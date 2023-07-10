hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in HC OJAS Answer Key for Peon, Check Question Paper Solution, Cut Off Marks

HC OJAS Peon Answer Key 2023 has been released  at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in: Candidates who appeared in the exam on July 9 can downlaod Gujarat Court Paper 1 PDF in this page.

HC OJAS Peon Answer Key 2023: High Court of Gujarat (HC Gujarat) released the provisional Answer Key  and master questions paper of the Written Test, conducted on 09 July 2023, for Direct Recruitment to the Post of Peon etc. on the establishment of the Subordinate Courts in the State of Gujarat. Candidates can download HC Peon Answer Key from this page.
 
HC Ojas Peon Answer Key and Question Paper Download Here

HC Ojas Peon Answer Key Objection Link 2023

Candidate may raise an objection, if any, via online mode from 10  to 11 July 2023 by visiting the "Answer Key" option under "Downloads" menu on HC-OJAS website only. If the High Court Does not receive any Online Objection(s), it would be open for the High Court to treat the Provisional Answer Key as the Final Answer Key.
 
HC Ojas Peon Answer Key Highlights 2023
 

Name of the Court

Gujarat High Court

Post Name

Peon

Number of Vacancies

1510 Posts

Exam Date

09 July 2023

Answer Key Date

10 July 2023

Category

Answer Key

 Location

Gujarat

Official Website

https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
How to Download HC Peon Answer Key 2023 ?
 
Step 1: Visit the website of the Gujarat High Court - https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
 
Step 2: Click on the answer key pdf
 
Step 3: HC OJAS PDF will appear on your screen
 
Step 4: Check the answers
 
Step 5:Take the printout of the answer key
 
The court has shortlisted 10657 candidates for appearing in the exam. The exam is being conducted for more than 1500 vacancies. 
 
HC Ojas Peon Answer Key and Cutoff Marks 2023
 
HC Ojas Peon Result is expected in the last week of July 2023 on the official website. The cutoff marks are also expected alomh with link.

