversity? How do we conserve Biodiversity?

HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the complete syllabus with HBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus and Question Paper Design, click on the link below:

Download HBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

BSEH Class 12 Biology Prescribed Book:

  1. Biology Class-XII, Published by BSEH © NCERT

Also check:

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories